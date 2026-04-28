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Is it rude not to share a family recipe? Here’s how to decline the right way.

“I don’t share the full recipe, but I can tell you the essentials.”

By

Kat Hong

family, recipe, sharing, etiquette, boundaries
Photo credit: CanvaProtect your peace in the kitchen.

The office potluck was a success! People went back for seconds; someone joked about licking the pan (and actually got a few laughs). And now you find yourself in the kitchen, alone with your overeager coworker, her phone already out and eyes bright with a burgeoning question. 

“That short rib. I need the recipe.” 

She means it with her whole heart. She loved it and probably wants to make it for her family on Christmas Eve, or on the first cold night that feels like an excuse to stick something in the oven for hours. The warmth in her voice is so real. 

family, recipe, sharing, etiquette, boundaries
It’s more than a recipe. Photo credit: Canva

And so is the tiny knot in your stomach. This recipe means something to you—it was passed down from your grandma, you got it from an esoteric cookbook online, or you invented it yourself—and right now, you don’t want to share it.

Here’s the truth: keeping a recipe to yourself isn’t rude. It’s not selfish or petty, nor is it a power move. You know how to share. But more importantly, you know when not to.

When it comes to family recipes—or any recipes, for that matter—there are countless ways to protect your peace. 

Let’s get into it. 

More than a recipe

Think about a specific spice: how does it smell? Where does it show up in your memory? Maybe it’s cardamom in December, folded into the sweet, enriched dough of Swedish Christmas braids, or dried chiles toasting in a pan. 

That act of remembering is powerful and all-encompassing. It represents many things: a place, a person, an era of your life. Food scholars argue that this is exactly what recipes are built to do: carry culture in the body through smell, muscle memory, and repetition. Recipes live within us, not only on the page.

New York University food scholar Krishnendu Ray has observed that, for most of human history, food knowledge was traditionally passed down in close physical proximity (e.g., grandmother to grandchild). And it’s this intimacy—a shared moment between two people—that gives a recipe its meaning, just as much as its ingredients.

“Caregiving comes at a cost. Whenever there is a labor of love, there is also a labor of resentment.” – Krishnendu Ray

This is why sociologists describe family recipes as a form of cultural capital, a resource tied to identity, memory, and belonging. To hold that recipe is to hold a piece of a transmission chain: an artifact of care, repetition, and survival.

Cooking it for someone else adds another layer of complexity. The French sociologist Marcel Mauss argued that a gift is never just a gift; it creates an ongoing bond between giver and receiver. A dish cooked for others already works that way. When someone asks for the recipe on top of that, they’re asking for the gift to be extended: not just the meal, but the means to carry it forward. That’s a meaningful escalation, even when it’s asked warmly, which is exactly why your coworker’s question, however kind, however well-meant, can land as so much more than a simple request.

How to say “no” and still be kind about it

Here’s something etiquette experts agree on: the problem is almost never the “no.” A refusal delivered with warmth, gratitude, and a clear boundary is never rude. In some cases, it’s the kindest thing you can offer because it’s honest.

The following strategies offer five different ways to refuse requests for family recipes with grace. 

Start with real gratitude

The ask is a compliment: someone loved what you made so much that they now want it on their own table, with their own people. That’s beautiful. Honor that.

A simple script: 

“I’m so glad you liked it! That means a lot to me. But the recipe is a family tradition I keep private.” 

Full stop. No nervous laugh, no extra spiral of “I’m so weird, sorry.” Warm, clear, closed.

If you explain, keep it short and specific

You don’t owe anyone a backstory. But if you want to offer one, a single concrete line can make it clear that the “no” revolves around what the recipe means to you, not your opinion of the other person.

For example:

  • “My aunt spent years perfecting this and made us promise to keep it in the family.”
  • “It’s one of the few things we have left from my grandmother’s kitchen. Keeping it private helps me feel close to her.”

People can sit with disappointment and still respect a story. The key is brevity: you’re offering context, not building a legal case.

Share the “vibe,” not the blueprint

Sometimes, they don’t even want the recipe, but they are looking for cooking tips. In those cases, you can share little snippets without handing over the entire thing: a key ingredient, a basic technique, or how you approach spices.

For example:

“I don’t share the full recipe, but I can tell you the essentials. It starts with sautéed garlic, and the real magic is how low and slow you go.”

You’re not giving away the recipe. You are simply pointing in the right direction and letting them explore on their own.

family, recipe, sharing, etiquette, boundaries
Instead of sharing the recipe, forge connection in other ways. Photo credit: Canva

Offer a different kind of “yes”

If you feel comfortable, find a different way to connect. You can invite them into the process instead:

  • “I can’t give you the recipe, but I’d love to make it together sometime.”
  • “I don’t share this one, but I’ll bring it to every potluck we have. Consider me your short rib supplier.”

Those lines tend to land well because they’re both generous and specific. The boundary stays intact, and the relationship feels even warmer.

Stay gentle, even if they keep asking

Some people will circle back. Not because they’re trying to bulldoze you, but because they really want to know how to make that dish. 

It’s natural to want to come up with new reasons each time, but that can sound like negotiating, which invites even more pushing. 

Instead, try a kind, consistent repeat:

  • “Still keeping that one close, I’m afraid. But truly, I appreciate you asking.”
  • “You’re persistent! Thank you, I’ll take it as a compliment. But the answer’s still no.”

Said with a real smile, that’s a firmly closed door. 

Some things were never meant to be shared

Keeping your cherished family recipe private isn’t selfish. This is what it looks like when food, memories, and shared history travel between people who love each other. 

And a quick note to the person who was told no: this was almost certainly never about you. It’s lovely that you asked, but don’t take it personally. There’s something much older than this conversation at play, something that existed long before you tried that dish and will exist long after. 

What matters is that the ask was kind, and the “no” was kind. Neither of you did anything wrong. Besides, the goal was never really the recipe. It was to stay close to the person who made it.

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    Upworthy Staff

    Bringing life into the world isn’t always as joyous as the media portrays. Several parents come through childbirth with physical, mental, and emotional trauma. But even among the most traumatic deliveries, the birth story of Inés Ramíez, a mother of nine in Mexico, likely catapults to the top of the list of the world’s most traumatic births.

    The International Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics reveals in a case report originally published in December 2003, that a 40-year-old mother of nine gave herself an emergency cesarean section and lived to tell the tale. This wasn’t a self-inflicted operation to test her fortitude and pain tolerance. This was an act of desperation, utilizing different areas of personal experience to guide her actions.

    The mother lived in Oaxaca, a remote mountain town in Mexico without access to a local hospital. After delivering eight previous children, she’s an expert on how childbirth is supposed to go, but during her eighth pregnancy, something went wrong. Labor didn’t progress as it should’ve, and the baby couldn’t descend through the birth canal properly, resulting in a stillbirth.

    c-section; self-inflicted c-section; woman does own c-section; childbirth; delivering baby; emergency c-section
    Newborn’s first cry marks a fresh beginning. Photo credit: Canva

    Living in an extremely rural area with little access to everyday necessities, Ramíez was accustomed to seeing goats slaughtered for food. This knowledge came in handy when she went into labor with her ninth child at home with no other adult around to assist. When her labor stalled, showing the same signs as her previous pregnancy that ended in a stillbirth, the mom became desperate. According to the report she gave the hospital, she knew she had to get the baby out quickly, so she took three shots of hard liquor and cut into her belly. Ramíez’s husband was away deer hunting with no idea what was going on at home.

    OBGYN Shannon M. Clark shares the story on her Instagram page explaining how the mother was able to successfully perform her own C-section without dying from blood loss.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Shannon M. Clark, MD, FACOG (@babiesafter35)

    “She did a right paramedian incision vertically to gain access to her abdomen, so likely she entered somewhere near the midline between the rectus muscles, and then she cut her uterus in the same direction and delivered the male fetus. She didn’t report a lot of bleeding, but having done these a gajillion times, incisions that are up and down, either right to the side of the belly button, or above it, or below it, actually do not bleed very much because you get right in between those rectus muscles, and you avoid a lot of vessels that way,” Clark explains.

    It took her about an hour to complete the emergency surgery. Before passing out, likely from pain and shock, she directed one of her children to get her cousin, who is a local health assistant. The cousin arrived to find the mother still passed out with a gaping wound. Being that the community is so rural, her cousin didn’t have proper sutures, so she used a regular sewing needle and cotton thread to close the mother’s abdomen. The cousin then transported Ramíez in her car to the nearest clinic, 2.5 hours away, to stabilize her before continuing the drive to the hospital, which is eight hours away.

    After making it to the hospital, the doctors there were able to perform surgery to make sure nothing was amiss. They repaired her uterus and abdomen 16 hours after she performed her own C-section with a butcher’s knife. The mother healed well, leaving what appears to be a thin scar about six inches long next to her belly button.

    People who watched Clark’s video can’t fathom having the strength to do the same thing, with one woman writing, “I’m a nurse and I don’t think I could do this to myself. To someone else, maaaaaybe, but I’m not sure. The nurse who came out and used a needle and thread to sew this lady up was also incredible.”

    c-section; self-inflicted c-section; woman does own c-section; childbirth; delivering baby; emergency c-section

    Newborn baby. Photo credit: Canva

    Another says, “Well, when you’re on pregnancy number 9 you’re pretty much a professional. Whatever brand of liquor she drank should hire her to advertise. Never underestimate the power of love, adrenaline and survival instinct.”

    Even doctors are impressed: “I have to say, as an OB I am extremely impressed at how straight and nicely done her abdominal incision was.”

    This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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  • Man strokes strange woman’s hair as she slept in hilariously embarrassing mixup
    Photo credit: CanvaMan strokes strange woman's hair as she slept in hilariously embarrassing mixup
    ,

    Man strokes strange woman’s hair as she slept in hilariously embarrassing mixup

    “I legitimately did not see that ending coming.”

    Jacalyn Wetzel

    After a stressful day, it can be soothing for a loved one to stroke your hair as you relax. It’s a sweet gesture that can make the one on the receiving end feel cared for, which is exactly what this dad was attempting to do. But as he finished comforting his wife, he got the shock of a lifetime when another man walked in—her husband.

    Tyson Popplestone is a father of three, but he says he’s lucky to have escaped the birth of his last child. The dad recently took to social media to do the popular “put a finger down” challenge about the birth of his youngest. No one could’ve predicted the wild ride the tired dad was going to take everyone on.

    family, parenthood, childbirth, hospital mixup, culture
    Man kissing woman’s head in hospital bed
    Photo credit: Canva

    The video starts normally enough, with Popplestone explaining that his wife had just given birth to their third child. Giving birth requires a lot of energy, so she asks him to go home and cook up her favorite meal. Everything seems normal up until this point in the challenge. He goes home, cooks the meal, packs it up, and heads back to provide his wife sustenance and support.

    Popplestone returns to find his wife asleep in the bed. Instead of waking her, he sets the food down, sits next to her, picks up the fussy baby, and begins stroking his wife’s hair. Clearly, the woman is exhausted because she doesn’t stir, but this is to be expected after such a big event. Plus, the room is completely dark. Perfect conditions for napping.

    family, parenthood, childbirth, hospital mixup, culture
    Man and woman sleeping in hospital bed
    Photo credit: Canva

    “You know she’s not going to get much sleep in the next few weeks, so you just let her sleep,” Popplestone says. “But then, your brand-new baby starts to cry, so you pick it up, and then you go over and just sit down next to your wife and stroke her hair for 40 minutes. And then, after 40 minutes, a strange man walks into the room and says, ‘What the hell is going on here?’”

    The strange man flips on the light to find Popplestone holding his child and stroking his wife’s hair. When Popplestone realized that he was indeed stroking the hair of someone else’s wife while holding someone else’s baby, all he could do was apologize. He handed the strange baby to the strange man while trying to explain that the hospital must have forgotten to inform him of the room change.

    “No one wants to hear what you’re saying because everyone just assumes you’re a massive psycho,” Popplestone laments.

    Viewers of his “put a finger down challenge” cannot get over the wild turn the story took. One person writes, “I was NOT ready for the plot twist.”

    Someone else says, “I legitimately did not see that ending coming.”

    Another jokes, “Meanwhile your wife is hungry and you’re out there stroking some other lady’s hair.”

    family, parenthood, childbirth, hospital mixup, culture
    Man rubbing woman’s head in hospital bed
    Photo credit: Canva

    “Tell the part where you explained this to your wife as she has to eat her favorite meal cold. I would be EMOTIONAL haha,” this person laughs.

    “This video is impressive because it’s been a pretty long time since I’ve felt such strong secondhand stress from a reel,” another person says.

    “I hope that stranger mama, whose hair you stroked, gets to see this and finally believes the wacky “story” her husband has been telling everyone for years and is finally believed! Too good,” someone else adds.

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  • A middle school Greek history simulation asked girls to act subservient to boys for weeks. One mom asked a simple question: was this necessary?
    Photo credit: CanvaStudents in a middle school classroom.
    ,

    A middle school Greek history simulation asked girls to act subservient to boys for weeks. One mom asked a simple question: was this necessary?

    “How would you feel if your 13-year-old daughter came home with a paper saying she couldn’t enter a classroom without a boy escort and would be required to pick up after them every day?”

    Adam Albright-Hanna

    Upworthy Staff

    A seventh-grade class at a middle school was assigned a simulation of ancient Greek society. Students got Greek names, learned to wear Greek clothes, built temples, represented city-states, staged short dramas, and participated in Olympic events. By most measures, an unusually creative history project.

    It also required the girls to demonstrate their “secondary position.” They couldn’t enter the classroom without a male escort. They were expected to clean up after the boys each day.

    Nico, who goes by @nicorette on TikTok, found out about it when her 13-year-old daughter came home from school and told her it had made her uncomfortable. Nico posted about it, and the video spread.

    @nicoxrette

    I will be talking to the school, the office was closed by the time my child got home from school. I’m honestly appalled. Who okayed this? #parents #middleschool #middleschoolers #socialstudies #classroom #teachers #ancientgreece #feminist #feminism #sexist #sexism #fyp #fypシ #fypviralシ #wwyd #thoughts

    ♬ original sound – nico 🪐

    “How would you feel if your 13-year-old daughter came home with a paper that said they wouldn’t be able to enter a classroom without a boy escort and would be required to pick up after them every day?” she asked. She was clear that she liked a lot of what the project was trying to do, like the Greek names, the costumes, and the intellectual discussions so that just made the subservience requirement harder to explain away. “So why was this even necessary?” she asked.

    Middle school students working quietly. Photo credit: Canva

    The comments split in predictable directions but a few stood out. One viewer defended the assignment, arguing it could help female students understand how far women’s rights have come and how quickly they can erode. A commenter who identified as a teacher pushed back harder: “I wrote my master’s thesis about classroom simulations. They only work if the power dynamics stay equal among students.” Another drew a sharper comparison: requiring girls to perform submission to boys isn’t meaningfully different from asking Black students to perform submission to white ones.

    That last analogy tends to clarify things pretty quickly. The goal of a history simulation is to understand the past, not to rehearse it on the bodies of kids who are still figuring out who they are.

    Nico said the school office was closed by the time her daughter got home. She was planning to raise it with administrators the next day.

    You can follow Nico at @nicorette on TikTok for more parenting content.

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