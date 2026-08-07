Woman’s request for ‘life-changing sentences’ is a gold mine of wisdom

Sometimes, a simple phrase or sentence of sagely advice can have a huge impact on our lives, whether it’s from a religious text, a mental health expert, or an old saying your grandmother lived by.

Chelsea Anderson, a content creator in Denver, Colorado, loves to collect these pearls of wisdom, so she asked her TikTok followers to share their favorite “life-changing sentences,” and they delivered by the thousands.

Anderson is a popular figure on Instagram and TikTok for what began as babysitting life hacks, but she’s since graduated to becoming someone who “explains it all,” a playful riff on the 1990s sitcom Clarissa Explains It All.

“I collect life-changing sentences,” she said in the video. “You know, something that you read and you’re just like, wow, this changes everything. I’m gonna give you some of mine, and then I wanna hear yours.”

Her life-changing sentences of wisdom

“Growth can feel like grief when you loved who you were.”

“The only way to discover all of the talents that you have within you is to give yourself permission to be a beginner.”

“Don’t worry about disappointing people who do not impress you.”

The most popular piece of wisdom: “Unspoken expectations are premeditated resentments.”

This quote is commonly attributed to Neil Strauss, author of books including The Game and The Truth. The message is pretty simple: if you expect something from someone and never tell them, the other person has no chance to meet that expectation, which can inevitably lead to resentment. A woman at peace. Photo credit: Canva

More words of wisdom

Here are some more quotes that might help you find balance in everyday life.

Quotes about life choices

“People only see the choice you made, not the choices you had.”

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the second-best time is now.”

“Twenty minutes of doing something is more valuable than 20 hours of thinking about doing something.”

“Birds do not land on branches because they are certain the branch will hold. They land because they trust their wings to carry them if it doesn’t. Trust your wings.”

“Easy and hard are just familiar and unfamiliar.”

“You’ll never feel ready. Ready isn’t a feeling, it’s a decision.”

“I trust the next chapter because I know the author.” A woman making a choice. Photo credit: Canva

Quotes about relationships

“Forgiveness is for mistakes, not patterns.”

There is no clear origin for this phrase, but over the past decade it has become a popular meme. The phrase matters because it’s about setting fair boundaries. We all make mistakes, but when there is a pattern of behavior the other person can’t seem to break, you shouldn’t give your forgiveness so easily. Eventually, it becomes enabling.

“Over-explaining is a form of begging.”

“You don’t have to attend every fight you are invited to.”

“Sometimes the things that break your heart fix your vision.”

“Never miss anyone who knows how to find you.”

“Accept people as they are and place them where they belong.”

“Don’t work harder than the person you’re helping.”

Quotes about society

“If you’re not allowed to question it, you’re being controlled by it.“

This quote offers a way of looking at the authoritarian forces in our lives. Whether it’s the government, the educational system, law enforcement, religion, the media, or even people in your family, when you’re not allowed to be critical or ask questions, those in authority are more interested in controlling you than serving you.

“Equality can feel like oppression to the ones who have held power.”

Quotes about mental health

“You can’t hate yourself into a version of yourself you love.”

This quote is attributed to Lori Deschene, the founder of Tiny Buddha. She’s also the author of Tiny Buddha’s Gratitude Journal, Tiny Buddha’s Worry Journal, and more. The quote highlights the idea that self-improvement is more likely to come from self-acceptance than from self-criticism.

“If it doesn’t change my life, then it shouldn’t change my mood.”

“Avoidance is just prolonged suffering disguised as safety.”

“People of value don’t go around devaluing others.”

“You are not the voice in your head, you are the one that hears it.”

Wisdom worth keeping in your pocket

There’s something wonderful about having little pieces of wisdom in your back pocket that you can draw on whenever things get rough. Kudos to Anderson, who asked her audience to share the wisdom many people may really need right now.

This article originally appeared in March. It has been updated.