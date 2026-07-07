A 4,000-year-old clay tablet captures a kid whining that his mom’s homemade clothes aren’t cool enough

Nearly 4,000 years ago, in the Mesopotamian city of Larsa, a boy away at school pressed a reed stylus into a slab of wet clay to tell his mother that her homemade clothes weren’t good enough. That tablet survived. It sits in the Louvre today and, as La Brújula Verde reported, is often called the oldest known complaint from a child to a parent. Reading it feels less like studying an ancient artifact than scrolling through a teenager’s group chat.

Iddin-Sin was not a hard-luck kid. His father, Shamash-hazir, was a high-ranking official under Hammurabi, the famous Babylonian king. That’s exactly why Iddin-Sin had been sent to board at a temple school and learn cuneiform, training for a comfortable future as a scribe or administrator. He was, in modern terms, a private-school kid, and he was furious about his wardrobe.

In the translation by the scholar A. Leo Oppenheim, he lays it on thick: Every year the other young gentlemen’s clothes get nicer while his mother somehow lets his get worse, and wool is used in their house “like bread,” so what exactly is her excuse? Then he goes for the throat, comparing himself to the son of one of his father’s underlings, a boy from a lower-ranking family who struts around in two new outfits while Iddin-Sin can barely get one. He finishes with a classic guilt-trip attempt: You gave birth to me, he tells his mother, but the other boy was only adopted, and “his mother loves him, while you don’t love me.”

His mother Zinu, meanwhile, wasn’t buying his clothes at a shop or even handing the job to a tailor. She was making them from scratch. She would have bought raw wool at the market from shepherds, then spun it, woven it, dyed it, and sewn it into a finished garment, a process that took about three months for everyday clothes and up to a year for anything fine. So when her son whines that wool flows through the house like bread and his clothes are still shabby, he’s sneering at months of his mother’s labor because a classmate turned up better dressed. Zinu apparently didn’t cave, and some scholars suspect she’d simply decided she’d had enough of him.

Nobody actually knows how old Iddin-Sin was, whether Zinu was being stingy or just holding the line, or even whether he scratched the letter out himself or dictated it to a scribe. The writing is clumsy, error-strewn, and crammed so tightly onto the tablet that it runs off both sides and onto the edge before he runs out of room anyway, suggesting it was the work of someone still learning his letters and too worked up to plan ahead.

A kid firing off an angry letter home and running out of space because he had that much to complain about is a scene that apparently hasn’t changed in four thousand years. Whether Zinu found it touching or wanted to hurl the tablet across the room, history doesn’t say. Any parent can probably guess.