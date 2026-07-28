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Disney donates 18,000 Toy Story 5 toys and sets up screenings for youngsters in children’s hospitals

Woody, Buzz, and Jesse offer cheer to over 400 children’s hospitals.

By

Erik Barnes

children's hospital, disney, donation, wholesome
Photo credit: CanvaDisney and Starlight are putting smiles on kids' faces.

Recently, Toy Story 5 grossed over $1 billion worldwide. This shows how much the characters still resonate with kids and kids-at-heart since the first film debuted in 1995. Now, Woody and the gang are helping kids in the real world, too. Disney has donated 18,000 Toy Story 5 toys and has set up free screenings of the film at over 400 children’s hospitals.

Disney has also distributed over 34,000 Toy Story character-inspired hospital gowns to children and families across participating hospitals. This allows the youngsters to show off their personality and fandom while being treated. Some kids were also surprised with visits from characters Woody and Jesse and given Toy Story-themed gift packages. Pixar animators also appeared to offer the children drawing sessions, too.

Cast members offer their support

At the Los Angeles premiere of the movie, cast members and guests were invited to stop at a life-sized version of the movie’s Lily Pad device. There they wrote messages of encouragement to the hospitalized children. Joan Cusack, Conan O’Brien, Tim Allen, and Tony Hale were among several participating voice actors.

“This is amazing!,” Hale told The Hollywood Reporter. “Disney is sending Toy Story to all these fantastic kids in hospitals around the nation.”

Toy Story has always celebrated the connections that bring us together, and the cast, crew, and premiere guests carried that spirit onto the red carpet by writing personal messages for children in hospitals before the world even saw the film,” said Disney’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, Lisa Haines. “Whether it’s a beloved character by a child’s side or a note from the voice of Buzz Lightyear, those simple gestures are incredibly powerful and can create moments of comfort and joy for kids when they’re needed most.”

Disney and Starlight: The Woody and Buzz of giving back

This gesture is just the latest from Disney’s longtime partnership with Starlight Children’s Foundation. The two have been working together to offer happiness and goodwill to hospitalized children since 2001. 

The collaborations started small. The first one had Disney characters visit children to hand deliver “Parties in a Box” care packages. These packages contained videos, DVDs, interactive games, board games, craft projects, and plush toys for the kids to enjoy.

The care packages would expand to other forms of assistance. One example is Disney sponsoring Starlight’s PC Pal program in 2006. This allowed severely ill children the ability to email and chat with family and friends during their hospital stay.

In 2018, Disney collaborated with Starlight and donated $1.25 million to create Marvel-themed hospital gowns as well. Kids could wear gowns to invoke the powers of Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man, and other Marvel superheroes as they healed.

Hospitalized children face a heavy personal battle as they navigate illness and treatment. In such circumstances, it’s wonderful to see caring adults and beloved franchises teaming up to bring comfort and happiness to the fight.

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