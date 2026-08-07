3 sisters sang ‘Landslide’ as kids. 9 years later, they sang it at their dad’s funeral.

Music has shown us time and again that it can serve as a bridge across time. When a family of eight (including six children) unexpectedly lost their father, a lovely moment was captured within the grief and chaos.

Ryan Lecour was only 43 when he suddenly passed away. Leaving his wife, Monika, and six children (Roek, Emma, Robyn, Nora, Vincent, and Hannah) behind, they turned to an old song the family had loved for decades. Ryan himself had nurtured many of the children’s musical talents and saw their incredible knack for connecting with songs.

@monika48405 In 2017, my little girls sang “Landslide.” Nine years later, they stood together and sang it again at their father’s funeral. Ryan fostered their music from the beginning and was always their greatest supporter and biggest fan. I know he would have been immeasurably proud of them. ❤️ #GriefJourney #FathersLegacy #Landslide #FleetwoodMac #daddysgirl ♬ original sound – Monika Lecour

Nine years later

Monika posted a clip to TikTok sharing the most heartfelt rendition of the song. With a chyron reading, “They sang ‘Landslide’ as little girls. Nine years later, they sang it at their father’s funeral.” We see shadows of Ryan and Monika’s young daughters, Emma, Robyn, and Nora, as they sing a fragment of the 1975 Fleetwood Mac hit.

Then, there’s a quick fade to the current day, where the daughters, who are now 19, 14, and 13 respectively, sing the same tune. As one strums a guitar, the three young women, surrounded by sunflowers, harmonize through tears. Their voices break every so often, but they are as beautiful and clear as the message the song conveys. Ryan Lecour and two daughters. Photo courtesy of the Lecour family

The online community was incredibly moved by their performance. In just a short time, it has received well over 300,000 likes, nearly two million views, and the count is growing. Monika explains in the comments, “In 2017, my little girls sang ‘Landslide.’ Nine years later, they stood together and sang it again at their father’s funeral. Ryan fostered their music from the beginning and was always their greatest supporter and biggest fan. I know he would have been immeasurably proud of them.”

Girl dads are moved

Many commenters shared their personal stories about losing loved ones and the ability music has to heal. One TikToker shares their vulnerable take. “As a girl dad, I’m so damned proud of them. Their father’s love was too big to put into mere words. They had to sing for him (because) he was so special. This is the most wholesome thing I’ve ever seen. Thanks, girls, for honoring such a man.” Ryan Lecour and children. Photo courtesy of the Lecour family

To this, Monika wrote back, “God bless girl dads. Thank you for appreciating this moment. We’ll honor him for the rest of our lives.”

Another shares, “I’m so sorry for your loss. Your girls did an incredible job. I will always admire how music can connect so many people. And Stevie absolutely hit the nail on the head with ‘Landslide.’ Gorgeous arrangement.”

Again, Monika replies and shares that the song has immense meaning to her, as well. “It’s one of my absolute favorite songs. I used to sing it to my babies as their lullaby. It’s been a special song for our family since the beginning.”

He had fostered their love of music

The video hit people so deeply, CTV News covered the story, discussing its bittersweet beauty and virality. Monika shares with CTV News reporter Angela Gemmill that the song has always been a “placeholder in the family choir.”

Emma also told the news team, “Everything he did was spend time with his family, so it left a big hole in our lives.”

Monika again shares her gratitude toward those who were moved by their story and their music. “I’m so grateful for everyone’s heartfelt outpouring. All the messages of encouragement and sympathy. And letting the girls know, you know, ‘keep going, your music is really touching a lot of people’s lives.’” Ryan Lecour and two of his children. Photo courtesy of the Lecour family

He was a giant

A GoFundMe has been created by Ryan’s sister-in-law, Sheela, to help ease some of the financial strain caused by his death. She shared this truly lovely thought. “There are people whose presence is so deeply woven into the fabric of a family that it is impossible to imagine life without them.

Ryan was one of those people.

Years ago, Ryan’s father wrote him a birthday letter, and it had a line:

‘Ryan, you are a giant in my eyes.’

Those words could not have been more true.”