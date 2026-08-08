Woman ticketed for driving with phone in her ‘right hand’ has a huge surprise for police officer

Distracted driving is a dangerous issue that police officers are taking more seriously. But when Katie, who runs the social media page Slightly Off Balance, was pulled over for the offense, she had questions. The officer writing the citation insisted that she was driving with her phone in her right hand. That didn’t make sense to her.

The woman uploaded a clip of the interaction in which she asks the officer for clarification. According to the officer, he witnessed Katie committing the driving infraction. Katie asked for clarification several more times because it would be impossible for her to hold a phone in her right hand. Why? She doesn’t have one. A woman being pulled over. Photo credit: Canva

In the video, which has been viewed nearly eight million times, Katie pokes fun at the situation. “Turns out you can still get a ticket for driving with a device in your right hand, even if you don’t have a right hand,” she says, holding up her arm. Clearly, the entire lower part of her right arm is missing.

After cutting to the bizarre interaction between herself and the officer, Katie shows herself attempting to hold a phone with her nonexistent hand. Spoiler alert, it doesn’t work. In the video, the officer can be heard saying, “If you want to take it to court, option five on the back of the ticket. That’s how you take it to court.”

Taking it to court is exactly what she planned to do.

The internet had a field day

One person begs, “Please take us to court with you, I want to hear the judge.”

Another writes, “I’m glad you recorded him saying it was the right hand otherwise I guarantee he would have lied later on and claim he never said that.”

“Ok but how would you ve able to drive with a phone in ur LEFT hand anyway,” someone questions.

“Oh I wanna see a part 2. I know it sucks tho, cause you shouldn’t have to take time off work/life just to prove a cop wrong,” a person laments.

One commenter shares a cheeky way Katie could have handled the situation, writing, “I would have said ‘ok I’ll see you in court’ and waved with your right hand to get his reaction. And then still gone to court to let the judge know he was lying.”

Some people wonder why she didn’t inform the officer on the spot that she didn’t have a right hand. But others argue that the officer had already proven to be untrustworthy and would likely change his story. Katie didn’t respond to those questions, but the officer could likely see that she didn’t have a hand while looking directly into her window.

Katie appears to have a sense of humor about missing a hand, liking several comments that joke about her limb difference.

“I would have held my right hand out for the ticket. So glad you got that admission recorded,” someone writes.

“Cutting your hand off to get out of a traffic ticket is wild,” another jokes.

No court for Katie

As it turns out, the court date never happened. Days before her scheduled hearing, the deputy quietly requested the citation be dismissed, and on May 27, Katie confirmed on social media that the case was dropped, citing a lack of evidence. In an interview with CBS News, she expressed compassion for the officer saying, “I would hope that he gives himself grace for the interaction.”

It’s a strange kind of vindication: no dramatic day in court, just an admission that the ticket never should have been written in the first place. Commenters had been gobsmacked from the start that she could be cited for this particular infraction, and plenty stuck around for the payoff, proof that sometimes the internet’s outrage actually gets somewhere.

This article originally appeared in March. It has been updated.