Doctors kept dismissing her persistent cough. One heroic nurse refused to let it go.

Julie Silverman had been coughing for years. Not the kind of cough that goes away with some rest and cough syrup, but a persistent, worsening cough that no doctor seemed able to explain or fix. As she shared on NPR’s Hidden Brain podcast in the “My Unsung Hero” segment, the experience of being dismissed by the healthcare system over and over again was exhausting.
“I had, at this point, gotten kind of dismissive about it because I had been dismissed by so many doctors as, ‘There’s nothing wrong, you’re not responding to our treatments, we’ll try something else,’” Silverman recalled.
But one person refused to dismiss her: a nurse practitioner named Alison.
Alison worked at one of the clinics Silverman visited regularly, and unlike the doctors who had cycled through various unsuccessful treatments, Alison kept paying attention. She was perplexed by the cough and made it her mission to track Silverman’s condition over time.
During one of Silverman’s weekly appointments, Alison noticed something concerning. Silverman’s symptoms had gotten worse. Her voice was hoarse, she was breathless and wheezing, and the coughing was more severe than before.
“She was just adamant something was wrong with my airway,” Silverman said.
Alison immediately pushed one of the physicians at the clinic to perform a scope of Silverman’s trachea. The procedure involved inserting a small camera through her nose and down the back of her throat to look for blockages.
“I could just tell by their faces something was not right,” Silverman remembered.
The scope revealed what years of doctor visits had missed. Silverman had idiopathic subglottic stenosis, a rare condition that affects about one in 400,000 people. Scar tissue had been building up at the top of her trachea, and her airway was 75% blocked. That’s why she’d been coughing. That’s why nothing had worked. And if it had gone untreated much longer, it would have been fatal.
“This is a very serious condition and fatal if not treated because your airway completely closes,” Silverman explained.
The diagnosis finally gave Silverman what she needed: the right information to find the right specialist who could actually treat her condition. She’s now doing well, spending her time volunteering at her local hospital, riding her bike, hiking, skiing, and enjoying time with friends and family.
But she hasn’t forgotten what Alison did for her.
“Had Alison not picked up on the fact that she was sure something else was wrong and gotten this physician to look in my throat, I don’t know what would have happened,” Silverman said. “It was her persistence and diligence and her listening to me and taking me seriously that got my diagnosis in a timely enough fashion to do something about it. So, for these reasons, Alison is my unsung hero.”
Our healthcare system is increasingly driven by rapid diagnoses and technology, but sometimes what saves a life is just simple human attention. Someone who listens, keeps watching, and refuses to dismiss what they’re seeing even when everyone else has moved on.