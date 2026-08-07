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If America equally redistributed its billionaires’ money overnight, how much would you get?

If only it was that simple.

By

Tod Perry

cash, $100 bills, woman with money, flashing cash, fan of cash
Photo credit: CanvaA woman holding a lot of cash.

There is a paradox in America: on one hand, it’s a place where people can generate more income than anywhere else in the world; however, it’s also a country where more than a third of people would struggle to pay a $400 emergency, and 13.7% experience food insecurity.

There are 3,428 billionaires on this year’s Forbes list, and their combined income is $20.1 trillion. That’s the equivalent of the entire Gross Domestic Product of China, all in the hands of the population of a large high school. The United States is home to 989 billionaires who are worth a combined $8.4 trillion.

What would happen if America evenly divided the money held by its billionaires?

With so many people financially insecure in America, what would happen if we divided the money held by nearly a thousand billionaires among 343 million Americans? Would it be enough to balance out the massive wealth gap that exists in the country?

If everyone received a truly equal share of the wealth held by America’s billionaires, every person would receive approximately $24,490. That’s $48,980 per couple, and $97,960 for a family with two kids.

cash, married couple. mature couple, couple holding cash, $100 bills
A Baby Boomer couple holding cash. Credit: Canva

Obviously, when you talk about money, everything is relative. But the money would help the average American family, which has around $13,000 in credit card debt, cut up their credit cards with around $12,000 left over to pay down college debt, car loans, or put something away for their child’s college fund.

Redistributing billionaire wealth clearly wouldn’t fix everyone’s financial problems, and it would probably create catastrophic economic conditions as countless companies would go out of business. The massive injection of cash into people’s pockets would also result in rapid inflation. It would also disincentivize many from investment and innovation, essential elements of a thriving economy. 

To take this thought experiment one step further, in a country where nearly two-thirds of the private wealth is held by the top 10% of people, what would happen if we took all of America’s privately held money and distributed it equally among the population?

What would happen if America divided its privately held money evenly among its citizens?

According to the Federal Reserve, at the end of 2025, American household assets were a combined $174 trillion, after subtracting around $20 trillion in liabilities. If everyone in the U.S. received a truly equal share of the American pie, every person would receive approximately $511,764. That’s $1,023,528 per couple and $2,047,056 for a family of four. 

Obviously, there will never be a time when the assets of billionaires, or all Americans, are divided evenly among all citizens. But these experiments do provide a snapshot into what the disparities in wealth in the U.S. really look like.

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