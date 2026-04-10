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Canadian astronaut shares ‘Seven Sacred Laws’ Indigenous elders sent with him to space

The seven animals on his personal patch each represent specific attributes.

By

Annie Reneau

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and American astronaut Christina Koch before leaving on the Artemis II mission
Photo credit: NASAJeremy Hansen, right, is the lone Canadian on the Artemis II mission.

Like the space flights before it, the Artemis II mission revolves around hard science and data. But what has captivated us most here on Earth is the beauty and humanity it reveals. We’ve enjoyed the astronauts’ joyful camaraderie as they reach farther into space than any humans have gone before. We’ve been touched by the reminder that we are all one people. And we’ve wept at the naming of a moon crater after Commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife.

And now, we’re hearing from the lone Canadian onboard, sharing how Indigenous elders’ wisdom has helped guide him through this mission.

@hiphopgeronimo

Sit with your elders #JeremyHansen #ArtemisII #Indigenous #teachings #elders ♬ original sound – Malcolm Roulette 🇨🇦

In preparation for the Artemis II launch, mission specialist Jeremy Hansen said he sought advice that led him to Indigenous wisdom. Asked what he learned from Indigenous elders, Hansen shared his response from space.

“I’ve had many Indigenous elders spend time with me in my travels across the country, and I’ve always enjoyed it,” he said. “If I can give you one piece of advice, sit with your elders and ask questions. But listen intently. Every time I’ve stopped to listen, I’ve just learned these amazing things.”

Hansen pulled out the personal mission patch he carried onboard.

‘This encompasses a few of the things I learned from the elders,” he said. “But when I left the vision quest, I had a better understanding of it. These animals in this patch, that was created by Anishinaabe artist Henry Guimond from the Turtle Lodge, these animals represent some things that I try to think about every day. My mantra when I wake up is I am just going to try to spend my day walking with these attributes. And so I start with courage, humility, respect, love, honesty, wisdom, and truth.”

Hansen said the crew named their Orion spacecraft “Integrity,” which he says encapsulates those attributes.

“For me, being ‘in integrity’ is walking in accordance with these seven sacred laws, and it’s just something that helps guide me through life,” he said.

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) explains the “Seven Sacred Laws” represented by the animals on Hansen’s patch. The following descriptions come from Sabe, Leader of Turtle Lodge, and have been edited for concision by the CSA:

Buffalo – Respect

The buffalo represents respect. It gives its entire being to feed the people, for them to live. Elders teach that when you respect others, you give of yourself, you give your life to help people around you to create a better existence for all.

Eagle – Love

The eagle represents love. Grandmothers say that one of the most powerful medicines we have is love, that love is a powerful healer. The eagle also symbolizes vision and sight. It is important to see ahead, to have a vision of one’s purpose and to work towards it. Elders teach that one’s true purpose is always rooted in love and in support of others.

Bear – Courage

A very physically powerful animal, the bear represents courage. A mother bear is fearless in the protection of her cubs. It is natural for her to display courage and strength, to do what is right in life. It is not always easy to face challenges, follow one’s purpose and do the right thing. Only with the courage and resilience of the bear will you be able to face and overcome the challenges that could prevent you from living out your life’s purpose.

Sasquatch – Honesty

Sasquatch or Bigfoot – Sabe or ‘giant’ in the Ojibway language – represents the importance of honesty and being true to one’s word. Say what you mean and be honest with yourself and others. Elders often exemplify this trait; when they say something, their word is a commitment and can be counted upon. Honesty is also speaking true and good words about others and avoiding gossip.

Beaver – Wisdom

The beaver represents wisdom. It has an incredible gift to build and create, as well as the wisdom of how to use this gift. The beaver’s creation harnesses life-giving water to create important ecosystems that support and enable life. It can even channel water back into an area following a devastating forest fire, renewing and revitalizing that ecosystem.

Like the beaver, we all have a special gift to offer others. Use the wisdom of the beaver to acknowledge your gifts and put them to use in the service of others: this is the source of life satisfaction and happiness.

Wolf – Humility

The wolf represents humility, acknowledging that there is a higher power and natural laws governing the universe. Showing gratitude for our life and our existence, while acknowledging that we are all equal is a sign of humility. The sun shines on us all equally, and no one is better or less than others.

Turtle – Truth

The turtle is truth. The Elders say that in order to know and understand truth, we have to learn to understand the six other teachings: respect, love, courage, honesty, wisdom, humility. The turtle leaves a trail, truth, for us to follow. As we are constantly faced with challenges, we should do our best to follow that trail and live truthfully.

The patch has some obvious symbols, such as the Big Dipper, the North Star (with five points to represent Hansen’s five family members), the Canadian flag, and the Royal Canadian Air Force astronaut wings.

But it holds other symbolism as well, the CSA explains. The bow represents Artemis, the twin sister of Apollo and the goddess of the moon and the hunt. She launches her arrow with the astronauts, taking off from Turtle Island—the Indigenous name for the Americas—toward Grandmother Moon. The silver border represents the Orion spacecraft. The blue border beneath it represents the light, or spirit, in all living things that travels with the crew through space.

What a beautiful reminder of our connection to Earth, and of the meaningful lessons we carry with us when we leave it.

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    Kirsty Waugh, Photo Credit Mat Waugh

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    ♬ original sound – McDonald’s

    How Onion Nuggets brought us Chicken McNuggets

    But Arend was then instructed to apply the concept to a chicken-based product, and voilà—the Chicken McNugget was born, and we were never the same. So you could say onion nuggets walked so chicken nuggets could run!

    Interestingly, McDonald’s could take Burger King’s approach, which essentially makes “rings” out of minced onions. According to Tasting Table, “The goal isn’t to recreate the diner-style onion ring, but to offer a salty, crunchy side that’s cheap, uniform, and easy to churn out by the millions.” However, some have criticized this recipe as more like “tiny onion flavored doughnuts.” Honestly, not seeing the problem there.

    There have been far worse mess-ups

    And when you think about McDonald’s’ long history of bizarre menu failures, including the 1960s Hula Burger (a pineapple slice with cheese), McSpaghetti, and Seinfeld-inspired Muffin Toppers, deep-fried onion bits don’t sound too strange. Some folks are even nostalgic about it and would love to see its glorious return. While the odds are never zero, they are quite low. 

    That’s not to say the restaurant won’t ever sell proper onion rings. But Mike Haracz, a former McDonald’s manager of culinary innovation, explains in a TikTok video that they would likely only ever be a “limited-time offer” so as not to compete with their “over-the-top profitable” French fries.

    @chefmikeharacz

    Replying to @mikeyday00 Former #McDonalds corporate chef explains why they won’t have onion rings anytime soon. #mcdonaldssecrets #McDonaldssecret #mcdonaldslife #McDonaldsMenu #mcdonaldsfries #mcdonaldsfrenchfries #mcdonaldsfriesaresogood #mcdonaldsfriesmhmm #FastFood #FastFoodSecrets #FrenchFries #Fries #FYP

    ♬ original sound – Chef Mike Haracz

    If you’re jonesing for some McDonald’s onion rings, they’re occasionally served in places outside the United States, such as Turkey, Greece, Israel, and even Australia. Just as Haracz predicted, they’re limited-time items.

    We can probably all agree that if any menu item deserves a comeback, it’s the Apple Fritter.

    Keep Reading →
  • Watch dancers with ‘insane core strength’ appear to float in mid-air for iconic AGT audition
    Photo credit: America’s Got Talent/YouTubeSofia Vergara's jaw dropping while watching dance audition
    ,

    Watch dancers with ‘insane core strength’ appear to float in mid-air for iconic AGT audition

    Instant AGT legends.

    Annie Reneau

    Upworthy Staff

    “America’s Got Talent” auditions have given us all manner of dance performances, from expressive individuals to impressive group numbers that got the judges praising and the audience roaring. But AIRFOOTWORKS’ gravity-defying, core-busting dance routine, performed in 2024, is one that will surely go down as one of the greatest dance performances in AGT history.

    As the music began, no one knew what the apparatus made of poles and bars surrounding the dancers was for. But it soon became apparent that they would use it to lift themselves off the ground. What started with a simple pull-up, however, turned into an incredible synchronized dance to Justin Bieber’s “Where Are U Now” in which the dancers synchronized their movements without their feet even touching the ground.

    AIRFOOTWORKS dancing to Justin Bieber on AGT 

    The dancers, who hail from Japan, were mentored by Kenichi Ebina, who won AGT Season 8 in 2013. Their performance earned them a standing ovation from all four judges and the audience.

    “Everything about the performance was perfect,” said judge Sofia Vergara.

    “It was so creative and so different—and so difficult, by the way,” said judge Simon Cowell. “So you have a great mentor. However, even if you’ve got a great mentor, you’ve still got to be able to do what your mentor helps you to do. And you did it immaculately.”

    AGT fans agree with the judges 

    People in the comments were equally blown away.

    “How do people find out they have talents like this??? ✋ “

    “My toxic trait is thinking I can do this without any difficulty .”

    “Insane core strength.”

    “OBSESSED with this audition.”

    “What kind of core strength is this… flawless,

    Many people were disappointed that none of the judges hit the Golden Buzzer.

    “Why no Golden Buzzer?!?!?! If I’ve seen any act more deserving of it, I can’t recall. These guys were AWESOME!!!!!!!”

    Did they run out of golden buzzers? This is worthy.”

    “THEY DESERVED THE GOLDEN BUZZER!”

    “This performance absolutely deserved a golden buzzer. It was just spectacular.”

    “Can only assume all the judges were so enthralled and mesmerized by this performance they forgot there was a golden buzzer.”

    The ‘Golden’ performance

    AIRFOOTWORKS did, in fact, earn a Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel during the Quarterfinals sending them directly to the finale, where the group performed to an EDM mix by Steve Aoki. While they didn’t receive enough votes to win the entire competition, they have certainly earned AGT royalty status.

    Since their AGT run, AIRFOOTWORKS have continued to take the world stage – reaching the finals of talent competitions in France and Italy, and performing at the Royal Variety Performance in the UK.

    For more talent auditions, you can follow America’s Got Talent on YouTube and TikTok.

    This article originally appeared 2 years ago. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
  • Gen X woman describes what Halloween was like in the 80s with perfect accuracy
    Photo credit: ~ tOkKa/Flickr, CanvaHalloween costumes in the 80s were terrifyingly terrible.
    ,

    Gen X woman describes what Halloween was like in the 80s with perfect accuracy

    “Every single member of Gen X can smell this photo.”

    Annie Reneau

    Upworthy Staff

    Halloween has come a long way since the 70s and 80s, when Gen X kids donned the worst mass-produced costumes known to man to go out and ask strangers for candy that we were sure was laced with poison or razor blades. Those sure were good times, though, weren’t they? Social media creator Kelly Manno shared a video describing what Halloween was like for kids who grew up in “the forgotten generation,” and holy moly is it accurate.

    First, Manno showed a photo of someone dressed in an “80s costume” for Halloween, with neon colors, legwarmers and big hair, and said, “Absolutely nobody looked like that in the 80s, especially on Halloween. We looked like this.”

    Then she showed a grainy photo of kids in the plastic masks and poorly printed costumes that were the hallmark of the age.

    “Every single member of Gen X can smell this photo,” she said. “It’s like a vinyl, like plasticky paint smell.”

    Manno explained that our parents only took a few photos of us per year, and Halloween was always one of them.

    “You knew, before you went out trick-or-treating, that you had to line up with your cousins in front of the fireplace, in your highly flammable costumes, with your mom chain-smoking Virginia Slims.”

    How about those masks

    Oh, those masks were the worst inventions ever. The eyeholes never lined up properly, so you were constantly trying to adjust them to be able to see even a little bit.

    “We would push our tongue through the slit in the mask. It would cut our tongue, but then we’d keep doing it again because we were eaten up with OCD and ADD and nobody cared.”

    Then Manno described the “garbage bag costumes” we had, which were basically trash bags printed with whatever character it was supposed to be. So janky. So sweaty. So crinkly when we walked. But somehow still socially preferable to your mom making your costume from scratch.

    “Look at us, we were terrifying,” Manno concludes. “No wonder people tried to poison us.”

    A stroll down ‘That actually happened’ lane 

    Her descriptions of what it felt like to trick-or-treat in those costumes and haul our own bodyweight in candy are spot on, and people who lived it are feeling the nostalgia.

    “So much truth in one video! I just saw, heard, and smelled my childhood.”

    “You are literally making me laugh so damn hard, cause you described it exactly as it was, but my mom smoked Winston’s!”

    “It was always freezing on Halloween that the vinyl/plastic suit would crack and tear halfway through the night.”

    “Or the rubber band breaking at the second house and you had to hold it up on your face at the door the rest of the night. Good times.”

    “The tongue thing is on point. I can still feel it. “

    “I can totally smell that picture lol. I remember the steam from inside the mask would have your lashes and eyebrows covered in dew then after a couple streets of running house to house the crotch would tear out. We would stay out until everybody turned their lights off and the pillow case was full.”

    “Yes!!!! And we used a pillow case for our candy. And no adult supervision.”

    “My mom made me really nice homemade costumes, but I remember begging for the plastic Strawberry Shortcake garbage bag one. So, she bought it for me one year. That was a terrible, sweaty experience. “

    “Let’s not forget having to inspect every piece of candy for razor blades. I swear I lost half my haul to my father in that clean up. “

    Kids these days have no idea, with their official city trick-or-treat hours and their parents walking around with them and their costumes that actually look like the thing they’re trying to be. The 70s and 80s were a wild time, and as funny as it is to reminisce about those Halloweens of old, most of us would agree that the experience has been much improved for our own kids.

    Pillowcases still make the best trick-or-treat bags, though. Some things do not change.

    This article originally appeared 2 years ago. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
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