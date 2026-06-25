He offered to marry a TikTok stranger and pay for the divorce. They never got it.

In January 2021, a 24-year-old videographer named Gunnar Michels (@danielleandgunnar) posted a TikTok with a genuinely unhinged proposition: he wanted to marry a complete stranger from the app. He’d fly her to Las Vegas to do it, and if it didn’t work out, he’d pay for the divorce. “I think people take life too seriously, and I’m just here to prove that it ain’t that deep,” he said in the video. “Life’s a game. Let’s break some norms.”

The offer pulled in thousands of responses. The one that landed was from Danielle Elleinad (@daniiiellelele), also 24 and living five hours away, who had spent years telling her family that the only wedding she’d ever want was a deliberately ridiculous one. She filmed an audition video in a jumpsuit that looked like a wedding dress from the waist up. “I never wanted a traditional wedding, so when I saw this video I KNEW this opportunity was made for me,” she later wrote.

When you know you know?

A week of talking later, Gunnar drove to her hometown and proposed on camera. Her family handled it about as well as you’d expect. As the couple told SWNS, her mom asked what would happen if he kidnapped her, and her dad reportedly showed up to the first meeting carrying a shotgun. Two weeks after that, the two near-strangers drove across the country in the converted ambulance Danielle was living in and got married in front of the Las Vegas welcome sign on Valentine’s Day, streamed live on TikTok.

The plan, fully and explicitly, was to divorce about a week later and probably never see each other again.

The reason they didn’t is the least romantic and most relatable detail in the whole saga: divorce, it turns out, is a hassle. Per UNILAD, the couple explained to Truly once they looked into the cost and logistics of actually undoing the marriage, staying married platonically for a bit seemed easier. So, they kept traveling together and sleeping in the ambulance. Gunnar was relegated to the floor at first because he was still, technically, a stranger.

A bit more serious

And then the thing everyone on TikTok had predicted started happening. They traveled as friends for roughly three months, fell in with a caravan of other van-lifers, and somewhere in there it stopped being a bit. “I do not think there was a specific moment where we knew we were meant to be,” Danielle wrote. “It was more of a slow burn.”

The fun part is Danielle’s own theory. The marriage worked, she’s argued, precisely because neither of them expected it to. “We expected to get divorced after a week,” she said. “Having no pressure to make it work helped make it work.” A normal relationship arrives loaded with expectations, milestones, and the quiet terror of blowing it. Theirs started from the assumption that it was already over, which left nothing to protect and nothing to perform, just two people with weirdly compatible core values finding out they liked each other.

Five years on, they’re still married, no longer platonically, and have traded the ambulance for an actual house in Pittsburgh. Their TikTok is now the standard fare of an established couple: foster kittens, road trips, the domestic small stuff. The divorce Gunnar promised to pay for remains the one item on the original itinerary nobody ever got around to.

To keep up with their latest adventures, follow Gunnar Michels (@danielleandgunnar) and Danielle Elleinad (@daniiiellelele) on TikTok.