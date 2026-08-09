People admit their most embarrassing ‘duh’ moments that took them years to figure out

Did you know you’re allowed to warm up your shower before you get in it? What about that a double scoop of ice cream doesn’t have to be the same flavor twice?

If those questions feel almost insulting, congratulations, you’ve never had a “duh” moment. For the rest of us, social media has become a strangely comforting confessional booth, where people are lining up to admit the embarrassingly obvious life hacks they somehow missed for years, sometimes decades. And once you start reading, you can’t stop, because you will absolutely see yourself in at least one of these.

There’s actually a reason these moments feel so specific and so humbling. It’s the same trick your brain plays on you with visual illusions, like the classic image that’s either two faces about to kiss or a vase, depending on how your brain first locks onto it. Once you see it one way, it’s shockingly hard to see it any other way, even when the other answer was staring you in the face the whole time. The classic “Rubin Vase” illusion.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Why our brains get stuck on the obvious

This phenomenon isn’t restricted to the way our eyes and brains perceive visual images. Simple, everyday tasks or problems can have the same effect. Sometimes, a challenge seems frustrating, difficult, or even impossible when the blindingly simple solution is right in front of us the entire time.

These “duh” moments can take an embarrassingly long time, years even, to occur to us. But we’re all equally guilty of overlooking the obvious from time to time. Thankfully, some brave souls on social media are sharing their most embarrassing “duh” moments so the rest of us don’t feel so alone.

The internet’s best duh moments

1. You can wait for the shower to warm up before getting in

A user on Reddit bared their soul with this one:

“I didn’t realise you can warm up the shower before you get in for years. Nobody told me the proper procedure so for years I would turn it on while I’m inside already, then kinda hide in the corner while I wait for it to warm up.”

Surprisingly, they’re not the only ones. While there’s a whole subset of people who believe a few minutes of cold water does the body good, there’s another, perhaps larger, group of people who simply never realized waiting for the water to heat up was an option.

2. You’re allowed to separate bunches of bananas at the grocery store

Another poster was eternally frustrated that the store never seemed to have a bunch of bananas in quite the right size. It was always either too few or too many. It took them years to realize there was an incredibly simple solution:

“I didn’t realize until I was 25yo that you were allowed to rip apart banana bunches at the grocery store to get the amount you want. I always thought you were required to grab a bunch that had the exact amount you wanted.”

3. Turn the electric toothbrush on once it’s in your mouth

A viral post on X had everyone laughing at the thought of specks of toothpaste flying across the bathroom:

“When I was 18 I bought an electric tooth brush. I would apply paste to the bristles, turn it on and try to shove it in my mouth as fast as possible without slinging the paste everywhere. One morning, my then girlfriend looked at me and asked ‘why don’t you turn it on after you put it in your mouth?’ Top 5 dumbest feeling I’ve ever felt in my life.” >Be me,



>When I was 18 I bought an electric tooth brush.



>I would apply paste to the bristles, turn it on and try to shove it in my mouth as fast as possible without slinging the paste everywhere.



>One morning, my then girlfriend looked at me and asked "why don't you turn it… pic.twitter.com/FDmoaranAO— Real Post Folder (@RealPostFolder) March 10, 2026

4. A double scoop of ice cream can be two different flavors

One person had been living their entire life under the crushing weight of wanting to try multiple flavors of ice cream but not being able to, until it hit them:

“[Recently I learned] that if you order a double scoop of ice cream, it doesn’t have to be the same flavor for both scoops. I grew up poor and never had double scoops as an option. I learned this a few weeks ago and I’m 47.”

5. Scraping the dishes before washing them makes cleaning less disgusting

Another Redditor admitted they dreaded doing the dishes because of all the soggy chunks of food floating around in the water:

“It only recently occurred to me that I can use a dry paper towel to wipe away the bulk of the filth straight into the garbage can making doing dishes notably less disgusting. Why’d it take me so long to think of that?”

6. A dull box cutter blade can be saved

There’s nothing more annoying than digging your box cutter out of the junk drawer or toolbox and finding it dull past the point of use. If you’re like this X user and aren’t in the mood to sharpen it, you might be overlooking a far easier way to fix it: Flip it over.

“I threw away 3 box cutters before i figured out you can not only flip the blade when it gets dull but you can replace it too…..”

7. You can (usually) lift up the stove grates, or even the entire top

Cleaning the stove is a gross, annoying job. It’s made even worse when you’re unwittingly doing it on hard mode, like this person’s daughter-in-law, who must have been painstakingly scrubbing between the grates:

“I was cleaning the kitchen and had the stove top lifted up, my sons wife walked around the corner and was like ‘what the hell? I didn’t know stoves did that!! They need to teach these things in high school!’”

8. There’s an easier way to fill the coffee maker

How do you make sure you’ve added the right amount of water to the coffee maker before brewing? For some, it can be a painstaking, one-cup-at-a-time process, until they realize there’s an easier way:

“I used to always pour water into our coffee maker one glass at a time. It was such a pain … especially to fill the reservoir to the number of cups I wanted. Until I realized I could just fill the carafe with water, which has the exact same measurements, and pour the water in that way.”

“My coworker, in the first week of work, picked up the whole damn coffee maker and brought it over to the water cooler to fill it up. The whole. Coffee. Maker. He unplugged it and carried it across the office. Outstanding.”

9. Small cats can fit through big holes

Once upon a time, there was a busy man whose cats were always interrupting his work. He wanted them to be able to come and go through the door as they pleased without bothering him, so he cut two holes in it: One large hole for the mother cat, and one smaller hole for the kittens. It wasn’t until a carpenter pointed it out to him that he realized the smaller cats could just…go through the big hole.

This “duh” moment is alleged to have happened to Sir Isaac Newton, who, legend has it, went on to invent the cat flap. The story is likely apocryphal, but it’s probably based on some kernel of truth.

If Newton can miss it, so can you

So, if it can happen to one of the smartest astronomers, physicists, and mathematicians who ever lived, you definitely shouldn’t feel bad the next time you realize you’ve been struggling with a problem that has a laughably obvious solution.

This article originally appeared in March. It has been updated.