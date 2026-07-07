Brit in America delightfully recaps his first 4th of July experience

A houseguest always notices the things you’ve stopped seeing: the creaky step, the view out the kitchen window, the way your street looks at dusk. This Independence Day, America got a few million houseguests thanks to the World Cup. And what they noticed about us might surprise you.

On TikTok, a British man recounted his first Fourth of July in America and went viral. His wide-eyed recap is a genuine feel-good watch, amassing more than 1.1 million views in less than 24 hours. He’s not alone, either. As the country marked its 250th birthday, a whole wave of Brits and new foreign friends documented their first Independence Day, and the thing that floored them wasn’t the fireworks, the flags, or the sheer spectacle of it all. It was the kindness Americans showed them. OK, and the fireworks. That impressed them, too.

The video that started it all

The clip comes from TikTok creator Jase (@jaseinamerica), who opens with the perfect thesis statement: “Yesterday was the most American day I’ve ever experienced. And I’m still not fully convinced that it actually happened.”

His day, as he tells it, escalated fast. Within 30 seconds of waking up, he says, a stranger had swapped his morning coffee for a Bud Light. “I don’t know if that was hospitality or an initiation ceremony,” he jokes. Then came a fair where he “dunked the king” in a watery booth and signed the Declaration of Independence before concluding the night with his first-ever fireworks attempt. That ended exactly how you’d expect, by the way.

“Yes, we ran away,” he admits. “In every American film I’ve ever watched, Americans light the fuse and start sprinting. I just assumed that was the official procedure.”

The video has pulled in more than 150,000 likes and thousands of comments.

It wasn’t the fireworks that stuck with him

When Jase reflects on what stayed with him, it isn’t the explosions or the beer. It’s the people.

“Everywhere we went all day, people just said ‘Happy 4th,’” he says. “Everyone was smiling. Everyone wanted to enjoy the day. Back home, if someone smiled at me, I’m immediately checking if my wallet’s still there.”

Across the Internet, it’s the same in dozens of videos: newcomers to the country are surprised by America’s audacity and left shocked by our way of life and generosity.

Take the Scottish visitor in @isaprovidence’s TikTok video, who watched New York City’s fireworks for the first time and could barely form a sentence. “It’s beautiful! Do you do this every year?” Then, mouth open, with thumping bass rolling off the water: “That’s gorgeous. It’s a bit loud, though. Bloody gorgeous.” That clip alone racked up more than 600,000 likes.

The parade nobody warned them about

If the fireworks are the finale, the small-town parade is the delightful plot twist. A German visitor filming for @nnsanity on TikTok went to a Fourth of July parade in Florida and came away stunned.

“They are just throwing the candy…out into the street,” he marvels before describing floats “for every American thing you can imagine.”

His favorite discovery? A float for the local mosquito-control district (which is a real elected office in Florida, complete with elected commissioners). “The Department for Mosquitoes. They have that in Florida. I had no idea. We need that in Germany,” he says.

The comments are filled with Floridians, thrilled to be seen. “Welcome to America, brother!” one wrote. Another: “The department of mosquitoes cracked me up!”

The delight runs both ways: The visitors are charmed by us, and we’re just as charmed watching them be charmed.

‘Everyone just came together to celebrate’

For some creators, their trip to America was genuinely life-changing. British visitor @jordananthonysmithy posted a heartfelt thank-you on TikTok after his first Fourth of July, describing barbecues on the beach and a level of everyday friendliness he says he rarely sees back home.

“Everyone just came together to celebrate,” he says. “I love to see people being nice to each other…I don’t see much of that in England. But in the USA, I see a lot.”

He credits the trip with a whole string of moments he never saw coming, including his first-ever Dodgers game.

And the comments feel like a small ceremony. “We’ve adopted you as an American,” one wrote. “You’re one of us now.” Another: “Your genuine joy at your American experience has been so wonderful to watch.”

That’s the engine of this whole trend: For every visitor who says, “You were so kind to me,” they give an American the chance to say, “Come back anytime. We loved having you.”

Why these clips land so hard

There’s a reason these clips are landing the way they are. This was America’s 250th Independence Day, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup was in the midst of a monthlong run across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For weeks, it had flooded the country with international visitors posting wide-eyed takes on everyday American life.

But timing isn’t only about the calendar. As the country hit 250, Gallup found American pride at its lowest point in 25 years: Just 33% of adults say they’re “extremely proud” to be American, down eight points in a single year, and among adults under 35, that number falls to 14%. Screenshot from @isaprovidence. Photo credit: TikTok

So there’s something restorative about watching a Scot go slack-jawed at fireworks, or a Brit marvel that strangers smiled at him for no reason. These visitors are holding up a mirror, and the reflection is flattering in a way a lot of us might’ve forgotten we deserved.

What our houseguests saw

Every one of these visitors came for the spectacle: the fireworks, the flags, the sheer American bigness of it all. But watch their faces, and you’ll realize that what really got them was a stranger saying, “Happy 4th” to them. A neighbor waving them over to the grill. A whole street of people who, for one day, seemed genuinely glad they were there.

That’s what a houseguest catches that you can’t. It’s not the creaky step but the warmth you’ve lived in for so long that you forgot it was remarkable.