12-yr-old’s bird calls at Oklahoma school talent show have people’s jaws on the floor

Once in a while, a kid pops up with a talent that makes everyone start tossing around the word “prodigy.” Sometimes it’s math, sometimes it’s music, but one 12-year-old’s impressive ability sits under an entirely different umbrella: bird calls.

Mimicking bird sounds comes in handy for birdwatchers and ornithologists. It’s a pretty niche undertaking, and one that most don’t master as children. But Samuel Henderson started learning bird calls on his own at age six, and his intense interest in birds hasn’t waned since. As a result, he has mastered 114 bird calls, some of which sound downright impossible for a human to make.

Watch Samuel at his Oklahoma middle school talent show as he demonstrates some of his favorites. (Be prepared to start off thinking, “Aw, that’s cute” and then get gobsmacked by the cardinal and red-tailed hawk, among others.)

Most of us couldn’t even name most of these calls, much less imitate them perfectly. But we do recognize many bird sounds when we hear them, which is why over 29 million people have watched this video and been blown away by it.

People loved Samuel’s bird call performance as well as the reaction of his peers

Commenters expressed what most so many of us felt while watching:

“This is VERY good. I would buy tickets to see this. He’s very good at this and it’s not easy to mimic. My favorite was the joke about the American eagle, but my favorite of ALL TIME was the mourning dove! 🕊️You don’t see them as much anymore.”

“I started off skeptical, but damn this kid is good.”

“Birds are SO hard to imitate! The mourning dove call gave me goosebumps.”

“As a Minnesotan, that call of the loon was SPOT ON.”

“The red-tailed hawk sound sent me into oblivion.” Samuel’s cardinal call was incredibly accurate. (Photo credit: Canva)

But just as impactful as his talent was the reaction of his schoolmates in the audience:

“I can’t tell you how touching it is to see all those kids cheering him on while he shares his special interest. The world can sometimes be unkind to people who love things so deeply, I’m glad he has a community where he can shine the way he is.”

“I love the kid in the front showing exactly how we all feel… how amazing this is!”

“I’m on my period rn and this made me cry because I’m so happy that everyone thought his bird calls were cool and it’s so cute.”

Samuel’s mother shared how he got to this level of mastery

In an interview with Good Morning America, Samuel’s mom shared that she first noted his unique talent when he was around six years old.

“Walking through parking lots, there’d be birds running around,” she said. “He’d make the sound, and they’d be following us. And I was like, ‘Oh, wow. Wow. He’s really good at this. They think he’s another bird.”

She shared that Samuel, who has autism and Tourette’s Syndrome, keeps a journal of the bird calls he has mastered.

One way Samuel can tell when he has a bird call down is through a bird sound identifier app he uses from the Cornell University ornithology lab. When he makes the call, if it’s accurate, the app will pull up the name of the bird species that makes that sound.

Watch him demonstrate:

It’s so wonderful to see someone immerse themselves so deeply in something they’re passionate about, and to see the world celebrate them for it.

You can follow Samuel on his mom’s TikTok channel here.