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Janet Jackson’s unique song made so many laptops crash that it became a cybersecurity case

Playing Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” didn’t just crash one laptop, it took down nearby computers too.

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

Technology, Cybersecurity, Music, Hardware, Weird News
Photo credit: J Vettorino via Wikimedia CommonsJanet Jackson on the 2015 Unbreakable Tour in Honolulu, Hawaii.

When someone queues up a track on a laptop, the expectation is a few minutes of music. The thought of a song crashing the computer never crosses anyone’s mind. Yet, that is precisely what happened when people tried to play Janet Jackson’s 1989 hit “Rhythm Nation” on certain Windows XP laptops. The bizarre flaw was eventually documented as a hardware vulnerability and even received a CVE designation years later, as reported by PC World on April 29, 2025.

When an unnamed computer manufacturer reached out to Microsoft about a baffling hardware failure, product support teams assumed it was a standard software glitch. Instead, they were dealing with a mystery that defied basic troubleshooting logic.

Microsoft Engineer Raymond Chen recalled how a colleague on the Windows XP support team first investigated the anomaly. Playing the music video for Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” consistently caused certain laptops to freeze up and crash unexpectedly, but why?

The plot thickens

The investigation took an even weirder turn when engineers tested the track in a room full of computers. They discovered that playing the video on one didn’t just kill that specific machine. On the contrary, it instantly knocked out nearby laptops made by competing brands as well.

“Playing the music video on one laptop caused a laptop sitting nearby to crash, even though that other laptop wasn’t playing the video,” Chen said.

The finding suggested the issue wasn’t software at all, but something physical. Engineers eventually traced the destructive glitch back to the physics of sound and acoustic vibrations. The 5400 RPM hard drives inside those Windows XP models possessed a specific natural resonant frequency. Every object has a natural resonant frequency, i.e. the frequency at which it vibrates most efficiently when exposed to external vibration. Because “Rhythm Nation” contained audio frequencies that matched the drives’ resonant frequency, it caused the disks to vibrate too. When the song was played at a high enough volume, the competing frequencies resulted in a crash.

The fix

To solve the issue, the laptop manufacturer developed a workaround built directly into the machine’s sound pipelines. They engineered a custom audio filter designed to detect and silence that exact resonant pitch during playback. This ensured that future users could play the track without crashing either their own laptop or nearby machines. Decades after Windows XP was phased out, cybersecurity researchers officially archived the acoustic flaw, assigning it a designation as CVE-2022-38392.

The issue has little relevance today because most modern portable devices no longer rely on mechanical hard drives. The demand for high-performance portable electronics is fueling the growth of Solid State Drives (SSDs). According to a survey published on Grand View Research, solid-state storage accounts for almost 46 percent of the storage market today, while traditional hard disk drives hold a 26.6 percent market share.

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