Astronauts’ emotional naming of a Moon crater is a perfect reminder of the humanity behind the mission

Artemis II began its mission to orbit the Moon on April 1. The four-person crew—Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, and Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen—has captured global attention, documenting their 10-day journey around the Moon for Earthlings back home.

Even hundreds of thousands of miles away, the crew has brought humanity to outer space. Glover delivered a moving Easter message that touched people around the world.

The crew also rallied behind Commander Wiseman in an act of kindness that brought them to tears. Wiseman, a father of two daughters, honored his late wife, Carroll, by naming a lunar crater after her. View this post on Instagram

Artemis II crew names craters

In an emotional video shared by NASA, Hansen is surrounded by his fellow astronauts as he explains that the mission has revealed “relatively fresh craters on the Moon” that have yet to be named. He adds that there are two craters the crew would like to name.

For the first crater, Hansen says, “If you were to look at Orientale on the far side and then draw a line straight up to Ohm on the far side, relatively in the middle is an unnamed crater and we would like to suggest it be called Integrity in the future.” View this post on Instagram

But it’s the second crater that holds special significance. Hansen adds that “at certain times of the Moon’s transit around Earth, we will be able to see this from Earth.”

He continues, his voice breaking as he is overcome with emotion: “We lost a loved one. Her name was Carroll, the spouse of Reid, the mother of Katey and Ellie…[The crater is] a bright spot on the Moon, and we would like to call it Carroll.”

Hansen spells it out for mission control, with Wiseman seated beside him. Wiseman is visibly emotional, wiping away tears. He reaches out to touch Hansen’s shoulder. Koch also wipes away tears, and the entire crew then embraces in a group hug.

Viewers respond

The heartwarming moment and expression of love touched many viewers, who shared their reactions in the video’s comment section:

“Sounds like Carroll was loved to the Moon and back, literally 😭.”

“The farthest from Earth humans have ever cried, grieved, and held each other. It was a privilege to witness from afar. I cried with them.”

“These are the moments from this mission people will remember forever. We will all remember Carroll now when we look up at the Moon.”

“So, we were all crying, right? 😭😭😭😭”

“In the last five days, I have heard more messages about love from these astronauts than I could have imagined. They are currently the four best humans on the planet, but off the planet!”

“This part made me tear up, beautiful crew, the best of us got sent up there ❤️🥲”

Who was Carroll Wiseman?

According to Wiseman’s official NASA biography, Carroll “dedicated her life to helping others as a newborn intensive care unit Registered Nurse.”

She passed away on May 17, 2020, after a five-year battle with cancer, according to her obituary. Carroll was born in Virginia Beach, and had two sisters and a brother. She attended James Madison University and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Wiseman told Baltimore Magazine in January 2026 that his wife encouraged the family to stay in Houston and supported his role as an astronaut.

“When my wife started getting sick, I wanted to move towards family. But she said, ‘No, this is where you work and you love your job. And we should not give that up for this,’” he shared. “Also, I want my kids to know that you can still achieve and go on and pick yourself up. I think when I said, ‘This is something that I want to go do, it’s important to me, and I think I can do a good job at this,’ they were aligned very quickly.”