An Eastern European asked Americans why they’re so ‘nice and cordial.’ The replies were totally wholesome.

Europeans have always had hot takes on Americans and American culture. From portion sizes to garbage disposals to widely available air conditioning, there are plenty of things America has to offer that Europe just doesn’t.

And when it comes to demeanor, it’s hard for Europeans to deny that Americans have a warmer presence. A 2025 survey by Upgraded Points asked 2,200 Europeans from 22 different countries for their opinions on Americans. In it, 64% reported that they found Americans friendly.

On Reddit, an Eastern European who experienced American friendliness firsthand asked Americans why they are “nice and cordial.”

An Eastern European’s take on Americans

The Eastern European explained that they had been living in the United States for a few years, and shared what most interactions with Americans have been like.

“I’ve noticed that common courtesies are much more, well, common, here in the US,” they wrote. “Examples like small talk by cashiers, moving men, etc. Even most people make witty responses, like they’re actually listening to what I said. I’ve said a few times, ‘Oh, I’m just watching Netflix over the weekend.’ And they’ll mention or recommend shows they’ve watched.”

They went on to explain that it happens often and, seemingly, from a place of authenticity.

@maraleebell Replying to @Tea Time I 100% get why some people say American friendliness feels fake 😨 … and why others say it’s real! ♬ original sound – Maralee Bell

“They also always ask how I am, asking about my weekend plans, holding open the door for several people, and more,” they shared. “It just seems ingrained from an early age. And a lot of it seems genuine, very rarely forced.”

The post ended, “I’ve just found this so refreshing as someone who’s from a region in the world where people don’t even make eye contact with you. This is seriously an underrated part of American culture in my opinion.”

Here’s how Americans responded

Americans shared their wholesome replies as to why they are genuinely nice and cordial:

“It’s fun to be nice to people, because it makes you feel happier inside.”

“I dunno. Just how I was raised. I find it difficult to not be nice to strangers cause like why do I want to cause trouble and make a scene? All it does is hinder my day and cause more issues. Takes more effort to be mean than to just.. Not be.”

“I read once that cultures with big melting pots of ethnicities (USA, Brazil) tend to be more outwardly friendly with smiles and body language as there were large portions of times when the country was largely immigrants that wouldn’t understand each others language so they’d smile at strangers because they couldn’t speak their language, and then that remained embedded in the culture. It was a convincing argument.”

“I mean… another way to look at it is, ‘why wouldn’t you be?’ An ex-girlfriend of mine once said, ‘if you can’t find the joy in the small things in life, you’ll never be happy with any other successes.’ So when you meet someone, ask about them, smile, gas them up, make them happy. Those endorphins are contagious.”

“Cordiality is how a nation of immigrants helps create social cohesion. Cordiality is a public practice of democracy. Cordiality is an implicit way of acknowledging equal standing under the law. We will see how long it lasts now.”

“Yeah, I think that equality is such an American value that we have it engrained to smile and be cordial to strangers as a way of affirming a lack of class boundaries. I’ve spent lots of time with people from caste/servant/enormous-poverty-divide countries lately and some details in lack of respect to strangers have been really astoundingly off-putting.”

“Because it costs nothing and makes people happy. I didn’t know why this is an American thing, but I particularly enjoy bullsh*t smalltalk and my German wife thinks I’m insane.” Why are Americans typically so nice and cordial?

by inAskAnAmerican

Kindness might just be contagious

At the end of the day, this whole thread is a reminder that friendliness doesn’t have to be complicated or performative to matter. Whether it comes from a nation of immigrants learning to smile past a language barrier, or just parents teaching their kids to hold the door, the reasons behind it seem to matter less than the effect it has on the people receiving it. For someone who grew up somewhere strangers don’t make eye contact, a cashier’s small talk or a stranger’s genuine “how’s your day going” can land as something close to profound. Maybe that’s the real takeaway here: kindness costs almost nothing to give, but for the person on the receiving end, it can mean quite a lot.

This article originally appeared in February. It has been updated.