20 forgotten foods and drinks from the 1980s that Gen Xers are still hankering for

In the 1980s, food was entering a new era of convenience. A big reason was more women continuing to enter the workforce throughout the ’80s, a trend that began in the 1960s and peaked in the late 1990s, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With more women working jobs outside the home, convenience and frozen foods became more popular. Thus, the 1980s marked the height of microwave cooking.

By the mid-1980s, microwaves had become standard kitchen appliances, notes the Henry Ford Museum. Cooking was all about saving time.

“The act of eating, once a leisurely undertaking synonymous with pleasure and social interaction, has been reduced to a necessary function not unlike shaving or refueling a car,” wrote New York Times reporter Dena Kleiman, according to The International Wine & Food Society.

While homemade meals were becoming more rare, they made way for a robust processed and snack foods market. Many of these foods defined Gen X childhoods and are now making a comeback in 2026 with the “newstalgic” food trend: modern consumers are craving nostalgic flavors, according to Food Dive.

On Reddit, Gen Xers got nostalgic about the foods that filled their pantries, fridges, freezers (and stomachs) back in the 1980s. From microwave meals to sweets and drinks, these are the ’80s foods and drinks they miss most.

Microwave meals

“Soggy fries [from MicroMagic] while staying home sick from school and watching either The Price is Right or Gilligan’s Island.” – CompleteTruth

“Chef Boyardee Smurf pasta. DEEEEEP memory unlocked!” – sevnthcrow, ButIAmYourDaughter

“I miss Pepperidge Farm Broccoli & Cheese Puff Pastries.” – pixietulip

“Weaver chicken croquettes.” – Klutzy-Reporter4223

“Yes! Jeno’s Pizza [Rolls] Snacks. They were, like, dollar coin size and there was a row of cheese, a row of pepperoni, and a row of crumbled italian sausage. And anyone who comments with anything regarding bagel bites OBVIOUSLY never had Pizza Snacks. I would LOVE for them to come back. Bagel Bites SUCK!” – Accomplished-Push190

“Chef Boyardee Roller Coasters.” – Chef Boyardee Roller Coasters

Snacks

“Hot buttered Cheerios. When I told people I grew up eating buttered Cheerios, they thought I was nuts.” – electric_pole_6

“Fruit Wrinkles fruit snacks. These were so good!” – JenaPet02

“Pizzarias pizza chips.” – LittleWhiteFuzzies

“I occasionally crave the Peanut Butter Boppers. I think I convinced my mother they were heathy since they were created by Nature Valley granola.” – jfdonohoe

Sweets

“Pudding pops! They were so good. They finally discontinued them several years ago.” – Adelaide_Farmington

“Giggle cookies. I KNEW there was a reason why Trader Joe’s pumpkin Oreos were bringing back memories!!!! I just couldn’t remember what!!” – laurenishere, Altruistic-Win9651

“Hostess Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pies. Man were these tasty. I remember exactly what shelf they were on at my neighborhood convenience store, I can see it now. Lol. Good memories!” – The_OtherGuy_99, Ok_Owl5141

“Nestle Alpine White— sweet dreams you can’t resist.” – Metzger4Sheriff

“PB Max bars.” – my-coffee-needs-me

Drinks

“I remember BRIM coffee. ‘Fill it to the rim with BRIM’.” – User Unknown

“Hi-C Peach.” – LdyWarner

“I lived on Five Alive juice as a kid. Damn do I miss it.” – kardde

“I miss Slice soda.” – wookie_opera_singer

“I also liked Like cola.” – DiscoSprinkles Anyone still craving discontinued groceries from the 80s?

byu/Cautious_Owl6165 inGenX

The nostalgia never really fades

At the end of the day, lists like this one could go on forever, honestly, someone in the comments is probably already typing “how did they forget Steak-umms?” right now, and they’d have a point. That’s kind of the beauty of it, though. No single roundup could ever capture everything a generation grew up eating, because everyone’s pantry looked a little different depending on what their parents could afford, what the local grocery store stocked, and what a picky kid would actually agree to eat.

What ties all of it together isn’t really the specific foods themselves. It’s what they represent: a decade when both parents were more likely to be working, dinner had to come together fast, and a freezer full of convenience food was less a shortcut than a survival tool. Gen X grew up on all of it, and decades later, one whiff of a certain brand of pudding or the sound of a microwave beeping can still send them straight back to their childhood kitchen. That’s not a coincidence. That’s just how food and memory work.

This article originally appeared in March. It has been updated.