‘Just love it so much’: French woman in the U.S. says this wholesome habit sets Americans apart

American culture is unlike any other in the world. From body language to the way people dress, the United States has a unique way of life that visitors from other countries are constantly clocking.

Léa Martin, a French woman living in the United States, shared on Instagram one of the best things she’s experienced about American culture—something she says she never experiences in France. It’s a societal trait that most Americans probably overlook.

According to Martin, there is one incredibly endearing thing Americans do: offer free compliments.

Americans give free compliments

In a video, Martin explained how she witnessed it happen between two women in a clothing store.

“So something every American just happened, and I’m just in love with it,” she said. “I was in a shop and there was woman trying [on] a beautiful dress. And suddenly, there’s a woman who came out of nowhere—she was just on the street. She opened the door and she said, ‘Oh my God! You’re beautiful!’”

Martin says she was blown away by the experience.

“It was just a free compliment. Free kindness. And this is something so special in the U.S.—something you will never see in France,” she added.

She goes on to explain how different things are in France.

“If someone compliments you in France, you’re like, ‘What do you want? Do you want money? Do you want me to be your friend? It’s like, what?’” she said. “But here, it’s all the time like that. I mean very often. And I just love it so much.”

The difference between French people and Americans

Martin added more context in the video’s caption about the major cultural difference between French people and Americans.

“Americans give compliments the way French people say ‘du coup’— in almost every sentence. Okay, I’m exaggerating…but not that much,” she wrote. “It’s genuinely common here for someone to compliment you, or at least say something kind, with no hidden intention.”

She also explained the French approach to giving compliments.

“In France, there’s more pudeur. Compliments can sometimes be perceived as a strategy—like you want something in return,” she wrote. “But I’ve never received this many compliments on the way I dress, my hair, or my appearance since I’ve been in the U.S.”

Martin says seeing how freely Americans compliment others has inspired her to be more open and generous with her own compliments.

“It costs absolutely nothing and it can genuinely change someone’s day. Sometimes even their life,” she wrote. “I’m trying to get better at it too. Giving compliments, even to myself. But after more than 20 years of French conditioning…well, it’s a work in progress.”

Viewers respond

In the comments, many Americans and Europeans shared their thoughts on Martin’s post:

“Most Americans looooove making people feel good. She’s right! You’re beautiful!”

“I’m so glad you are discovering the real USA.”

“This is what I miss so much about the US as a US woman in France!!”

“Lots of girl’s girls in America! Yes our country is a mess but the girls girls are holding strong and uplifting where we can!”

“As a European, this was the best first impression I’ve had since day one. It happens every day, women complimenting women all the time. I love it.😻”

“It’s very common in California. We even comment on the songs people are listening to while we’re all stuck in traffic. Yesterday, I asked a gal if I could Shazam the song she was listening to. 😂 🌅☀️”

“I’m an American and I moved to France 10 years ago. When I go back to the US every summer, I play a game with myself to see how long it will be before a stranger says something really nice to me. Last summer, I didn’t even make it out of the airport, before the girl at the car rental told me ‘I love your sweater!!!”’😂 😂 😂 gotta love it there!”