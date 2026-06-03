Punk band with women over 50 rioting against menopause is going big time and people are taking notice

The raddest thing about punk culture is that it knows no gender, no race, and most certainly no age. While it has often been attributed to rebellious youth, the truth is that raging against the machine (whatever that machine might be) sometimes actually gets stronger as we get older. Loud guitars and heavy, hollow drum beats aren’t just meant for kids.

Meet The NaNaz. They are a punk band out of South Wales featuring six women, and they thrash incredibly hard. The kicker? They’re all in their 50s and 60s. And though the band just formed recently, they’ve been shooting for the stars and have a lot to say.

Who is the band

The all-female group consists of founder Anne-Marie Bollen (lead vocals, bass, and songwriter), Deb de Lloyd (creative merch and viola), Claire Symons (rhythm guitarist, backup vocals, and “merch queen”), Ange Pearce (AKA “Animal,” lead guitar, vocals, songwriter), Marega Palser (multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and “performance artist”), and Jade Ball on drums.

Described on their official YouTube page, their music can’t quite be boxed into just punk. “The NaNaz are a riot in motion — a punk/alt-rock collective proving that attitude has no age limit. Born out of music workshops and fueled by raw energy, they channel the spirit of classic punk with a fearless, modern edge.

The NaNaz blend sharp lyricism, unapologetic noise, and a whole lot of personality. Their sound is loud, honest, and made to be felt as much as heard. With members spanning generations, they tear up expectations and rewrite what a punk band looks like, bringing chaos, community, and creativity to every stage they hit.”

“The ‘real’ riot women”

Apparently, as explained in a recent piece for The Guardian, a BBC series drama called Riot Women perked some ears up and reminded viewers that the “real” riot women were already rocking. The show follows a similar pattern: “Five fierce women crank up the volume to get their voices heard.” The only difference for the NaNaz is that they’re very, very real.

As for the lyrics, Anita Chaudhuri writes that very little is off the table in terms of subject matter. “Their repertoire of songs tackles everything from unaffordable care home fees, to male attitudes towards older women, to the frustrations of recycling.”

Raw lyrics

And it’s those lyrics that are what often elevate the NaNaz into unique territory. In Ryan Massey’s piece for BBC Wales, he describes the topics that so often fuel them. “From small annoyances such as loud people on the bus, to bigger issues such as social care, the NaNaz say their music is like therapy, an outlet to release anger and frustration. They have also spoken about how it has helped them cope with going through menopause, coming to terms with changes to their body and their identity.”

Their message is anything but vapid. One of their first fan favorites was a song called “60 Lies,” which, according to Massey, was dedicated to “the Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign group.”

Just recently, they accompanied their song “The Isles” with a music video. The lyrics here are more metaphorical than some of their other tunes, including a line about the impertinence of time. “Time arrow shooting back forward sideways and now it’s gone slack and time neither here nor there.”

Moving up quickly

Their rise in popularity is happening quickly. On a post on their Instagram page where they plug a media piece, the comments are as Gen X as they come. One half jokes, “The retirement homes are gonna be so lit.” (Incidentally, Upworthy published a piece about what Gen X nursing homes were beginning to look like. Thinks skateboards, Bon Jovi and John Huges movie nights.)

This Instagrammer used their support to complain about modern driving technology. “F–k yeah! Do you have a song about those a–holes who keep their bright lights on behind you when driving at night? Just a suggestion. Love you ladies!”

One Millennial gives pure respect to their slightly elder sisters in punk. “Every generation still shows up as themselves as they age. I’m surprised people are still surprised by this fact. I’m still here for this. Gen X were the cooler older siblings of my elder millennial self. I still look up to them.”