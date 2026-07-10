Woman who crushed records rowing solo to Hawaii shares her ‘big, hard, scary thing’ advice

When Kelsey Pfendler boarded her rowboat in Monterey, California, on May 21, 2026, she knew she had a grueling journey ahead of her. The Grand Canyon river rafting guide was prepared to spend weeks alone out in the open ocean, navigating all of its unpredictable elements. If successful, she would become the first American woman to row solo the 2,400 miles from California to Hawaii.

Not only did she meet that goal, but she broke multiple world records, including the men’s time record of 52 days, 13 hours, and 17 minutes. At 31 years old, Kelsey became both the youngest and the fastest person to complete the route, in an impressive 43 days, 17 hours, and 55 minutes.

‘You might not think that you are strong enough…’

When you’re alone at sea for more than six weeks straight, you have a lot of time to think about what you want to say when you reach land. Kelsey had been in communication throughout her journey, and people followed her video journals on social media. But the day she finally spotted land, she shared an inspiring piece of advice for us all.

“If any part of this made at least one person feel a little bit more powerful in their own skin, I couldn’t ask for anything else, and I’m happy,” she said. “Think about trying to find your own big, hard scary thing. You might not think that you are strong enough to finish it right now, but you’re definitely strong enough to start it, and you’ll find everything else along the way.”

Kelsey then finished her own “big, hard, scary thing,” arriving in Oahu on July 3rd, the day after her 32nd birthday. And the welcome she received at the harbor was far more intense than she expected.

Successfully meeting a hard goal comes with a lot of emotions

“I didn’t expect how many people came to see me land, and also just didn’t expect all the love and appreciation I got,” Pfendler said in a video. “It was so special, but also deeply overwhelming.”

She said she needed a moment after seeing people for the first time in nearly 44 days, so she hid in a supply closet for a bit. She shared that reentry has included “a lot of emotions…good, amazing, and sometimes really hard.”

While she says she’s still processing the entire experience, she is deeply thankful to people who showed up to support her finish. Her honest sharing is a good reminder that doing a “big, hard, scary thing” also includes a lot of emotional processing. Success is often so much more complex than people realize.

Kelsey rowed to raise awareness and funds for the Whale Foundation

Doing a big, hard, scary thing is a little easier when you’re doing it for a good cause. For Kelsey, that cause was mental health support.

The Whale Foundation is an organization dedicated to providing health and well-being services to Grand Canyon river guides. The “Whale” in the name isn’t for the sea mammal, but for Curtis “Whale” Hansen, a legendary river guide who took his own life in 1995.

Kelsey shared that she’s experienced firsthand the importance of the foundation’s mission.

“After a PTSD-related incident that led to a difficult mental health chapter, Whale Foundation showed up for me in a way I’ll never forget,” she shared on Instagram. “They provided support, care, and resources when I needed it most, helping me find my footing again during a really dark time.”

You might not think of being a river guide as a job particularly prone to mental health issues. But long-term seasonal guide work in general involves constant transitions, physical demands, long stints away from family, and often financial instability. Add in the adrenaline ups and downs and element of danger inherent in river rafting, and the mental toll becomes clearer.

While the Grand Canyon is her favorite place, Kelsey said it can also be isolating. Good for her for dedicating her “big, hard, scary thing” to help members of her community get the help they need.

Learn more about the Whale Foundation here and follow Kelsey on Instagram here.