Two behaviors make people more likable. Just be sure to use them at the right time.

It’s the kind of social situation that makes a lot of people break out in a cold sweat. You walk into a room full of strangers and instantly feel nervous. How am I supposed to make any of these people like me? For decades, we’ve been told that we can “win friends and influence people” by being the most charismatic and commanding presence in the room. The true secret to connecting with people, however, may not be about putting on a show.

A new study published in the Journal of Psychological Science reveals that our social success hinges on leaning into two distinct types of behavior: communal and agentic.

Both have their distinct purposes. Knowing exactly when to use each of them, though, is the ultimate interpersonal life hack and key to making a good first impression.

The secret weapon for making genuine connections

The need to connect on a human level applies to a wide variety of situations. From wanting to attract a potential dating partner to building networking relationships in business, it’s our communal behaviors that help us engage with others—and keep us engaging. This includes knowing how to put people at ease by projecting warmth and empathy. It’s also the art of active listening, as opposed to just nodding and waiting for your turn to speak. Those who take the time to engage on a personal level and ask thoughtful follow-up questions demonstrate genuine care and interest. The result: your likeability factor skyrockets.

@philosophyminis How can you be more likeable? We all want to be liked by at least a few people, because we are a pack species, and we want to get along and to fit in. And so, in 1751, the philosopher David Hume argued that there are five things that anyone can do to become more likeable. First, give up your ego and have good manners. Talk about yourself a bit less, but ask questions, and be curious, and let somebody else take up the space instead. Second, take things lightly and learn to laugh easily. Learn how to tell and how to enjoy a good story, and to keep the conversation going. Tell a joke or two. Third, be modest. This isn’t the same as self-loathing, but rather the quiet confidence that does not demand constant validation. Admit your shortcomings. Make fun of a past mistake. Compliment others on who they are or what they do. Fourth, read the room. The likeable person is highly attuned to their environment and will match their frequency to fit whatever group they are in, so this means no risky conversation, or bawdy drinking songs, around your grandparents, your boss, or the king. And finally, be hygienic. In Hume’s day, this meant literally having a wash and not smelling too badly. But these days, it might be an awareness of the physicality of our in-person interactions. Yes, it means don’t burp in public, or scratch your privates. But it could also mean don’t take up too much space and don’t creep people out. None of this is about being fake or two-faced. It’s about recognising that we are pack animals and we need to fit in. So here are five ways that we can all get along just a bit better. ♬ original sound – Jonny Thomson

According to a recent analysis highlighted in Psychology Today, people who excel at these communal behaviors are the ones who most easily win over individuals they’ve just met. When you prioritize making the other person feel seen and heard, it creates a psychological safe zone. Your warm nature acts as an immediate spark for both attraction and trust.

Social media, on the other hand, can make people feel like they’re constantly fighting for clout or approval in the form of “likes.” It’s exclusionary—and often isolating. When you shine a light on someone else rather than focus on posting your own life experiences, you employ a refreshing communal-based tactic that really draws people in.

Agentic behaviors can command a room, but they won’t necessarily win you friends

On the flip side of the coin are agentic behaviors. Make no mistake, assertiveness and confidence have plenty of positive uses. Leading meetings, initiating conversations, getting things started—that all requires agentic behavior.

@kindcourage How to be more agentic even when pressured? Accept the discomfort of following your own path & learn more at https://jamesmchristensen.com ♬ original sound – James Christensen LMFT – James Christensen LMFT

In the introduction phase, however, the classic “alpha” persona can turn a lot of people off. Research shows that while high agentic behavior can bring the spotlight to you, it rarely translates to deep, individual connection. People might admire your confidence or competence, but a big presence doesn’t always translate to intimacy. If you walk into a casual encounter with pure agentic energy, you risk coming across as intimidating or self-absorbed. Translation: your likeability factor can plummet.

Bringing balance to dueling behavioral forces

Making a great impression starts with self-realization and situational awareness, but the real “cheat code” to likeability is unlocked when you learn to toggle between communal and agentic behaviors. Need to pitch a project or lead a seminar? Dial up the assertiveness. Want to form a meaningful bond or ace a first date? Warmth and active listening create great connection opportunities.

By understanding the difference, you can stop guessing how you’re coming across and get out of your own head. Communal and agentic behaviors can be the perfect blend for building the deep, authentic relationships we all crave.