16-year-old lifeguard’s rescue skills stun as he pulls drowning child from violent waves

Lifeguarding is a popular summer job for teenagers but not everyone is cut out for it. It can be mentally grueling work, involving long days of scanning, rapt attention, and staying ready for anything.

When danger strikes at the beach, lifeguards have to be prepared with incredible physical fitness, swimming skills, and rigorous training to combat waves that can turn deadly in an instant.

One such moment was recently captured in footage that’s gone viral, and it’s one of the most intense ocean rescues you’ll ever see just feet from the shoreline.

Cameras capture chaotic, frightening shallow water rescue

Recently, a 10-year-old boy was swimming on a beach in Santa Cruz, California, when he was overwhelmed by powerful waves.

The first person on the scene? A 16-year-old first-year lifeguard named Ryder.

Video footage from nearby beach-goers captured the chaos mid-rescue. Ryder is seen with his arms locked tight around the boy as the two are pounded by waves. He fights to drag the boy to shore when a bystander tries to jump in and help. He, too, is swept away by the powerful current. More strangers try to help but cannot withstand the force of the water.

Eventually, another lifeguard joins in and, together, he and Ryder are finally able to pull the boy to safety. Even right on the shoreline, the waves are relentless and it takes all of their strength and training to get him fully out of the water. Every time it looks like they’ve reached land, another wave comes to knock them down.

In the end, the boy survived and was safely reunited with his family, his life saved thanks to Ryder and his fellow lifeguards.

The full video is just two minutes long, but the entire ordeal is heart-pounding and emotional. Watch it here:

Seasoned experts wowed by the young lifeguard’s technique

Ryder’s courageous rescue has gone viral across social media and local and national news. He’s being hailed as a hero.

“Many years ago as a teenager myself I was a lifeguard. I made eight saves over three summers, and I sometimes think about those people and hope they are doing well today. My little contribution to the world. This lifeguard is a hero and I’m so proud of him,” one Redditor wrote.

But even more impressive than his heroism, seasoned lifeguards and experts say Ryder’s technique and composure in the face of danger were incredible.

A couple of things stand out from the video:

Ryder doesn’t fight the waves. Lifeguards know you can’t outswim or walk through waves this strong. When the swell comes, he takes a deep breath and purposefully goes under with the boy until they pass. In one part of the clip, the two resurface several yards from where they went under—shaken, but alive.

He keeps his arms locked around the boy. Lifeguards are trained to approach and grab victims from behind. A panicked victim might bear hug, flail, or pull a lifeguard under. Grasping from behind gives them more control. But the most important thing is not letting go. Ryder wasn’t able to get perfect positioning in the chaos, but his grip was extremely impressive.

He orders the bystanders to get back to shore. While well-meaning and brave in their own right, untrained civilians can often make a rescue attempt worse. Ryder followed his training and showed incredible patience slowly making his way closer to shore. Extra people flailing around him and potentially drowning just adds to the chaos and danger.

Bryan Kine, a lifeguard supervisor in Santa Cruz, told ABC7, “We appreciate their eagerness to help, but often we find that…they get swept off their feet. We’re really thankful that nobody else was injured or pulled out.”

Ryder trained at Santa Cruz County Parks Department Junior Guards. It obviously paid off in just his first season on the job. A lifeguard in Santa Cruz, California, rushed in to rescue a young swimmer caught in powerful surf but was overcome by the powerful waves.



Minutes later, two lifeguards along with the young swimmer safely made it back to shore. pic.twitter.com/O4lRUozZIR— ABC News (@ABC) July 28, 2026

The viral nature of the story is giving people a newfound appreciation for lifeguards at the beach.

Recent swells in California have seen a huge uptick in rescues. While not all are quite as harrowing as this one, they require incredible strength, determination, and commitment to training from these first-responders.

“I am blown away by the love, kindness, gratitude and respect you’re sending his way!” Ryder’s mother said per Fox News. “A few people have asked about a GoFundMe—but honestly he was just doing the job that he absolutely loves.”

Instead, she asked that fans of Ryder show their support for the local parks department that taught him the skills that saved multiple lives that day.