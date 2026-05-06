What are tagua nuts, and why did so many people wear them in the 1920s?

If you’ve never heard of a tagua nut, you’re not alone. The seed of the South American tagua palm isn’t well-known in the 21st century, but in the early 20th century, it was all the rage. Though edible at certain stages of development, it’s not primarily used as food. Rather, it served as an eco-friendly alternative and precursor to plastic and ivory.

In fact, it was plastic that caused the decline in demand for the tagua nut, also known as “vegetable ivory.” The scientific name for it translates as “plant elephant,” which makes sense considering how similar the solid form of the nut is to ivory from elephant tusks.

In fact, according to clothing expert The Iron Snail, the only real difference in useful qualities between tagua and ivory is density. But even by that measure, they’re pretty close.

So why were so many people in the 1920s wearing tagua? The nut was apparently a great material for making buttons. There were metal and wood buttons, of course, but tagua nut buttons served as the precursor to the now ubiquitous plastic button.

Tagua nut buttons are also called corozo buttons. Though they used to be made out of necessity, today they are a sustainable, eco-friendly, high-quality alternative to plastic. Some people collect vintage and antique tagua buttons, but companies still make them today, largely in South America.

Tagua is also used to make jewelry, as well as small artistic sculptures and musical instrument parts, as it can be carved the same way ivory can.

How is it edible if it’s nearly as hard as ivory, one might wonder? Like a coconut, the tagua nut is liquid inside during the early stages of maturation. At one point, the inside that will later turn white and hard is a clearish jelly that people can eat. Only after it fully matures and hardens in the sun can it be used as a carving material.

Tagua nuts are not the only plant-based ivory out there, either. In fact, Weird Explorer shared three fruits and seeds that can claim the “vegetable ivory” moniker. Tagua may be the most well-known of the three, but apparently the Hyphaene genus of palm fruit and the Metroxylon palm fruit also have ivory-like qualities.

Today, tagua often shows up in modern-day artisan jewelry. Creators from countries like Ecuador and Colombia make colorful beads, earrings, and other jewelry from the seed. The fact that the seed pods fall from the tree when fully ripened means the trees are not harmed during harvesting. Fair-trade nonprofit retailer Ten Thousand Villages shares that tagua is considered a renewable resource. The process of transforming it into jewelry or other art, however, isn’t easy. Artists work meticulously and arduously to prepare the seed for jewelry production, including special dyeing processes.

Don’t you feel a smidge smarter now? If you see tagua jewelry, you know exactly what it is. And if you want to impress (or annoy) your friends, find a 100-year-old suit and tell them what the buttons are made of.