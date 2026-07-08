Millennial mom shares 9 nostalgic ways she’s giving her kids a ’90s summer

These days, everyone seems nostalgic for the 1990s. Compared with today, life was simpler. Back then, boredom led to adventure and creativity—and social media didn’t exist.

A new parenting trend that parents across generations, especially Millennials, are embracing is the ’90s summer. Rather than letting their kids stay inside in the air conditioning playing video games, many ’90s kids who grew up playing outside until dark are trying to recreate their own summer experiences.

What is a ’90s summer?

“Kids don’t need every second optimized or curated to have a magical summer,” ABC News reporter Bethany Braun-Silva explained in a segment. “A lot of parents are realizing that the freedom and boredom that we experienced actually helped to create independence, creativity and confidence—all the things we want for our own kids.”

Ashley Smith, a Millennial mom of four and blogger, is choosing to give her kids a ’90s summer—one that is unplugged and rooted in a back-in-the-day mentality.

“We are going full 90’s summer over here, and I have absolutely no regrets,” Smith shared on Instagram. “No rigid schedule. No pressure to do it all. Just kids being kids while they still want to be around us…summer is short. Be in it.”

9 fun ’90s summer ideas

Smith offered her followers nine fun ways parents can re-create an epic ’90s summer:

No. 1: “Bikes and scooters out ALL day”

“No check-ins every five minutes. Just be out and explore, and if we can find some friends along the way for spontaneous play, even better!”

No. 2: A “boredom box”

“Sidewalk chalk, bubbles, random craft supplies, activity books, clips for making forts, boredom ideas. When they say they’re bored, I point at the box and let them work through it.”

No. 3: “One water day a week”

“Sprinklers, water guns, the hose, water balloons. Doesn’t have to be a trip to the pool or even the lake in our case. Just wet and chaotic and different than usual and FUN!”

No. 4: “Reading time after lunch”

“Everyone picks a book. Everyone is quiet for 30 minutes. It is the greatest gift I’ve ever given myself.”

No. 5: “Introducing them to old, less stimulating movies”

“Pulling out old classics we used to love, making homemade popcorn, and snuggling up, no phones allowed.”

No. 6: “Adventures that don’t cost money but are something to look forward to”

“Finding a new playground. Traversing through a creek. Inviting friends to a picnic in the yard. Nature scavenger hunts through the woods. Fishing in a new pond. Hitting golf balls in the field. Simple, but oh so fun!”

No. 7: “Neighborhood walks in the evening”

“Sometimes we talk. Sometimes we don’t. Sometimes they ride vehicles. Sometimes they don’t. It’s one of the best parts of my day.”

No. 8: “Saying YES to the spontaneous stuff”

“Ice cream on a Tuesday. Staying up late to catch fireflies. Friends over on last-minute notice. A family movie night even though it’s already getting late. Letting the dishes and laundry wait a little longer.”

No. 9: “Chore charts and family teamwork”

“Incorporating family teamwork chores that everyone knows they do daily. Eliminates boredom, teaches responsibility, raises their sense of accomplishment. Plus, it helps me with the load.”