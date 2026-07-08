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‘Never disagree with anyone’: Behavioral scientist shares conflict-free trick to changing minds

Never start with disagreement.

By

Tod Perry

By

Upworthy Staff

debate, political debate, disagreement, agreement, consensus,
Photo credit: via Canva/PhotosPeople debating at a city council meeting.

One of the most challenging things to do as a communicator is to convince someone you disagree with to listen to you. You’re fighting against a host of psychological phenomena that prevent people from changing their minds or listening to those with whom they disagree. Persuasion is incredibly difficult because we’ve evolved to cling to our views no matter what.

One of the most pronounced psychological blockages is the backfire effect, which states that when people are confronted with information that challenges their opinion, even if it is indisputable, they will hold onto their views even more strongly than before.

So, what are we to do in a world where there is so much misinformation and zombie lies flying around? Dr. Alison Wood Brooks, a professor at Harvard Business School who studies conversation and emotion, shares the key to having a constructive dialogue with people we disagree with is: Don’t invalidate them.

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Couple arguing during therapy. Photo credit: Canva

The moment we invalidate someone by saying, “I disagree,” we’ve killed our chance at persuading them. Dr. Brooks believes that changing people’s beliefs is important, but it only happens over time. So, it’s pointless to disagree at the onset of the conversation. “The only way that we change our beliefs is usually across many conversations and we’re around someone we like talking to and respect and have admiration for. And then over time, we sort of bend to the gentle pressure of their differing viewpoint,” she told Bartlett.

Dr. Brooks shared her strategy in a recent appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett. 

The three-step trick that actually works

1. You don’t need to be certain

“Even if you’re right, like it’s not about being right or wrong in that moment. The goal here is to keep the conversation in an emotional place where it can continue. So, you can continue to engage. And that’s what these researchers find in this receptiveness recipe,” Dr. Brooks said. The receptiveness recipe is a research project by Harvard and the University of British Columbia that created a formula for the most effective way to disagree with someone.

2. Hedge your claims

“I think often people think of these types of things as weakness because it’s like our instinct is to try to win and be right. And instead, what I’m saying is no, hedge your claims. Show that you’re uncertain about stuff. Validate their feelings. Divide yourself into disagreeing parts because you’re not certain about anything, in order to keep the conversation going, so that you have any shred of hope of persuading them over the longer term.”

If they say the sky is purple:

“That’s interesting. I’d love to hear more.”

“As a painter, who knows a bit about color, that is so intriguing.”

The key is to make it an emotionally safe dialogue and show you’re interested in what they have to say. In turn, they’ll be more receptive to your thoughts.

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Two coworkers debate each other. Photo credit: Canva

3. Hold back your disagreement

“I wrote this chapter in my book called ‘Do Not Disagree.’ It’s an intentionally provocative chapter because people think, ‘What do you mean, never disagree with anybody?’ But I mean, don’t make the first thing you say ‘I disagree,’” Bartlett adds.

“That’s right. It can come later,” Dr. Brooks added. “It can come later, but first has to come like ‘Oh, it’s so intriguing that you said that. I’m so fascinated, and it makes sense that you might feel that way. I wonder if…’ and then you can go on instead of ‘I disagree.’”

The bottom line on changing minds

Ultimately, the key is understanding that changing someone’s mind takes time and is nearly impossible if we shut down the conversation by invalidating them. By delaying the instant gratification of saying, “You’re wrong! I got you, here are the facts,” you can create a space where they are more open to listening to what you have to say. You’ve validated their beliefs, so they’ll be more likely to consider yours.

This article originally appeared in January. It has been updated.

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