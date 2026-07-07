New research reveals why more than half of adults worry about their sex drive

Many people at some point in their lives might wonder if their sex drive is “normal.” It’s a question often kept private, tucked away behind embarrassment or the assumption that nobody could relate. A new study published in the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy suggests those worries are far more common than people realize.

Researchers found that more than half of adults report concerns about their libido. It reveals the surprising number of people who carry the same uncomfortable uncertainty: Do I have the right amount of horniness? Intimacy on a country walk. Photo credit: Canva

Worrying about sex drive is remarkably common

Researchers surveyed 1,317 participants about their sexual desire, relationship satisfaction, mental well-being, and concerns about a low libido. While the levels of desire varied widely, one finding stood out: worrying about sex drive was remarkably common.

Caroline F. Pukall, a clinical psychologist at Queen’s University, stated in a story for PsyPost, “We wanted to better understand how people personally think about and worry about their libido, including what makes them concerned and how those concerns vary across different relationship statuses, genders, and sexual orientations.”

Rather than pointing to a single cause, the study suggests a combination of relationship dynamics and personal expectations often shapes those concerns.

“Importantly, our findings reinforce that variation in sexual desire is a typical part of human experience, and that factors such as stress, mental health, relationship dynamics, major life transitions, and parenting can all influence desire,” added Pukall. Couple watches television. Photo credit: Canva

Many readers find the study validating

The recent findings inspired a discussion on Reddit’s , where hundreds of people thought the study reflected their own experience. Family responsibilities, stress, demanding schedules, or other life changes have all reshaped their relationship over time:

“Personally I’ve noticed that my libido is inversely related to my level of stress, especially when taking extended times off from work.”

“It is very likely that the world of social media and 24-hour enrage-based news is stressing us to the point where reproductive activities are less desirable.”

“It’s primarily economics. Fear of constant layoffs, keeping up with new skills, not being able to fully relax because I am hyper vigilant.”

Others described the challenges of balancing mismatched levels of desire with their partner.

“My lifelong issue is finding a male partner who has a similar libido, or cares to satisfy mine at the “expense” of his solo habits”

“As someone who was in a relationship where our libidos didn’t match, holy hell does that suck. Sex being made to feel like a chore is the worst.”

“My wife and I are in our 50s. We used to be well matched in our libido and it helped us find comfort and closeness we could share. It’s been more than 10 years since she lost interest in sex, now she just wants foot rubs while I’m alone with erotic desires and most physical contact.”

“I have a ridiculously high libido but have also had a dead bedroom simply because the romance and effort didn’t exist.” Happy couple on a walk. Photo credit: Canva

The confusion around a healthy libido

Sexual desire isn’t a fixed personality trait. It naturally changes throughout a person’s life as they navigate work stress, illness, parenting, aging, medications, mental health, and the natural evolution within a relationship itself. Just because two people deeply care about one another, they can also, quite normally, experience different levels of fluctuating desire.

Abby Neuberg, a couples and sex therapist, explained to Upworthy, “I think what we see in social media, what we see in pornography, and or other media that is built for entertainment and not education, can put a distorted expectations view on how one’s desire, especially with a partner, should present.”

Adding to the confusion is the fact that few people openly discuss these experiences, especially with their partners. “A lot of times people also don’t share their own limitations, concerns, or realities because that is very vulnerable and we are often protective of ourselves against criticism,” Neuberg added. Smiling couple. Photo credit: Canva

Reframing the conversation on sexual desire

One better way the study helps reframe the conversation around libido is to stop asking whether someone’s sex drive is “normal.” Instead, it encourages a broader look at factors that shape desire in the first place. Emotional health, relationship satisfaction, communication, and everyday stress affect sexual chemistry more than people realize.

Ilana Grines, a licensed marriage and family therapist, explained to Upworthy, “We forget that being human means that desire fluctuates, especially in long term relationships. Once people stop comparing themselves to the many forms of fiction they consume they usually are less convinced that they have a libido problem.”

This doesn’t mean every concern should be summarily dismissed. Persistent changes in libido can sometimes be worth discussing with a healthcare professional. But for many, the study is a reassurance that wondering about your own sex drive isn’t unusual.

If over half of adults report that same worry, “What’s wrong with me?” then a shift in perspective might be the study’s most valuable finding. More of us can benefit from reframing plenty of life’s uncertainties by asking instead, “Why do so many of us think we’re the only ones?”