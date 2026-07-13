Mexican woman and a U.K. man sat together at a historic ’86 World Cup game. They’re still together.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has presented a ridiculous number of memorable moments. From soccer fans around the world discovering the best parts of the United States to hilarious Erling Haaland look-alikes, the magic continues as it enters the semifinals.

Now, England and Argentina will have a re-match on July 15 of one of the World Cup’s most memorable games from the 1986 World Cup: when Argentine legend Diego Maradona scored the illegal “Hand of God” goal in the quarterfinal match against England. Besides the controversial goal, the game also led to a love story in the stands.

Sofia from Mexico and Ollie from England met at the historic game that took place at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, and have been together ever since.

A 1986 World Cup love story

In a video shared by FIFA, the couple share how they had their chance meeting that resulted in a relationship of 40 years—and counting.

“So how we met was complete coincidence,” Sofia says. “We were not supposed to be here. We sat in the wrong seats, and we ended up up there. And then we sat next to each other, and we started chatting.”

She adds that they bonded over their love of Manchester United, noting “that was a big thing.”

Then they hung out after the game.

“And then we just had drinks after. I showed Ollie Mexico City, and then he invited me to London. And we were writing to each other, lots of letters,” she says.

Ollie also explains how a sweet gift from Sofia strengthened their bond.

“And at the time, after the match, Sofia wrote on the cap she gave me: ‘To a wonderful Englishman, Sofia. Go England! (kiss kiss kiss).’ And I’ve kept that cap, and that was something that kept us together a while after 1986,” Ollie adds. “We had to write each other, and the telephone calls are very expensive but we telephoned, we kept it going.”

The couple got engaged in 1989, and got married in 1990.

“We live in London have been thinking about coming back to celebrate our 40th anniversary for some time,” adds Ollie.

The couple reunited in the “amazing place,” the Estadio Azteca, for the video.

“When we knew there was going to be the World Cup here, we decided we were going to come to the stadium—even if it is from a distance,” she says. “Now we are here!”

Viewers respond

Sofia and Ollie’s love story garnered many heartfelt notes and well-wishes in the comment section:

“There is no such things as a coincidence … it’s all fate ✨❤️‍🔥 ESPECIALLY in finding your partner like this 🥹.”

“Love her British-Mexican accent.”

“Omg. The way he looks at her. The adoration! Just beautiful.”

“Aww what a beautiful story ❤️ I hope they continue to have a life full of love and happiness.”

“Now this is what you call a football love story aawww. Happy 36 Anniversary❤️❤️❤️won my heart😍😍😍cheers to forever ❤️.”

“What a story ❤️🥹.”

“Manifesting this type of romance!”