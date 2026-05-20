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After the death of his wife, C.S. Lewis shared exactly how he dealt with grief

His wife, Joy, died of cancer in 1960.

By

Emily Shiffer

cs lewis, c.s. lewis, c.s. lewis wife, helen joy davidman, cs lewis grief
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C._S._Lewis#/media/File:CS_Lewis_photo_on_dust_jacket.jpgC.S. Lewis and wife Helen Joy Davidman.

Author and lay theologian C.S. Lewis (short for Clive Staples Lewis), lived a full life steeped in education and literature. A prolific writer, Lewis authored more than 30 books across genres, including popular fantasy saga, The Chronicles of Narnia. Born in 1898 in Northern Ireland, Lewis would become one of the most esteemed writers of the 20th century.

Professionally successful, C.S. Lewis found love later in life. He fell deeply in love with American poet Helen Joy Davidman. The two married in 1956 when Lewis was 58 years old and Davidman was 41.

However, their marriage was short-lived. Davidman passed away from cancer in 1960 after struggling with tumors in her breasts that spread to her bones.

Lewis’ resulting grief turned into one of his most personal works that he had no intent on publishing: a journal he kept following her death that would later be titled A Grief Observed. Lewis used a pseudonym to publish it, N.W. Clerk, which is a pun on the Old English for “I know not what scholar,” according to the C.S. Lewis Institute.

Who was C.S. Lewis’ wife?

Helen Joy Davidman was born into a Jewish family in New York City in 1915, and went by “Joy.” She was extremely intelligent (called a ‘prodigy), and graduated high school at just 14. She went on to attend Hunter College for her undergraduate degree and Columbia University for her master’s degree.

She became a teacher and writer, and discovered her love and talent for poetry. She married a man named William Lindsay Gresham in 1942, and they had two boys. They officially divorced in 1954.

Davidsman was an atheist but searching for God, and became a Christian thanks in part to reading many of Lewis’ books, including: The Great Divorce, Miracles, and The Screwtape Letters. When she read an article on C.S. Lewis in The New York Times by a writer named Chad Walsh in 1948, her connection to Lewis began.

Walsh ultimately became her mentor, and he encouraged her to write to Lewis. She did in January 1950, and love eventually blossomed. They married on April 23, 1956.

She had battled health issues for years, and discovered in 1957 that she had serious cancer. She passed in July 1960 at the age of 45.

But their love had sustained them both. She wrote him romantic sonnets and he wrote to a friend, “It’s funny having at 59 the sort of happiness most men have in their twenties. . . [ellipses his] ‘Thou has kept the good wine till now.’”)

Lewis’ grief journey

Davidson’s death absolutely gutted Lewis. He wrote a beautiful epitaph for her:

Here the whole world (stars, water, air,
And field, and forest, as they were
Reflected in a single mind)
Like cast off clothes was left behind
In ashes, yet with hopes that she,
Re-born from holy poverty,
In lenten lands, hereafter may
Resume them on her Easter Day.

Lewis famously compared grief to fear. He wrote in A Grief Observed:

No one ever told me that grief felt so like fear. I am not afraid, but the sensation is like being afraid. The same fluttering in the stomach, the same restlessness, the yawning. I keep on swallowing.

He candidly expressed his process through grief in relation to fear, explaining that he feared going to “our favorite pub, our favorite wood.”

Lewis also wrote on fearing the future with grief: “This is one of the things I’m afraid of. The agonies, the mad moments, must, in the course of nature die away. But what will follow? Just this apathy, this dead flatness?

A Grief Observed is revered for Lewis’ brutal honesty about grief, including his anger and questioning of God:

“But go to Him when your need is desperable, when all other help is vain, and what do you find? A door slammed in your face, and a sound of bolting and double-bolting on the inside. After that, silence.”

As former president of the C.S. Lewis Institute Arthur W. Lindsley wrote in 2001, “the process was not pretty or easy. The path was much clouded by fear, doubt, and anger before the gradual lifting of the darkness and breaking through of the sun.”

Lightness did come back to Lewis unexpectedly and gradually:

“It came this morning, early … my heart was lighter than it had been for many weeks… like the warming of a room or the coming of daylight. When you first notice them, they have been already going on for some time.

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    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Washington#/media/File:Gilbert_Stuart_Williamstown_Portrait_of_George_Washington.jpgGeorge Washington shared his advice on building friendships.
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    George Washington offered wise advice on why friendships should develop like ‘a plant of slow growth’

    He shared his wisdom with nephew Bushrod Washington in 1783.

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    George Washington became the first President of the United States on April 30, 1789. Born in 1732, he was raised in Virginia and dedicated to the formation of the United States of America (after previously being called the ‘United Colonies‘.)

    Both his military and political service led to Washington developing many deep friendships throughout his life. He died at his Mount Vernon estate in 1799.

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    Washington offered his wisdom on developing and maintaining friendships in his personal letters.

    George Washington’s friendship advice

    Washington had a large family and often shared his sage life experience with his many nieces and nephews. In the early 1780s, his nephew Bushrod Washington was studying law in Philadelphia. He would go on to become an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, and inherited Mount Vernon (Washington’s famed estate in Virginia) after his uncle’s death.

    Washington offered his wisdom on friendship to his nephew Bushrod Washington in a letter dated January 15, 1783:

    “Be courteous to all, but intimate with few, and let those few be well tried before you give them your confidence—true friendship is a plant of slow growth, and must undergo & withstand the shocks of adversity before it is entitled to the appellation.”

    George Washington’s friendships

    Washington friendships were described as “selective, but often long-lasting, loyal, and integral to his public life.”

    In a letter dated June 15, 1790 to David Stuart (a man who became Washington’s close friend after he married his step-daughter-in-law), he wrote

    “I can truly say I had rather be at Mount Vernon with a friend or two about me, than to be attended at the Seat of Government by the Officers of State and the Representatives of every Power in Europe… “

    Washington gained friends through many outlets, including his Virginia social circle and his military service in the Revolutionary War. During the American Revolution, Washington met and became close friends with General Henry Knox, who would become Secretary of State.

    The two maintained a 25-year friendship, and Washington wrote of Knox: “there is no man in the United States with whom I have been in habits of greater intimacy, no one whom I have loved more sincerely, nor any for whom I have had a greater friendship.”

    Washington’s friendship with Thomas Jefferson

    One of Washington’s most notable friendships was with fellow Founding Father Thomas Jefferson. According to author Francis D. Cogliano’s book A Revolutionary Friendship (published by Harvard University Press), the two were friends for 30 years.

    Washington seemed to take his own advice on friendship when it came to Jefferson. They bonded over their love of theater, agriculture and architecture.

    “Their relationship evolved slowly, but they became close friends,” Cogliano wrote. “Each respected the other’s qualities, and they worked productively together for twenty years.”

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    The skit is tongue-in-cheek, but has commenters nodding along in recognition

    All people in partnered relationships, even busy parents, deserve a little time to fill their own cup with hobbies they enjoy. That usually involves the other partner picking up the slack with the household and the kids; a trade-off many partners willingly make for one another.

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    Joke presentation gives serious ideas for how to communicate

    A few observant commenters picked up on the fact that, while the video is a skit and the presentation isn’t meant to be taken literally, these are the kinds of conversations couples should be having with each other.

    While being the clueless “golfing husband” who doesn’t do his share with the house and kids is a recipe for disaster, so is resentment without communication.

    The Dashleys had a similar hit video about “What mom doesn’t want for mothers day.” It’s hilarious, but also full of helpful insights that couples should be sharing regularly.

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    The ‘Michelangelo Effect’ is a phenomenon that can positively strengthen all relationships

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    We sculpt one another

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    On the Armani Talks podcast, the idea is summed up quite poetically: “The Michelangelo Phenomenon is a psychological principle that human beings are sculpted by those who we deem important.”

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    Friedrich Nietzsche’s important marriage question

    Nietzche shared his wisdom with people wondering whether their partner is truly “the one.” He summed up his thoughts with this simple quote and question:

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    Response to Nietzsche’s marriage advice

    Mark Manson, author of The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck Mark Manson shared why he strongly believes the advice is the secret for a happy marriage on a recent episode of the Pursuit of Wonder podcast.

    He shared, “My favorite quote that I’ve ever heard about marriage came from the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche.”

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    Nietzsche’s additional thoughts on marriage

    Although Nietzsche never married, he wrote often about marriage and offered many theories on it meant to challenge and provoke thought. Nietzsche believed that friendship was paramount to a strong marriage as opposed to romance.

    He wrote in Human, All Too Human (Aphorism 378), “The best friend will probably acquire the best wife, because a good marriage is founded on the talent for friendship.”

    Nietzsche also wrote, “It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages.”

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    Chris and Tenia’s relationship ended after four and a half years because, according to Chris, they “realized recently we weren’t really happy, just going with the routine instead. We are on two different journeys but have the most respect and love for each other,” she told Queerty.

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    How to end your relationship with maturity

    “When ending a relationship, it’s tempting to soften the blow with lines like, ‘Maybe in the future,’ or ‘I just need some time.’ But emotionally mature people know that dangling false hope only prolongs the pain,” relationship counselor Tina Fey writes in Eluxe Magazine. “Kindness doesn’t mean sugarcoating. It means balancing empathy with clarity. … It’s not about easing your guilt—it’s about giving them the gift of closure.”

    Ultimately, it’s hard to see a relationship end, but Chris and Tenia seem to be handling it the best way possible. They used their breakup to show others that you can end a relationship and still treat each other with respect and a whole lot of humor.

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    byu/dannydutch1 inUtterlyInteresting

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    “If it feels weird, IT IS WEIRD.” People who got out of bad relationships share the one thing they noticed early and wish they hadn’t explained away.

    Adam Albright-Hanna

    There’s a particular kind of clarity that comes after leaving a bad relationship. Things that seemed explainable at the time suddenly line up into an obvious pattern. The warning was always there. It just didn’t look like a warning yet.

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    The convenient indifference

    “Being indifferent to everything,” wrote another Reddit user. “They do not want to give an opinion on anything or be a part of decision-making, no matter how major it is.” It can feel easygoing at first, low-maintenance, drama-free. What it often turns out to be is a way of remaining unaccountable. You can’t be blamed for outcomes you never weighed in on.

    When the weirdness gets explained away

    “His ex-wife showed up at one of our first dates and made a big scene,” shared one person on BuzzFeed. “He kept assuring me she was just having a hard time moving on.” She interrupted more dates, pranked the writer at work, and broke into their car. “He dumped me to go back to her. As people say, if it feels weird, IT IS WEIRD.”

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    “She would say that I was yelling when I wasn’t,” shared one person. “She would say I had said hurtful things and that I ‘don’t even realize what I was saying.’ I ended up seeing a psychiatrist at her suggestion and was put on medication for seven years.” The insidious thing about gaslighting is that it works precisely because the person experiencing it assumes the confusion is their fault. If you find yourself constantly questioning your own memory of conversations, that’s worth examining.

    The love-bombing

    Psychology Today notes that a 2021 Reddit survey on early warning signs of abusive relationships repeatedly surfaced one pattern: intensity that arrives too soon. “You’re the only one who understands me. I never met anyone like you before.” A whirlwind of attention and validation (like constant messages and declarations of connection after a few weeks) can feel like finally being truly seen. It can also be a way of establishing emotional debt before the dynamic shifts.

    What people notice after

    The most common thread across thousands of these accounts isn’t that the red flags were invisible. It’s that they were visible and felt in real time, but were talked out of taking them seriously by the other person and by the relationship’s good moments, or by the internal voice that says you’re being too sensitive, too suspicious, too demanding.

    “If it feels weird, it is weird” is not a perfect heuristic. But checking in with that feeling, rather than immediately explaining it away, appears to be one of the more consistent pieces of advice from people who wish they’d done it sooner.

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  • Philosopher Leo Tolstoy was married nearly 50 years. His marriage advice still stands today.
    Photo credit: WikipediaLeo and Sophia Tolstoy were married 48 years.
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    Philosopher Leo Tolstoy was married nearly 50 years. His marriage advice still stands today.

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    Emily Shiffer

    Russian writer and philosopher Leo Tolstoy created many literary masterpieces during his lifetime, including Anna Karenina and War and Peace. Works of love and tragedy, Tolstoy’s real life mirrored the full spectrum of the human experience—including in his marriage.

    Tolstoy married his wife Sophia Bers (also ‘Sofia’ and ‘Sofya’, as well as ‘Sonya‘, which is the common Russian diminutive for Sofya), in 1862. He was 34, she was 18. Her father was a successful doctor in Moscow. Their marriage was famously tumultuous, but lasted 48 years.

    Tolstoy shared his insights into marriage, summing up his wisdom in a single sentence that holds true in modern day life:

    What counts in making a happy marriage is not how compatible you are but how you deal with incompatibility.”

    Despite their differences, Tolstoy and his wife put his advice into practice.

    Leo Tolstoy’s marriage

    Tolstoy’s marriage to Sophia began like many: happy. Leah Bendavid-Val, author of Song Without Words: The Photographs and Diaries of Countess Sophia Tolstoy, told NPR that, “They were madly in love when they got married in 1862, and they shared everything, including their diaries. They used their diaries to talk to each other.”

    The couple had 13 children together, with eight making it into adulthood. Sofia was an asset to Tolstoy’s writing.

    “She copied his manuscripts and he listened to her opinions, which was very gratifying to her,” Bendavid-Val said.

    However, their relationship evolved into one described as “love-hate.” Bendavid-Val explained that their relationship was “very emotional, very passionate, and their love was full and passionate and deep and rich—and so was their hatred. And unfortunately, the hatred seems to have won out in the end.”

    Who was Sophia Tolstoy?

    According to The New York Times, Sophia served as “secretary, copy editor and financial manager” for her husband. In 1869, she copied the manuscript for War and Peace by hand eight times for him.

    A devoted wife, she struggled to meet Tolstoy’s demands and principles. She honestly journaled about her feelings, and many have been translated.

    “All the things that he preaches for the happiness of humanity only complicate life to the point where it becomes harder and harder for me to live,” she wrote in a diary in 1865, per The Guardian. “His vegetarian diet means the complication of preparing two dinners, which means twice the expense and twice the work. His sermons on love and goodness have made him indifferent to his family, and mean the intrusion of all kinds of riff-raff into our family life. And his (purely verbal) renunciation of worldly goods has made him endlessly critical and disapproving of others.”

    Toward the end of his life, an argument over Leo’s will resulted in him leaving their family home called Yasnaya Polyana. Although their relationship had its challenges, the couple did remain married until her husband’s death shortly after he left their home in 1910.

    “They needed each other. Neither of them could have lived as full and rich a life without the other,” Bendavid-Val said.

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