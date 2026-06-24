British man says he ‘owes America an apology’ after traveling around the country

Oliver Henry, a man from England, is traveling across the United States to follow the FIFA World Cup games. What he has discovered along the way is that the USA is far exceeding his expectations. From corn dogs to fire trucks to thunderstorms to school buses, viewing this vast country through his eyes has been delightful for many Americans.

Henry is garnering quite the following on social media. He actually has multiple videos in which he quite beautifully shares that after spending some time here, he doesn’t want to leave. In fact, he believes that some “owe the USA an apology.”

“We owe America a huge apology”

In one clip, Henry looks straight into the camera and shares, “We owe America a huge apology because America is nothing like what the media tells us. Everyone is so friendly. Everyone is so accommodating, and I’ve honestly had the best time. I fly home Sunday. And the English have a song where they say, ‘Please don’t take me home. I just don’t want to go to work. Let me stay here and drink your beer.’ And I’ve never resonated with that song more than in America for this World Cup.”

One commenter shares this inclusive sentiment. “There’s honestly nothing more American to me than someone who wasn’t born in America learning to love the country,” they write.

Another European adds that it’s not just Texans who often extend kind hospitality. “Agreed. I went to Chicago and was warned it’s dangerous and not to talk to people. Omg, it was amazing, and everyone was so friendly. Not one person was rude or ignored me. I loved how polite they were too. I love my American friends.”

Just like the movies

In another clip posted on Instagram, Henry is especially excited by yellow school buses and fire trucks. He appears in a white tee and cowboy hat with a chyron superimposed at the top reading, “America is just like the movies.”

He explains in the comment section that he’s visiting Texas. “Visiting Dallas, Texas, for the FIFA World Cup, and I am experiencing all sorts of different things about America. I came for the England vs. Croatia match in the World Cup, but I can’t stop finding great things about America that my European mind can’t comprehend. #usa #dallas #worldcup #fifaworldcup #usa”

In the video, he repeats the idea that what he has seen of the U.S. on the silver screen appears to be true. “America is just like the movies. We saw this school bus on the way back from Ft. Worth, Texas, today. And I think I’m too English to actually understand, but do people actually get this to school every single day? Because I’m starting to realize that Texas is so big that this probably comes to their house? Does it come to their house or is there like a place it picks them up? I don’t understand how the school bus system works. I also just thought they existed in movies! I was actually way too excited when I saw this.”

American firetrucks are ‘cool’

He then shifts gears for a moment to mention the fire engines. “The fire engines, as well, are just another level of cool. The fire engines just look so sick.”

Many are ready to discuss in the comment section. One shares that, regarding the school busses, the process was rather simple: “I used to use this every day. It comes to your street, and everyone that lives on the street gets on the bus. Then it goes to the next street.”

Another Instagrammer jokes, “Do British kids arrive to school riding their broom like in Harry Potter style or no?”

But this American commenter was, like many of us, extremely moved by Henry’s vision. They wrote, “I have no idea why, but I just started completely bawling over this video. As an American, I think it’s easy to forget that some of the common, seemingly mundane, things we all experience are actually so unique. These last 10 years have truly robbed Americans of our collective whimsy, but it’s incredible that you all visiting so easily see the fun, quirky things that we don’t — and you appreciate them. Thank you for that”