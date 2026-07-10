American woman goes viral as World Cup fans say she is Norway’s Erling Haaland’s doppelgänger

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has the world completely enamored with Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland. The 25-year-old striker’s personality and undeniable talent on the pitch have earned him lots of love from soccer fans everywhere.

An American content creator named Emma Kate Willman is getting lots of attention for her striking resemblance to Haaland. On Instagram, Willman has been sharing a series of videos after World Cup fans noticed that she looks like the Norwegian superstar—and even Haaland himself agreed.

“It’s been such an unexpected and fun moment,” Willman told Upworthy. “What started as a lighthearted post turned into something people around the world connected with, and I’ve loved seeing everyone’s reactions. You never know what’s going to resonate online, and this has definitely been one of those once-in-a-lifetime Internet moments.”

Willman gets Haaland comparisons

Once World Cup fever was in full swing, many of Willman’s followers began pointing out her resemblance to Haaland in one of her social media posts. Somehow, the post made its way to Haaland, who simply commented, “Hi.”

In a video shared a few days ago, Willman described the staggering number of comments she had been receiving—“hundreds of thousands,” she said—and added that she had also gained thousands of followers.

“In light of the World Cup, I swear if I get one more comment saying I look like Erling Haaland,” she said in jest, adding that she preferred previous comparisons to Swedish pop star Zara Larsson.

To Willman’s surprise, word reached Haaland about her.

“I get notifications here and there, but then I noticed something happened. There was a lot of notifications coming through,” she said. “Finally, I open my Instagram to look at what’s going on.”

She added that Haaland had apparently commented on her post, drawing the attention of his more than 50 million followers. Willman said Haaland has the “best hair” of anyone she’d ever seen and that she “likes” the comparisons.

She also adds that she’s gotten comparisons to “baby” Taylor Swift and Millie Bobby Brown.

Willman recreates Haaland’s hairdos

Willman is a hair content creator and has also had fun recreating some of Haaland’s iconic hairstyles from throughout the World Cup. In one video recreating his Dutch braids, she broke down how to style hair just like the soccer superstar.

“So apparently I’m Erling’s twin,” she said. “I’m not mad about it. The man has great hair.”

She added, “I totally think that they should let me fly out and do his hair for the game. I think that would be awesome.”

Willman also recreated his signature bun, satisfying countless requests from followers to copy the look.

“He always has the most perfect slicked-back look, which I’m very jealous of,” Willman said.

Haaland fans react

Willman’s followers and Haaland’s fans are loving the look-alike comparisons and left some amazing comments under her videos:

“There is nø way you two aren’t related.”

“You can’t fool us!! Great game today buddy!!”

“From now on, you are Haaland. This is your life now. Accept it and ride the wave 🌊.”

“Someone check the family tree ASAP.”

“I love this moment for you 😂”.

“I hope you get an invitation for the next game 🙌.”

“We want you to meet Haaland and make a video 😍.”

“Hairland💅.”