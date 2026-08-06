A school board tried to ban leggings and spandex. Then a 15-year-old grabbed the mic.

Every generation brings new fashion choices to the table, some of which can be a headache for schools. Over the years, many schools have decided to ban trends like baggy JNCO jeans, chain wallets, Heelys, and more for being a so-called distraction.

The most heavily legislated of all clothing items are, by far, those that remotely reveal the female body. The tightness of pants, length of shirts, visibility of bra straps: it has all been scrutinized and put up for debate.

As a result, girls, their parents, and other community members are in near constant conflict with school districts over where to draw the line between appropriate dress for school and letting girls exist without being sexualized and singled out.

School board enacts sweeping dress code changes and community responds

The Hillsborough County School District in Tampa, Florida, thought they were moving toward better student outcomes when they recently passed a new dress code policy.

The new code banned students from wearing leggings, spandex, pajamas, and slippers, according to FOX13. Leggings could be permitted if the student was wearing a shirt that came down to mid-thigh. Leggings, of course, are incredibly popular with people of many different ages. While Gen Zers are famous for bringing back more “baggy fit” pants, young people are still wearing flare-style leggings, capri leggings, and even the classic black yoga pant for a cozy alternative to jeans.

Sharp community members noticed something about the new policy as well: it unfairly targets teen girls.

Oleg Martin, a local dad in the district with two girls in the public schools, started a petition to oppose the new dress code.

“These are garments that they’ve been wearing ever since they were in kindergarten in the old school system,” he said per FOX13. “There’s never been an issue. It allows them to feel comfortable at school.”

Quickly, the petition drew over 3,000 signatures: more than enough to get the attention of the board.

Parents and other members of the community would get their chance to make their voices heard at the August 4 school board meeting.

At the meeting, board members admitted they had been flooded with emails, petitions, and strong opinions from community members about the new policy. As per the structure of most public school board meetings, they then opened the floor for public comment on the issue.

Jessica Eagle, a student athlete and incoming high school sophomore in the district, was one of the first to take the microphone.

She said that she found leggings to be practical for wearing after sports practice in the morning, and added that the hot, muggy Florida climate would make wearing a large shirt covering half her body extremely cumbersome. In other words, she didn’t choose leggings to “distract” anyone, but because they’re comfortable and useful.

“Why add a new rule that is detrimental to our education?” she said. “It shifts girls’ focuses from what we’re learning to worrying about what we’re wearing.”

She continued:

“I urge you to remove this addition to the dress code. …I hope this becomes a district where girls can wear what they want without fear of punishment.”

FOX13 reports that she added, “Leggings are just a clothing item, and they shouldn’t be sexualized in any way, shape, or form. This is something that’s been happening for generations and generations. Girls’ bodies are up for debate, and I want to end that cycle.”

The board meeting was livestreamed on YouTube. Eagle’s passionate comments begin around the 14-minute mark.

Her words made a stark impression on the board.

Many on the board were already having their doubts about the policy, not only from the public outcry, but from realizing that the language may have gone further than they intended.

“What are we negotiating here?” asked board chair Karen Perez. “We had a 93% graduation rate last year [with the old policy]. We had no issues.”

For reference, a 93% graduation rate is exceptional compared to most U.S. counties.

Vice chair Nadia Combs added that she personally often wears a suit, but the minute she changes out of it, she prefers to wear something comfortable, like leggings, herself. Ultimately, she said, the goal is to get and keep kids in school, not send them home.

“I don’t want a child to not come to school because all they have is leggings,” she said.

In the end, the board voted 5-1 to return to the old policy. For now, leggings will be allowed, and the board scheduled a workshop for later in the school year to revisit conversations on how to equitably revise it.

It’s awesome to see a community, including courageous young students, speak up for what they feel is right. It’s even better to see a school board that’s willing to listen to its own constituents and do the right thing.