Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

17 nurses are pregnant at the same Ohio hospital. They plan to bring each other’s babies into the world.

Now that’s teamwork!

By

Heather Wake

pregnancy, pregnant nurses, labor unit
Photo credit: CanvaA group of smiling pregnant women.

In a few months, it’s going to be a very busy time for 17 Labor and Delivery Unit nurses in Dayton, Ohio’s Miami Valley Hospital. 

Back in 2019, that same unit made headlines for 11 of its nurses being pregnant at the same time. Fast forward to 2026, and we have a new record with 17 nurses simultaneously pregnant

Rileigh Batten, one of the moms-to-be, shared with Fox News, “I kept finding out more and more and more were pregnant with me.”

Speaking with ABC News, Amberly Saner, Miami Valley nurse manager, echoed, “It just kept growing and growing.”

A photo worth a double take

Recently, 15 of the 17 nurses gathered to take a group photo showing off their matching uniforms and baby bumps. It’s a pretty remarkable sight to behold. 

The baby boom is expected to take place between June and December, as the women are on different trimester timelines. For some, it will be their first child. For others, their second. 

Rileigh, for instance, will be bringing her second child into the world. This time, she plans for it to be delivered by her bestie Maddie, whom she’s worked with for five years. Yep, Maddie’s also one of the pregnant nurses. This will also be her second child. 

The completely unexpected moment has created a special connection. Everyone shares tips, provides companionship, and offers support to one another. And they’re all very excited at the thought of “being able to deliver each [other’s babies],” according to Saner. 

“They’re just really comfortable and they trust the people that are in that room with them when they’re delivering, and they just want them to care for them. So it’s a pretty cool thing,” she told ABC News.

The Internet couldn’t resist chiming in

The image, posted to Facebook, prompted not only a wave of congratulations, but quite a few jokes…

“Don’t drink the water in the Berry Center!!!!” one person quipped. 

Someone else added, “Omg I hope they have a great pump room.”

And for those concerned that pretty soon the labor unit will be fresh out of nurses on maternity leave: the hospital boasts a pretty robust support staff. 

More than coworkers

Every day, these nurses help guide families through one of life’s biggest moments. Now, many of them are preparing for that same experience themselves, surrounded by coworkers who already know exactly what the journey looks like.

pregnant nurses, motherhood, wholesome
A group of mothers with their babies Canva

Even more heartwarming is the thought that by the end of the year, the unit will have welcomed 17 new babies into a group that already feels like an extended family. Years from now, those children may get a kick out of learning that before they were even born, their moms were showing up for one another at work, celebrating milestones together, and getting ready to deliver each other’s babies. 

Hopefully, this is a chapter they’ll look back on fondly for the rest of their lives. 

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

green dress, compliments, social psychology, anxiety
People Skills

Giving a compliment may feel awkward, but research shows it has unexpected health benefits

real estate, auctions, Ohio, property, only in America
Culture

A man bid $5,000 on a vacant lot in Ohio. He accidentally bought a whole street.

party, women with drinks, girls and drinks party time, party people
People Skills

What makes people likable at parties? Researchers found it comes down to one specific trait.

dance, motherhood, mommy daughter dance, mother daughter relationship, parenting, wholesome
Moms

15 years ago, a Russian gymnast was interrupted by her 2-year-old daughter. It became a historic performance.

common english phrases, america vs the uk, america vs england, living in london, language, linguistics
Culture

9 common English words and phrases that take on entirely different meanings in England

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
united states vs europe, europeans, europeans move to us, america, europeans in america, europeans move to america
Culture

Europeans who moved to the United States share 13 reasons they prefer their new lives in America

Emily Shiffer & Upworthy Staff
declutter, decluttering, decluttering expert, dana k. white, organized home
Skills

Decluttering expert shares exactly how she cracked the code to a blissfully organized home

Emily Shiffer & Upworthy Staff
americans, american flag, american body language, cia, cia body language
Culture

The CIA says this one body language gesture is a dead giveaway you are an American

Emily Shiffer & Upworthy Staff
negativity, thumbs down, man in suit, judgement, no good, bad
Communication

Communication expert shares 3-step reset method for dealing with extremely negative people

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff