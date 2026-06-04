Doctor who adopted and raised a teen boy teared up when he discovered the kid’s true identity

It all started with a Facebook post about needing a home for a teenage boy who had lost both his parents.

Doctor James C. Wittig, a single, never-married physician, always wanted to be a dad, but joked that he “wished he could start fatherhood with a 13-year-old.” Seeing this post, he saw it as the opportunity he had been praying for, and volunteered to raise the boy. After living together for months, Wittig would discover that he and the boy he adopted, Ronnie, shared a special bond, as reported by PEOPLE.

Wittig was shown a snapshot of two osteosarcoma patients he had treated in the early 1980s, over 40 years ago. Both of the women in the photo had the same type of bone cancer but received different treatments: one had a limb amputated, while the other had limb-sparing surgery.

Wittig was a fellow when he cared for the patient whose limb was saved. When her doctor, the fellowship director, retired, Wittig took over as her doctor. Wittig, the Chairman of the Department of Orthopedics at Morristown Medical Center, has used this photograph for years when giving lectures and instructing residents. The image depicted “limb-saving surgery and osteosarcoma.”

A Facebook post that changed everything

He never met or treated the second woman in the photos, despite having a professional relationship with the woman whose leg was saved. However, after she passed away, he raised her son. Wittig, who remained in contact with his former patient, noticed on Facebook in 2015 that she was looking for someone to care for a kid named Ronnie, the son of a friend who died as a result of complications after her amputation. The boy’s father had also recently died. He contacted the patient and inquired about adopting the boy.

In February 2015, Wittig drove from his home near Morristown, New Jersey, to northern Virginia to meet the youngster in person. Soon after that encounter, his patient called to say Ronnie wanted to meet Wittig’s family. Wittig learned the youngster had elected to live with him hours after the second visit. Ronnie’s legal guardianship was transferred to Wittig two weeks later.

Then came the discovery that stunned him

Wittig recognized the boy’s mother as the other woman in the photograph he had used in presentations for many years after they had been living together for a few months. The coincidence convinced him that this link was predestined. “I see this whole thing as a synchronicity,” he explained. Ronnie struck him as “one of the strongest and kindest and most courageous kids.” Ronnie went on to attend Seton Hall Prep and completed welding school.

What fatherhood has meant for this doctor

Wittig has yet to formally adopt Ronnie, now in his mid-twenties, but has said the paperwork is less important than their bond. He hinted that their relationship is more than just a piece of paper. Being a parent with a child to “love” and “care about” has been “so fulfilling” for the oncologist. He mentors and leads him through life while also learning from him. Wittig says his son has taught him “kindness, compassion, empathy, love, joy, and happiness” in spades.

He wrote about Ronnie on his Instagram, “6 years ago today, I had the best thing happen to me, becoming your Dad! It’s one of the biggest miracles in my life, and I am so proud to call you my son! Proud of all you have accomplished and the person you have become! You are amazing to me and my hero! I am always here for you, my son! Love you, buddy!” He believes that his tale may inspire other older, single men and women who desire to have children to realize that it is not too late.

This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.