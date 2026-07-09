An Army veteran risked it all on ‘The Price Is Right’ and won the biggest single-game prize in 54 years

Vanesa McCaskell, a retired Army veteran from Virginia, had been keeping an extraordinary secret since December. When her episode of The Price Is Right finally aired on Mother’s Day weekend, everyone else found out what she’d known for five months: she had won the largest single pricing-game prize in the show’s 54-year history.

McCaskell took home $240,150 in cash and prizes, breaking a record that had stood since 2016, when contestant Christen Freeman won $210,000 playing “Cliff Hangers,” as Fox News reported. The bulk of McCaskell’s haul was $227,500 in cash, plus a mother-daughter trip to Morocco valued at $12,650.

She won it playing “The Lion’s Share,” a high-stakes game introduced in the show’s 54th season. Contestants guess grocery prices to earn up to five balls, then drop them into a wind-tunnel chamber where each ball reveals a hidden prize amount. After every reveal comes a choice: Walk away with what you’ve got, or keep going and risk drawing a “lose it all” ball. The maximum payout is $500,000. The maximum downside is everything. Vanesa McCaskell, a retired Army veteran, just gave the term "Mother’s Day gift" a whole new meaning by walking away with a record-shattering $240,150—the largest single-game win in The Price Is Right history.https://t.co/MJF4GJPAa4— Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) May 10, 2026

McCaskell played aggressively. Her daughter, seated in the audience in a matching outfit, watched as her mother climbed from $2,500 to $25,000 and then into six figures.

“The last two numbers are my daughter’s birthday,” she told host Drew Carey. “I have to go.”

When another $100,000 ball came up, McCaskell put her hands to her head in disbelief as her daughter jumped up and down in the audience.

Then Carey laid out the stakes plainly: “Vanesa, we’re almost up to a quarter-million dollars. One more ball to go.” McCaskell, trembling, trusted her gut. “I have to believe,” she said, and kept playing.

The final ball revealed the trip to Morocco, and the record was hers.

Then came the hard part: not telling anyone. The episode taped in December and didn’t air until May, leaving McCaskell to spend five months fielding questions from family and friends about how it went.

“It was torture,” she told USA Today. “I was practicing my poker face so I didn’t crack when people asked me what happened. They’d say, ‘Did you win?’ and I’d say, ‘No.’ It was really, really tough to hold that.”

In a statement, McCaskell described the whole experience as unreal. “From ‘Come on Down’ to playing ‘The Lion’s Share,’ it all felt so surreal, a dream moment that only kept getting bigger. I was nervous, excited and everything at once,” she said, according to Variety.

As for the money, she has plans that sound like those of someone who has given it a lot of thought.

“Winning over $200,000 is life changing,” she said. “I plan to invest wisely, enjoy a little, and treat my mom to a special surprise.”

A Mother’s Day episode, a daughter cheering from the audience, and a mother about to get a very good surprise.