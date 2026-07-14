32-years-ago Whitney Houston left World Cup viewers stunned by an unparalleled vocal performance

Music has consistently played a vital role in the FIFA World Cup. Since 1990, the tournament has selected an official song each year, per Billboard. This year’s song is “Dai Dai,” performed by Shakira and Burna Boy.

Each team has selected its own anthem following wins, such as America’s choice of John Denver’s hit “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The World Cup has also featured a number of memorable performances.

On July 17, 1994, pop superstar Whitney Houston closed out the 1994 FIFA World Cup with a live medley of six of her biggest hits, including the iconic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” These are a few behind-the-scenes details of Houston’s performance.

Whitney Houston performs “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

Houston put on an impressive show at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. She played six songs across a set spanning nearly 25 minutes. The setlist included: “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”, “How Will I Know”, “I Will Always Love You”, “I’m Every Woman”, “So Emotional”, and “Greatest Love of All.”

Following the “Star-Spangled Banner” performed by Kenny G, Houston opened the show with her 1987 hit “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” after she was escorted onto the pitch and to the stage by Brazilian soccer legend Pelé. (The match was between Italy and Brazil, with Brazil winning it all.)

When the music kicked in, Houston belted her heart out. On the field, performers representing the flags of all the competing teams synced up for choreography while Houston stayed on a platform. The entire performance was done live, with Houston nailing every note. Pele 🤝 Whitney Houston



The collab you never knew you needed at the 1994 #FIFAWorldCup closing ceremony! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/txlHFJoDAs— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 17, 2024

The performance almost didn’t happen

In a recent interview, Alan Rothenberg, who served as chair and chief executive of the 1994 World Cup, told The Guardian that Houston’s performance almost didn’t happen.

“Prior to 1994 the World Cup was basically a soccer tournament, and there was not a lot of hoopla other than passionate fans,” Rothenberg told the publication. “We consciously tried to make 1994 very entertaining and wanted Whitney Houston on the pitch at the final, but FIFA said no.”

He went on to explain that the landmark performance came across many roadblocks.

“All these kinds of things were brand new to FIFA and have been picked up since, but in 1994 they blocked Whitney from playing,” he added. “They basically said no because if there was rain or precipitation—which was never likely to be a problem in California in July—they didn’t want a stage in the center of the field.”

However, there was one saving grace: a prior Michael Jackson performance on the same field.

“In a wonderful coincidence the previous January, the Super Bowl was at the Rose Bowl, and the half-time show was with Michael Jackson,” he explained. “We invited the top executives from FIFA and when they pulled the stage off midfield, we walked out to see if there was any torn up or broken down grass. There was none whatsoever, but FIFA still said no.”

Ultimately, the show was allowed to go on—with some stipulations.

“In the end Whitney performed, but it was from the sidelines and with all kinds of people around her,” said Rothenberg. “The fans in the stadium weren’t even sure where the music was coming from. It shows we were very innovative and changed the way the World Cup is presented.”

Viewers respond

World Cup fans from around the world who re-discovered Houston’s performance sang her praises in the video’s comment section:

“Once in a lifetime voice and you won’t hear anyone like her ever again. RIP.”

“She looks like she’s genuinely just having fun and has ZERO nerves.”

“No autotune, No vocal assistance, NO backing track, just pure TALENT ❤.”

“Her vocal control was unmatched and effortlessly switches octaves while singing from the gut! REST IN PEACE MS. HOUSTON.”

“I love how she dressed when she sang at sporting events. So appropriate. Nothing too glitzy. Her voice was the standout out thing.”

“Greatest female vocalist of all time. Period.”

“Whitney Houston was one of the greatest singers of all time. Thank you for the 1994 World Cup memories.”