Man shares how not getting a wedding invite made him end a 10-year friendship, and it struck a chord

As many are in the habit of doing, a man recently took to TikTok to “vent.” His “story time” was about his choice to end a 10-year friendship after not getting invited to said friend’s wedding. It soon became undeniably clear that he wasn’t alone in having an experience like this.

In the now-viral clip, the creator, @yonosoyasi5, explained that he understood that weddings are special, expensive moments, and therefore “not everyone can go.”

However, he admitted that “I went through so much with this person that I thought I had made the cut.”

This blow ultimately caused @yonosoyasi5 to accept that the friendship as he knew it had come to a close. There was no animosity, but there wasn’t any effort, either.

“I wish him the best. I never wish him ill. But to say that I wanna be a part of his life now, it would be very fake. I just don’t care anymore,” he said.

Even when confronted by a member of that shared friend group, @yonosoyasi5 was upfront about his stance, saying, “What am I gonna hang out with him for? What’s the objective of me putting energy into this friendship?”

TikTok reacts

The video soon got an onslaught of comments from people who had similarly heartbreaking experiences, and developed similar mindsets.

“One of my BEST guy friends for 8+ years did not invite me to his wedding. I introduced him to his wife. They went out because of me. I have never been more hurt in my life. I cut off the relationship …and they always try to pull me back closer…I can never pull the knife out of my back.”

“It’s not actually the wedding invite, it’s finding out the person doesn’t see you as a close friend.”

“Once you exclude me from important moments, I will exclude you from my entire life.”

“I think at our age we want to get back what we put into friendships/relationships. You love with your whole heart, so to not have it reciprocated is hurtful. I feel ya.”

“Crazy…this happened to me…20 years of growing up down the drain.”

Lastly, one person even said, “friendship breakups are WORSE than romantic breakups.” Photo credit: Canva Photos –

The science behind why it hurts so much

Many experts seem to agree with this notion. Or, at the very least, that friendship loss triggers what’s known as “ambiguous grief,” which is the feeling of anguish that comes from losing someone physically while they are psychologically present (e.g., missing person, mental illness, divorce). Our stress responses are triggered, our feel-good chemicals get depleted, our sleep gets disrupted, which is all a science-based way of saying it hurts. Really bad.

This level of ambiguous grief really depends on what the friendship personally meant to a person. In @yonosoyasi5’s case, it meant a great deal. Thankfully, there are ways to navigate these difficult transitions.

Coping strategies for friendship loss

1. Allow yourself to grieve

Even once you’ve reached acceptance and found other meaningful relationships, waves of yearning for what’s past may still creep up. Allow space for those feelings. They will pass.

2. Use it as a learning opportunity

Without assigning blame, you can get curious about what might have caused the relationship to end. This way, you can set clear friendship intentions moving forward.

3. Engage in self-care

Journal, meditate, reclaim old passions, exercise, and get outdoors. These things tend to help with grief of all kinds.

4. Appreciate the support systems you still have

Taking stock of the good friends that remain in your life can help offset any feelings of loneliness and reinforce a sense of belonging, experts say.

Sometimes letting go is the kindest option

Bottom line: cutting someone out of our lives hurts, but that pain might truly be the lesser evil in the long run. Staying in a one-sided friendship out of loyalty to who you used to be to each other rarely spares anyone real heartache, it just delays it and quietly chips away at your sense of self-worth in the meantime. The people who talk about “made the cut” moments like this one aren’t being petty. They’re recognizing, often for the first time, that effort and investment are supposed to go both ways, and that noticing the imbalance is not the same as causing it.

May we all have the foresight to know the difference and seek out those who do give us such grace. Because in the end, the friendships worth keeping are the ones where nobody has to keep score.

This article originally appeared in February. It has been updated.