Fashion icon Betsey Johnson has the most punk rock message about turning 83

Fashion designer Betsey Johnson was punk rock before punk rock was even a thing. In the 1960s, she won the Mademoiselle Guest Editor contest. By 1969, she had her own store with Andy Warhol favorite Edie Sedgwick as one of her top models. By the ’70s, Johnson was the go-to for many rockers, and by the 1980s…she was a household name.

Turning 83 does not seem to have slowed her down. In a fabulous speech posted recently on Advanced Style’s Instagram page, Johnson does the splits to prove that age really is just a number. She stands in her signature black and white striped low-waisted dress, with punk golden blonde spiky bangs and red lipstick, while she dives deep into what it means to be over 80. View this post on Instagram

You finally gel at 80

In hot pink lettering, the chyron on the video reads, “Betsey Johnson on aging and acceptance at 83.” Johnson begins by sharing that one’s 80s are an amazing time. “You finally gel. Whatever, you’re cooked! You’re done. And hopefully, you have the confidence to enjoy the cooking process all the years.”

We hear a gasp as Johnson then flings herself into her signature splits. (Note: she has often been known to do these at the end of fashion shows and on red carpets.) Of the fact that she can do them with such ease, she says, “Of course I do, darling. I swore that I always would. I was an aerialist. I never wanted to stiffen up. So I promised, I just said ‘ya know, if you can do the splits every year, that would be a good thing.’”

She then confesses that one of her signature looks is an absolute must for her to function. “Everyone knows I can’t work, I can’t talk, I can’t think, I can’t do anything but sleep without lipstick. I’m always putting lipstick on.” She admits, however, that there’s not much more to her youthful vibe. “But I have no beauty regime. No nothing.”

What’s the secret?

The interviewer asks what the secret is to “looking so fab.” Johnson is now wearing a gold crown and begins to pull on her face. At first, she mentions needing a lot of “work,” but then she stops herself. “I have to live with what’s happening now.” While she says she tweaked a little in her 60s and 70s, she’s “finally at the point where I have to accept I feel good. That to me is the major thing. I really feel great!”

She reiterates that she doesn’t “feel” old. “I don’t feel my age at all. I feel maybe 32, 35, something like that. And 80 doesn’t mean that I can’t wear anything that I wouldn’t wear at 20.”

Betsey’s closet

Speaking of, she shows off her incredible closet. “I have the designer closet from hell,” she says, confessing that she only wears about five outfits and no longer “bothers with clothes.” In a sense, this is how it’s always been. “I’ve always liked what I’ve liked, and if it’s fashionable, great, if it isn’t, great! That’s why my favorite stuff is years old.” She holds up an oddly shaped, colorful dress. “This is from 1983,” she shares.

She continues, “I think there’s a real need for ‘weird.’ You know, just off-center. You just don’t expect it. You’ve never seen it. It’s brand new, it’s a surprise! You feel young again. You’re seeing something new. Well, weird is something great on top of ‘new.’”

Johnson then shows off some incredible items from the closet, one of which is a dress made out of old hair extensions! There are also blue sequined ’60s vintage vests, and an old Vivienne corset. It all makes sense when she explains she always wanted to be a Rockette. “All my dancing costumes were my entire inspiration for all my stuff.” “

She finishes by reiterating how important it is to own who you are. “If you don’t celebrate now, it’s a different kind of celebration. I like that I’m free from the memories. It’s not this, it’s not that, I can be brand new. Whatever!”

Her fans adore her

There are over 185,000 likes and 11,000 comments from other celebrities and fans. Musician Annie Lennox enthusiastically shares, “Absolutely BRILLIANT, Betsey!”

Another fan writes that Johnson continues to serve as an inspiration. “She’s always so kind and full of excitement for life. It’s no surprise she’s in such great health. I aspire.”

And this fan is moved by Johnson’s sentiment, writing, “Besides loving your over-the-top sense of fashion, and the products you have created, seeing this raw interview of you is absolutely priceless and SO INSPIRING! My mother is a spry artist 84 years young. Her positive outlook is what keeps her going. My job is to keep her looking fabulous at every time. Doing splits at 80? I will definitely share this with her! – Your Drag Queen Fan”