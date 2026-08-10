An elderly woman’s card kept declining at Walmart. The teen cashier didn’t hesitate for a second.

Brent Cabahug moved from the Philippines to Minnesota with his mom and sister. He’s a high school senior at Stillwater Area High School, and Walmart is his first job. He’s been saving up to buy a car.

During a shift in late January, an elderly woman came through his checkout line and her card kept declining. The line grew restless. Cabahug walked around the register and paid her $80 grocery bill himself. Then he went back to work.

Another customer in line, a mom of four named Dani Dircks, watched the whole thing happen, as reported by WCCO. “I watched this cashier, knowing nothing about him, walk around, knowing nothing about that lady, and he didn’t care,” she said. “He didn’t care in that moment who she was, who she loved, who she voted for.”

Dircks wanted to do something. She learned Cabahug was saving for a car, planned to help his family buy a house after graduation, and intended to become a nurse. A leg injury had ended his volleyball career, and he’d redirected his ambitions toward healthcare. She started a GoFundMe. It has since raised over $15,000 toward a $16,000 goal.

Cabahug didn’t pay $80 expecting anything back. He paid it because that’s apparently just who he is. The rest took care of itself.

The story brings to mind this viral classic:

Kindness like his rarely stays quiet

At the end of the day, Cabahug wasn’t trying to start anything. He saw someone struggling, and he did the thing that felt obvious to him. That’s it. No hesitation, no calculation about what it might cost him or what he might get back. It’s the kind of quiet decency that usually goes unnoticed, except this time someone happened to be watching, and she refused to let it stay that way.

What’s happened since says something hopeful about how these stories spread. A single moment at a checkout line turned into hundreds of strangers chipping in toward a car, nursing school, and a family’s first home. Cabahug didn’t ask for any of it. He just showed up for someone who needed him, and his community showed up right back.

This article originally appeared in April. It has been updated.