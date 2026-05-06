Basketball coach collapsed 3 minutes into the game. The rival coach’s next move saved his life.

Ian Haffer, the coach from the opposing Belmont team, saw it happen. He didn’t hesitate. He yelled for someone to get an AED (automated external defibrillator), ran over to Poirier, and started cutting off his shirt.
Parents in the stands watched in shock as Haffer, who had medical training, got the AED hooked up and delivered the shock. A parent named Reed Bundy called 911. Paramedics arrived minutes later and rushed Poirier to the hospital, where he was treated for cardiac arrest in the ICU.
Haffer had been coaching in Belmont for years, but he’d never faced anything like this. “I was unsure about what was going to happen,” he told WAGMTV. “However, I knew I had to act as fast as I could.”
On the court, they were rivals. Off the court, Poirier now credits Haffer with giving him a second chance at life. When asked about it later, he got emotional and choked up.
“Yep, he saved my life,” Poirier said.
Poirier was still in the hospital awaiting further testing when he gave that interview, still processing what had happened. The whole thing, from collapse to shock to ambulance, probably took less than ten minutes. But those ten minutes were the difference between walking out of that gym and not walking out at all.
Haffer didn’t think about the game. He didn’t think about the scoreboard or the fact that Poirier was technically his opponent that day. He just saw someone who needed help and moved.
A single door can open up a world of endless possibilities. For homeowners, the front door of their house is a gateway to financial stability, job security, and better health. Yet for many, that door remains closed. Due to the rising costs of housing, 1 in 3 people around the world wake up without the security of safe, affordable housing.
Since 1976, Habitat for Humanity has made it their mission to unlock and open the door to opportunity for families everywhere, and their efforts have paid off in a big way. Through their work over the past 50 years, more than 65 million people have gained access to new or improved housing, and the movement continues to gain momentum. Since 2011 alone, Habitat for Humanity has expanded access to affordable housing by a hundredfold.
A world where everyone has access to a decent home is becoming a reality, but there’s still much to do. As they celebrate 50 years of building, Habitat for Humanity is inviting people of all backgrounds and talents to be part of what comes next through Let’s Open the Door, a global campaign that builds on this momentum and encourages people everywhere to help expand access to safe, affordable housing for those who need it most. Here’s how the foundation to a better world starts with housing, and how everyone can pitch in to make it happen.
Globally, almost 3 billion people, including 1 in 6 U.S. families, struggle with high costs and other challenges related to housing. A crisis in itself, this also creates larger problems that affect families and communities in unexpected ways. People who lack affordable, stable housing are also more likely to experience financial hardship in other areas of their lives, since a larger share of their income often goes toward rent, utilities, and frequent moves. They are also more likely to experience health problems due to chronic stress or environmental factors, such as mold. Housing insecurity also goes hand-in-hand with unstable employment, since people may need to move further from their jobs or switch jobs altogether to offset the cost of housing.
Affordable homeownership creates a stable foundation for families to thrive, reducing stress and increasing the likelihood for good health and stable employment. Habitat for Humanity builds and repairs homes with individual families, but it also strengthens entire communities as well. The MicroBuild® Initiative, for example, strengthens communities by increasing access to loans for low-income families seeking to build or repair their homes. Habitat ReStore locations provide affordable appliances and building materials to local communities, in addition to creating job and volunteer opportunities that support neighborhood growth.
Everyone can play a part in the fight for housing equity and the pursuit of a better world. Over the past 50 years, Habitat for Humanity has become a leader in global housing thanks to an engaged network of volunteers—but you don’t need to be skilled with a hammer to make a meaningful impact. Building an equitable future means calling on a wide range of people and talents.
Here’s how you can get involved in the global housing movement:
Speaking up on social media about the growing housing crisis
Volunteering on a Habitat for Humanity build in your local community
Travel and build with Habitat in the U.S. or in one of 60+ countries where we work around the globe
Join the Let’s Open the Door movement and, when you donate, you can create your own personalized door
Every action, big and small, drives a global movement toward a better future. A safe home unlocks opportunity for families and communities alike, but it’s volunteers and other supporters, working together with a shared vision, who can open the door for everyone.
Imagine you’re strolling along, taking in a beautiful day, when suddenly, your eyes catch a large window. Propped up in front of it is a cardboard, handwritten sign. Well, that’s something different.
The sign reads in Spanish, “Grita Max. Si tienes suerte, aparecerá Ángel.” This translates to, “Shout Max! If you’re lucky, an angel will appear.” One woman took the challenge, and the results paid off beyond many of our wildest dreams.
On the Pawbuddiz Rescue Instagram, we see it all play out in a short clip. A woman happens upon the sign and begins yelling, “Max? Max! Maaaaaax!” Suddenly, a fluffy Golden Retriever pops up, almost as if he’s in a puppet show. His big brown eyes are sparkling, and some could argue that his gentle pant appears like a smile. Her voice seems to melt. “Maxito! ¿Cómo estás?” Max quite possibly “answers” her question with one simple bark.
Many in the comment section are moved by the cuteness. With over two million views and just short of 300,000 likes, Max is a big, adorable hit.
Fidel
One commenter shares a similar story, writing, “In Bruges, there used to be a Golden Retriever who sat in the window on the canal. He was there for many years and was a big tourist attraction. There were paintings all over the city of him. It was awesome.” Another who knew this dog, reminded the commenter of his name: “Fidel.” Others had also met him. “I remember him,” one exclaimed. “Had the lucky moment of encountering him.”
It turns out Fidel (or Fidele) was incredibly famous in Belgium and around the world. Back in 2024, a travel blogger shared their wonderful experience meeting him. “When we first arrived in Bruges, I had no idea that the ‘Dog of Bruges’ was so famous. As it turns out, not only is he a famous movie and television star (you can see him for about two seconds at the 4:41 mark in In Bruges, and he also appears in a Godiva Chocolate commercial), but he’s also in the photo collection of every single person who has ever visited Bruges.
The dog is a golden Labrador named Fidel and he lives at the Côté Canal Bed and Breakfast. He sleepily hangs out in a canalside gable window and seems to be oblivious to the hordes of fans that pass him daily.”
Maxito
Returning to Max, an Instagrammer joked, “If I scream ‘Max’ at my phone, will he appear?” And yet another wrote a little two-line play: “Lady: ‘Maxito! What are you up to?’ Max: ‘Chillaxin’.”
Many simply marvel at how adorable it all is. “Both owner and Max are terrific,” writes one. “Such a sweet angel. I wish I had a Max on my street!” gushes another.
And one makes a practical point, sharing, “Max is probably wondering how these strangers know his name.” The response? “Even if he wondered, he’s still happy that he’s being recognized.”
“Get in losers, we’re going to buy an airline,” is the short bio next to the smiling face of Hunter Peterson, an aviation enthusiast making waves trying to disrupt the air travel industry. On Saturday, May 2, at 3 a.m., Spirit Airlines abruptly shuttered, leaving thousands of employees out of work and thousands of travelers holding unusable tickets.
There was no notice or warning. One day, people were booking tickets, and the next, the budget airline went dark. This airline made air travel affordable to a subset of people who otherwise couldn’t afford it.
The FAA and other airlines scrambled to offer solutions for those booked with the budget airline. While Spirit is offering refunds, the loss of a budget airline giant will be felt. Peterson decided to go further by doing something unheard of in the airline industry– crowdsource to buy an airline.
The idea behind crowdsourcing funds is to make the airline people-owned. This means there would be no corporation backing the airline. No overpaid CEO, and no large shareholder who gets to decide the fate of the company. Peterson calls it Spirit 2.0, and much to his surprise, an astonishingly large number of people were interested.
What started as a zany idea quickly turned into an unexpected movement. Peterson set up a website where interested people could pledge money starting at $45– the average price of a Spirit Airlines ticket. The potential CEO wanted to keep the price point within reach. None of the money has left anyone’s accounts. Their pledge acts as a placeholder for future funds, but the clock is ticking.
It may sound like an elaborate joke or scheme to go viral, but Peterson is doing the work. Not only has he met with the Spirit Flight Attendants’ Union, but he’s also spoken with attorneys. In his videos shared on Instagram, he explains the importance of doing the legal footwork before money leaves people’s accounts.
“I just got off two calls,” Peterson says. “One, with one of the largest law firms in the world that specializes in mergers and acquisitions, aviation distress assets, and debt, and they basically said, this is doable. We can do this. I also got off a call with someone that represents high-net-worth individuals who may be interested in basically giving us some money to just burn to figure out the legalities of this.”
Peterson explains that in less than a week, they’ll be auctioning the operation certificate for Spirit. This means that if this lofty goal is going to be reached, potential small-donor investors need to reach the astronomical $1.75 billion total. Yes, billion.
Before giving the brief update, Peterson’s site letsbuyspiritair.com had already raised over $24 million. The total continues to climb rapidly, with people pledging amounts anywhere from $45 to $850. Since the website popped up, the total pledged has reached $437 million, and it’s restoring hope in people trying to make this proposed people-owned airline a reality.
“ITS ACTUALLY HAPPENING WE CAN DO THIS,” one person screams.
“Is this feeling I have…. hope? It’s been so long since I’ve felt it lol” another says.
This person is already thinking bigger, writing, “If this succeeds the people can band together to buy even more companies that get intentionally bankrupt by private equity and we can start brining back consumer friendly practices or seizing the means of production maybe.”
Someone else shares, “This Spirit Airlines 2.0 project is giving me hope for America. I know there are more important fish to fry when it comes to issues in America. But if we are successful with this, imagine all the other issues we can address (e.g. healthcare, reparations, homelessness, etc.) using this framework. Like truly power to the people.”
Before the digital revolution’s ruthless efficiency, there were things in life that we delighted in waiting for through the mail. There were quarterly fan club letters you got from your favorite band or sci-fi franchise. There were magazine subscriptions or the occasional letter from your pen pal overseas. People also used to have LP subscriptions with Columbia House, in which they would receive new music in the mail every few weeks.
Before the turn of the century, the mail wasn’t always bills, advertisements, and the occasional catalog. Every day, there was a chance that something magical could show up.
Gen Zers are making mailboxes fun again
Gen Zers are bringing back the joy of receiving something in the mail through snail mail clubs, monthly subscriptions that cost around $8 a month for artists who send stickers, illustrations, newsletters, horoscopes, recipes, bookmarks, and whatever else can fit into a standard-sized envelope. The artwork and stories are usually whimsical and tend to appeal to women.
The mailings are a wonderful way for subscribers to feel the joy of receiving something in the mail and a message from a creator they love, instead of disposable content made of pixels and delivered through algorithms. “Physical mail creates a pause,” Jaylan Birdsong, the artist behind the Perch Post mailer, told Dazed. “It asks you to slow down, touch paper, sit with an image, flip through a zine, tape it to a wall, or tuck it into a journal.”
When people receive something tangible, they tend to relish it more than digital artwork. It’s a big reason why people have physical media, like LPs and CDs, because they allow you to really experience the artwork.
Snail mail clubs aren’t just about getting a surprise in your mailbox; they are about creating a tangible connection between creators and their audience. “Social media sort of feels like driving by a billboard—where people might come across me and say, ‘Oh, that’s nice’, and then they keep going—whereas someone subscribing to my mail club feels like we’re sitting down and sharing a meal together; it’s a much deeper, more intimate way of connecting with somebody,” Christine Tyler Hill, founder of The Coud Hill Report snail mail club, told Creative Lives in Progress.
Snail mail clubs are a great way for artists to make extra money
The subscription-based business is also great for creators to make some considerable side money. Kiki Klassen, the creator behind Lucky Duck Mail Club, told CNBC that she is able to bring in around $4,385 a month in subscription revenue, with a profit margin of about 70%. The artistic endeavor has “definitely created a cushiony security I didn’t have before,” Klassen told CNBC’s Make It. “It’s been nice not to think about [expenses] paycheck to paycheck anymore.”
The one drawback is that creators have to get really good at stuffing envelopes. Unless they have help on the side, a popular creator could have to stuff hundreds, if not thousands, of envelopes a month.
Snail mail clubs are a wonderful example: once we think technology has robbed us of certain joys, some reach back in time and bring them back. There’s nothing wrong with email or snail mail; the cool thing is that we can enjoy both these days.
Losing weight is never easy, but for father Dave Rueckl, he found his motivation.
His stepdaughter, Becky, needed a third kidney transplant due to an autoimmune disorder called Henoch-Schönlein purpura. Unfortunately, Rueckl knew he was not a match to be her donor. However, he figured out what he could do to help her: donate his kidney to a stranger on the National Kidney Registry (NKR).
“By donating to the registry, your loved one is moved to the top of the list for the next match in the NKR,” he tells Upworthy.
What happened next was a journey of strength, pure will, and grit.
Rueckl starts weight loss journey
Although he was willing to donate his kidney, he wasn’t able to. After undergoing medical testing, Rueckl (who was 60 years old at the time) was told that he was not fit to donate a kidney due to being overweight.
“I needed to be under 240 pounds. At this time, I was 295 pounds…and as I like to say very fluffy,” he tells Upworthy. “When the doctors told me I needed to lose the weight this was the perfect time for me to quit making excuses and make some changes in my life.”
Rueckl had two people who could help him: his best friend Tom Fameree, a six-time CrossFit Games qualifier, and his wife Gail, a chef.
“[Gail] changed our diet and started cooking healthy nutritious food,” says Rueckl, who added that he was eating fast food everyday. Encouraged by Fameree, he also joined CrossFit Green Bay.
His CrossFit coaches Cody and Justin asked him what he wanted to achieve.
“I told them that my main objective was to lose weight and become more fit. They assured me at that time that if I showed up and did the work good things were going to happen,” he says. “They told me it was not going to happen overnight but if I stayed disciplined and showed up at the gym that I would reach all my goals.”
Rueckl locked in, working out six days a week. The day of his scheduled transplant surgery, May 26, 2023, his weight was down to 224 pounds—a whopping 71-pound weight loss.
Rueckl donates his kidney to a stranger
Rueckl’s kidney went to a man named Hasan. The two did not know each other on the day of Rueckl’s surgery, and Rueckl did not know who was receiving his kidney.
“There is a process to learning who your recipient is. It falls on the recipient…when Hasan contacted me, I wrote back immediately, and we met about seven months after the donation (on June 28, 2024),” says Reuckl.
It was a life-changing moment.
“When we met for the first time, it was a really emotional feeling that I don’t think I can truly put down in words,” he says. “But unlike receiving a cadaver kidney, this was a time to rejoice. I was healthy. He was healthy and our Becky was going to get a kidney, and she was going to be healthy also. It was just a wonderful experience.”
Rueckl’s stepdaughter receives a kidney
Thanks to Rueckl’s kidney donation to Hasan, Becky was moved up the transplant list. Her first transplant (from her Uncle John) occurred in 2001. However, her body rejected it, and she did in-home peritoneal dialysis for about a year.
Her second transplant (from a cadaver) happened on July 4, 2003. It was a success, but, by 2021, she went into rejection again. After years of waiting, a match was found.
“Our daughter Becky was finally transplanted on April 30, 2025. It was a long wait after I had donated, but Becky was a tough match and this kidney is perfect for her,” Rueckl shares. “She is doing wonderfully. She is a registered dietitian, and is also a very good mother who attends every single baseball game her son Ethan plays in.”
Today, Rueckl is 63-years-old, continues to lead a healthy lifestyle, and is committed to CrossFit.
“My health and wellness has never been any better than it is today. I’ve settled in at 240 pounds. I had never done a pull up in my life, and I did 50 at the gym last week. I deadlift 425 pounds,” he says. “By donating the kidney to the NKR, I saved Hasan‘s life, Becky‘s life, and my life. I am healthier than I’ve ever been in my life.”
In fact, it was plastic that caused the decline in demand for the tagua nut, also known as “vegetable ivory.” The scientific name for it translates as “plant elephant,” which makes sense considering how similar the solid form of the nut is to ivory from elephant tusks.
In fact, according to clothing expert The Iron Snail, the only real difference in useful qualities between tagua and ivory is density. But even by that measure, they’re pretty close.
So why were so many people in the 1920s wearing tagua? The nut was apparently a great material for making buttons. There were metal and wood buttons, of course, but tagua nut buttons served as the precursor to the now ubiquitous plastic button.
Tagua nut buttons are also called corozo buttons. Though they used to be made out of necessity, today they are a sustainable, eco-friendly, high-quality alternative to plastic. Some people collect vintage and antique tagua buttons, but companies still make them today, largely in South America.
Tagua is also used to make jewelry, as well as small artistic sculptures and musical instrument parts, as it can be carved the same way ivory can.
How is it edible if it’s nearly as hard as ivory, one might wonder? Like a coconut, the tagua nut is liquid inside during the early stages of maturation. At one point, the inside that will later turn white and hard is a clearish jelly that people can eat. Only after it fully matures and hardens in the sun can it be used as a carving material.
Tagua nuts are not the only plant-based ivory out there, either. In fact, Weird Explorer shared three fruits and seeds that can claim the “vegetable ivory” moniker. Tagua may be the most well-known of the three, but apparently the Hyphaene genus of palm fruit and the Metroxylon palm fruit also have ivory-like qualities.
Today, tagua often shows up in modern-day artisan jewelry. Creators from countries like Ecuador and Colombia make colorful beads, earrings, and other jewelry from the seed. The fact that the seed pods fall from the tree when fully ripened means the trees are not harmed during harvesting. Fair-trade nonprofit retailer Ten Thousand Villages shares that tagua is considered a renewable resource. The process of transforming it into jewelry or other art, however, isn’t easy. Artists work meticulously and arduously to prepare the seed for jewelry production, including special dyeing processes.
Don’t you feel a smidge smarter now? If you see tagua jewelry, you know exactly what it is. And if you want to impress (or annoy) your friends, find a 100-year-old suit and tell them what the buttons are made of.
Anyone who’s worn jeans (and if you don’t fall into this category…how?) has seen those odd little metal buttons around the pockets. While those metal bits might seem like meaningless decoration upon first glance, in truth, they are an amazing feat of engineering and ingenuity.
In a now-viral video by content creator Fineas Jackson, we go back in time 150 years to the late 1870s, when laborers—the original denim trendsetters—kept tearing through their jeans while working.
Usually this damage wasn’t a result of long-term wear and tear, but of premature rips made by a single motion. Crouch down to hammer a railroad spike, tear. Push a saw back and forth for lumber, tear. You get the idea.
Tired of making endless repairs to jean rips, Reno-based tailor Jacob Davis became determined to find a solution. Davis just so happened to make horse blankets and tents as well, which were fortified with copper metal rivets. It dawned on him that the same studs could be used to strengthen certain stress points in jeans. The pockets, the waistband, the crotch area, etc. And so, he began replacing the stitches in those areas with rivets using a hammer.
Et voilà: impenetrable pants.
From quick fix to global staple
However, this was only part of the puzzle. Davis needed to protect his idea, and to do so, a patent was needed. Being unable to fund it himself, he reached out to his fabric supplier, Levi Strauss. Yes, the Levi behind Levi jeans.
By 1873, Strauss and Jacobs received their patent for “fastening pocket-openings,” as they were called, ushering in the ever-enduring era of blue jeans.
Today, the rivets we see in modern jeans look almost exactly the same as those in the late 1800s…except the crotch area and back pockets.
For the former, you can thank cowboys lamenting about their nether regions heating up and getting accidentally branded by the campfire, explained Jackson.
And for the latter, they were removed after customers complained that they scratched up furnishings like chairs, saddles, and so on.
An inventor who faded into obscurity
As for Jacobs, he spent the remainder of his days in San Francisco manning the production side of things while the company, under Levi’s name, went global. As the public began to use “Levi’s” as a generic term for all blue jeans, Strauss’ credit slowly dissolved. Add to that the catastrophic 1906 San Francisco Earthquake and subsequent three-day fire, which caused the company to lose much of its early records, including the crucial role played by Davis. Nowadays, it’s mostly fashion historians who remember his name. And anyone reading this article, of course.
It goes to show that not all fashion is decorative, especially when we look at clothes of yesteryear. Many details we know and love were shaped by the everyday needs of real people, and in turn, tell the stories of those people. Jeans, rivets and all, in particular carry a history of persistence, determination, and ruggedness.
Even if many of us slip on a pair to work from our couch these days, perhaps keeping those little mementos on helps us remember that legacy…and the man who helped create it in the first place.
It’s weird to think about, but Gen Zers are not just entering the workforce— they’re being tasked with leading the next generation. Recent education grads in their early 20s are now standing in front of high school classrooms filled with teens just barely younger than themselves.
It’s always been this way, of course. Teaching has typically attracted young professionals who aim to carve out long careers in education. But there’s just something about adults these days. It’s hard to put your finger on, but they just look…younger. Sometimes, they even look indistinguishable from their own students.
“Spot the teacher” trend with young teacher is shockingly hard
Schools all over the world are having fun with the viral “spot the teacher” trend.
These videos feature lineups of students from the school, with one teacher lurking incognito among them, dressed similarly for disguise. In many cases, it’s almost impossible to figure out which person is the adult and which ones are teenagers.
One Instagram video from The Jackson Preparatory School in Mississippi was so tough, it racked up over 30 million views. Can you solve it?
If you picked the young social studies teacher in the blue baseball hoodie, congratulations!
Some viewers were able to crack the code, but many fell for the red herrings: number one in glasses and number five in the “teachery” quarter-zip.
The school was kind enough to post the reveal and end everyone’s agony over the correct choice.
Here’s another head-scratcher with nearly 3 million views
This one comes from the McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, an all-boys preparatory boarding school.
There are tons of red herrings in this one. We’ve got a wedding band, a bow tie, an academic-style jacket, and suspects who are barely containing their laughter. Frankly, they all look guilty.
The school never posted an official reveal, but sleuths in the comments figured out that the culprit was none other than Mr. Eiselstein, the math teacher. He’s number five in the lineup.
Shockingly, he’s not a first-year teacher, but has been teaching full time at the school since 2020, per his LinkedIn profile.
Here’s one more super challenging one
Just kidding. It was only a matter of time before people started having a little bit of fun with the trend.
Why do adults look so much younger now?
It’s a much-discussed phenomenon that adults—even 30-, 40-, or 50-year-olds—seem to look a lot younger than they did decades ago.
There are a lot of factors that play into this. For starters, cigarette usage has dropped dramatically, and skincare and sunscreen use have increased. Simply put, we take a bit better care of ourselves now than previous generations did, and it often shows.
More crucially, though, is the way adults dress. Men used to wear suits and women wore dresses almost every day without fail. When you take a 23-year-old guy and put him in a hoodie and jeans, he won’t look much different from your average high schooler.
The concept that people looked older at a younger age in the past is called retrospective aging. A lot of it is based on our own perception—black-and-white photos, grainy video footage, out-of-date fashion—but there is some science behind it. Ivy League research suggests humans are aging more slowly now than ever before.
However, as commenters point out, there are always tells that someone is a teacher, no matter how young their face looks. It’s the subtle things, like the deep exhaustion behind their eyes or a gentle, knowing wisdom painted on their face. Or it could be the lack of the signature high-schooler broccoli haircut.
It’s hard not to wonder what teachers will look like in another 20 or 30 years and whether “spot the teacher” challenges in a few decades will be completely unsolvable.
Close your eyes and think back to some terms that you heard at a party in the Y2K era. If someone in 2026 genuinely asked, “Do you want to get crunk with that guy wearing bling or is he a scrub?” they’d seem like they were living in the past, right?
It goes down just as well as greeting someone with a “Wassup!” from the 1999 Budweiser commercials, or referring to someone’s hat as “fly.”
Slang terms seem to have a shelf life of a couple of years before they fizzle out, and are a clear line of demarcation between who’s young and cool and who’s not. The interesting thing is that the term “cool” has never really gone out of style. It was used to describe James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause in 1955 and in 2025 to describe singer Charli xcx.
According to sociolinguist Dr. Erica Brozovsky, Ph.D the term “cool” has been used to describe someone who’s incredibly calm for over 500 years. But it really took off in the jazz era, when Black musicians used it to inspire a style and sound.
The birth of ‘cool’
“From Anna Lee Chisholm’s ‘Cool Kind Daddy Blues,’ to Miles Davis’ Birth of the Cool, the word was used to describe a certain kind of musicality, but also a type of personality, laid back, competent, and confident,” Brozovsky said. “By the late forties, The New Yorker noted the term’s rising popularity. ‘The bebop people have a language of their own, their expressions of approval include, cool,’” Brozovsky said.
The term has endured for decades, from the definition of cool, Arthur Fonzarelli in the ‘70s, to actor-comedian Eddie Murphy in the ‘80s, to Snoop Dogg in the ‘90s, and Bad Bunny in the modern era. The question remains why “cool ” has stood the test of time while terms such as “swell” or “wicked” have fallen into the cultural dustbin. Brozovsky believes it has to do with a linguistic quirk in which humans tend to repeat metaphors with sensory elements more often than those without.
It makes sense. “Cool” is something you can feel while “swell” is not.
Why is it that ‘cool’ has stuck around?
“A 2015 study tracked the popularity of various words and phrases over time and found that terms that evoke a sensory experience are more likely to persevere than those that don’t. For instance, sharp increase became a more popular way to say sudden increase and a bright future became more common than a promising future,” Brozovsky says.
“In fact, the study found that people were 50% more likely to remember a list of metaphors if they contain sensory words,” she continues. “Perhaps swell with its convoluted origin was just too abstract to compete with the physical sensation of cool, but it seems to me that the history of the word outweighs its semantic appeal.”
In a world where styles in clothing, music, and vocabulary are constantly changing, it’s nice to know that some things cut across the generations. Whether you’re 70 or you’re 12, you know what it means to be cool. You probably don’t agree on who fits the bill, but vibe is forever.