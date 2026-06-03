Oklahoma second-grade teacher’s annual ‘awards show’ on last day of school leaves students treasured

The last day of school is always the sweet start of summer and freedom for both students and teachers. One Oklahoma teacher makes sure to send her students off knowing they are loved.

Former second grade teacher Melody Munch (who transitioned to full time classroom resource creation in 2023), shared the touching tribute she did at the end of each school year for her class that she helps current teachers mimic today.

Each year, Munch hosted an annual “End of Year Awards.” She presented each student with a personalized award to recognize their skills and gifts, complete with a red carpet (made from butcher paper), music, funky disco lights, and more. Munch also sent them each home with a gift bag.

“I started the Class Awards tradition during my first year of teaching back in 2015. I wanted to end the year in a warm, special way that made each student feel seen and loved,” she tells Upworthy. “The awards were the perfect parting sentiment to celebrate student’s unique gifts. It also made for a fun way to end the last day of school and sent every student out of my classroom with their head held high. Now it’s my joy to share about this tradition and see other teachers around the world put it to use in their own classrooms!”

Besides their awards, Munch also sent each student home with a gift bag full of treats. Inside, there was a photo of each student with Mrs. Munch with a personalized farewell letter, a pair of sunglasses, a custom bookmark, and a postcard they can send to tell her about their summer.

“So many families tell me their child cherishes this for years to come! 🥹” she shared.

The “End of Year Awards” explained

Munch went all out for the awards show. She sets up a red carpet, lighting, music and a projector screen to make the awards feel special. And of course, there was a special microphone.

She notes that she let students vote for their classmates on various categories, and also made selections herself. There are over 60 awards that students can get.

Awards include: Excellent Encourager, Future Teacher, Remarkable Reader, Most Friendly, Fantastic Friend, Sweet As Pie, Aspiring Author, Animal Lover, Best Dressed, Hard Worker, Clean Up Super Star, Problem Solver, Generous Giver, Caring Classmate, Ms. & Mr. Manners, and more.

Then, Munch would hand students the printed out certificates, awarding them with two to four each. Their name would be displayed on the projector screen, and they’d get to strut on the red carpet to be recognized by their classmates.

She would typically hold the awards on the very last day of school, with some exceptions.

“My sentimental heart loves the closure and celebratory feel this brings,” she wrote on her website. “However, I have had years where multiple students were scheduled to be gone on early vacations on the last day. Thus, in some cases we did our awards on the second to last day of school.”

Making students feel seen

Mrs. Munch explained how much the awards impacted her students.

“I love this tradition so much! It’s the perfect way to close out the year,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s so sweet to send students off knowing they are seen and loved. 🧡 It makes for a great keepsake as well!”

She continued, “Students LOVE being called up for their awards. You celebrate each of them for their unique gifts.”

“Ending the year is such a bittersweet time. You’ve formed these special bonds with each student, but now it’s time for them to move on. You grieve not getting to be ‘their teacher’ anymore, but you’re also excited for the rest summer brings and the fresh start of the next school year,” she tells Upworthy. “You hope that all the love you’ve poured out over the year will stick with these students wherever they go. Giving each of them an award is just a little way for them to look back and remember how loved they are.”