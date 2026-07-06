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Adorable goldendoodle has favorite TV show: His dad on the nightly news

This just in: It’s very cute!

By

Patrick Hamilton

dog, goldendoodle, anchor desk, news, Denver
Photo credit: Kelly Sallinger/Instagram (used with permission)Three-year-old goldendoodle Knox visits his owner, Marc Sallinger, at the KUSA-TV anchor desk.

It’s 6:00 p.m. Do you know where your dog is?

As a pet owner, you’re well aware of their daily routine: when they like to go for a walk and when they like to eat. For 3-year-old pup Knox, it’s all about settling onto the couch in front of the family TV after dinner. But Knox isn’t tuning in for Bluey or a nature documentary. He’s a news hound, and he’s waiting for his absolute favorite star to hit the screen: his dad.

It turns out that for this goldendoodle, the local news isn’t just background buzz of weather and traffic reports. What he likes most is that the voice behind the anchor desk belongs to one of his favorite people in the world.

Breaking news: Adorable behavior seen in Denver, Colorado

Knox’s obsession with journalism began when he was just a 4-month-old fluffball. KUSA-TV had just hired Marc Sallinger to anchor the weekend morning show. Meanwhile, Marc’s newlywed wife, Kelly, brought home a new puppy, Knox, and he quickly became their entire world. As any seasoned dog owner will tell you, those first few months are all about establishing positive routines around potty training and crate training. Due to Marc’s job, waking up early on weekends became baked into the family schedule for all three of them.

television, local news, dog, pets, routine
Screenshot

As Kelly shared with Upworthy, cuddling up with Knox to watch Marc report the morning news soon became appointment TV. When Marc later moved to the evening news, Knox’s viewing habits changed accordingly. “He’s grown up listening to Dad’s voice on TV,” Kelly said. A change in timing certainly wasn’t going to deter his No. 1 canine fan.

Now that Knox is 3, he’s keenly aware of when the nightly news is about to begin. Marc’s 6:00 p.m. broadcast perfectly aligns with Knox’s post-dinner schedule. Once his belly is full, Knox hops onto the couch with Kelly, eagerly awaiting all the latest details from his favorite news source. But the sweetest part? “After the show ends, Knox usually goes and waits by the front door,” Kelly said. “I joke that the show is his sign that Dad is coming home soon.”

Knox’s dedicated viewing habits were just too cute to keep private. After a while, Kelly started capturing videos of the loyal pup transfixed by the TV each night, his head tilting at the sound of Marc’s voice. When she shared them online, the Internet did what the Internet does best: It fell totally in love.

From the couch to the anchor desk

The heartwarming clips racked up so many views that KUSA-TV decided Knox’s fan club needed official recognition. The station invited the Internet-famous four-legged friend into the studio for a very special live broadcast.

Swapping his usual spot on the living room couch for a seat right next to Marc at the anchor desk, Knox finally got to see how the magic happens under the studio lights. He even dressed for the occasion in business attire.

Now that Knox has achieved his 15 minutes of fame, his time in the spotlight doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon. Kelly runs the that.dood.knox account on Instagram for her furry friend, and they’ve racked up more than 200,000 followers so far. It appears the news is just the beginning of Knox’s adorable on-camera career.

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