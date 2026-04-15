Video footage captures a hero surfer saving a 6-year-old girl caught in a riptide

Chris Greene recently found himself living every parent’s nightmare. While visiting Oceanside Harbor Beach in California, his 6-year-old daughter was playing in shallow water when she was suddenly swept out to sea by a powerful riptide.
Greene had warned her just minutes earlier about the current, telling her not to get too close to the nearby jetty. Riptides are often more powerful, persistent, and unpredictable near structures like piers and jetties. Greene knew that, yet he still found himself in a life-or-death situation. As soon as Greene’s daughter, Coco, was pulled out by the current, he jumped in after her. But by the time he reached her, he was completely exhausted from fighting the current himself, according to FOX 5 San Diego.
Harrowing video footage captured by a bystander on a nearby jetty shows Coco screaming and her father struggling to keep them both afloat.
That’s when a stranger, surfer Lucas Taub, sprang into action. Coaching a competition on the jetty, the surf instructor didn’t hesitate to jump in after the pair. The entire rescue was caught on camera.
“You’re our hero”
Taub is being hailed as a hero. People who know him say they aren’t surprised in the least that he stepped in when needed.
“Coach Lu….we love you!!! You’re our hero…always have been, always will be!! . Thank you for being such an amazing human!” one commenter wrote on Instagram.
“Lucas is an all around good human. He’s my son’s coach at Westcliff. This does not surprise me that he did this,” added another.
But just as many people were quick to give Greene credit for battling through exhaustion to stay with his daughter long enough for help to arrive.
“Poor dad was exhausted. It’s amazing how you can hang in there when your child’s life is in your hands,” one person wrote.
“Hero indeed, Dad doing everything he had and dealing with that moment with everything he had,” another added.
Taub is taking all the newfound attention in stride.
“There wasn’t a second that went through my mind that I wasn’t gonna jump in that water,” Taub told FOX 5 San Diego. “I knew it was a matter of seconds between life or death, and I knew that was my calling right there … God put me on that jetty at that moment to be that person to serve. And be that person … to help, you know?”
Surfers save many people from drowning in the ocean
According to SurferToday, surfers (in this case, surf instructors) are often the first on the scene when someone is in trouble. Already positioned in deeper water with strong visibility, they can often reach struggling swimmers before lifeguards even realize there’s an emergency.
They cite a recent survey of surfers that found some staggering results: On average, respondents helped someone struggling in the water at least once every 100 outings.
On a busy beach, that adds up to tens of thousands of saves, assists, and first-aid applications per year.
We always knew surfers were cool, but most of us had no idea just how cool. Hang ten, dude!