Wife prepares tongue-in-cheek slideshow for husband who ‘just got home from golfing’

In a relationship, sometimes you wish there was a tactful, helpful, and non-confrontational way to tell your partner exactly what you need from them.

It turns out there is a way, and it’s been hiding right under our noses for decades: The humble Powerpoint presentation.

In viral skit, wife makes instructional presentation for golfing husband

The Dashleys—that is, husband and wife Dallin and Ashley—seem to really have their pulse on modern marriage. They’ve racked up nearly half a million followers on Instagram alone with extremely relatable and hilarious Reels that perfectly capture the universal frustrations people have with their partners.

Charmingly, it’s all done with care, love, and a lot of laughs that help soften the blow.

Recently, Ashley took some time to prepare a little slideshow for her husband on something that had been bugging her: how he came home from a round of golf with friends.

“So you got home from golfing… now what?” the opening slide read.

“What is this? he asks.

“This is to help you golf more, without me getting annoyed,” she responds.

Covered topics include coming home tired or cranky from a bad round. “At this point, the hobby that is supposed to uplift you, has made you tired and extremely grouchy,” she writes.

The next slide covers what Ashley would like to hear when her husband walks through the door, featuring, “I missed you guys!!” and “What are we going to do today??”

Finally, she asks him to devote a short monologue to memory, expressing his gratitude: “Thank you so much … is there anything that you need to do for yourself that I can facilitate now that I’m home? …My cup is full and boy did I ever have fun. Let’s make a plan and have the best day ever.”

All people in partnered relationships, even busy parents, deserve a little time to fill their own cup with hobbies they enjoy. That usually involves the other partner picking up the slack with the household and the kids; a trade-off many partners willingly make for one another.

But men who golf on the weekends, at three to five hours per round in particular, seems to be a source of great frustration for many women who are left holding the bag.

The Dashleys’ video racked up over a million views and tons of comments:

“Oh so this is a universal experience”

“Can we buy this PowerPoint presentation from you? I’d like to preset it to my husband”

“Golf has to be up there as the most selfish hobby that ever existed”

One commenter, in particular, did not hold back: “Mine actually does come home and go ‘what are we doing today????’ And nothing irks me more. Sir you’ve been gone from 6a-1p. Kids got up at 6:13a we did breakfast and I put in laundry, then walked/scootered to get me coffee and the girls got cake pops, then the nature center, then 2 different playgrounds, lunch, backyard crafts, and the 4 year old watered the inside plants so I had to clean, I’ve also done two loads of laundry and tidied so you don’t come back to a disaster because I’m considerate. You will be taking the kids out and leaving me alone now byeeeeee “

It’s no bias against golf: many women chimed in to note that other “husband hobbies” like cycling or hunting should require similar rules.

The Gender Equity Policy Institute describes the “free-time gender gap,” like this: “Across every group studied, men spend more time than women socializing, watching sports or playing video games, or doing similar activities to relax or have fun. …The group with the least amount of free time is 35- to 44-year-old women. Men their age have a full hour per day more free time, and the free-time gender gap is near its peak at this time of life. “

Joke presentation gives serious ideas for how to communicate

A few observant commenters picked up on the fact that, while the video is a skit and the presentation isn’t meant to be taken literally, these are the kinds of conversations couples should be having with each other.

While being the clueless “golfing husband” who doesn’t do his share with the house and kids is a recipe for disaster, so is resentment without communication.

The Dashleys had a similar hit video about “What mom doesn’t want for mothers day.” It’s hilarious, but also full of helpful insights that couples should be sharing regularly.

One commenter summed the golf presentation up perfectly: “All jokes aside, this is an amazing way to ask your partner for what you want while supporting each other as individuals!”