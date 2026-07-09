Have people ever called you childlike? Psychologists say it could mean you’re gifted.

The word “childlike” is often used negatively to describe adults. It implies that a grown-up lacks focus or seriousness or behaves immaturely. There are, however, many advantages to viewing the world in a childlike way. Asking lots of questions or wanting to dig deeper—sure, it can be disruptive—but it’s also how problems get solved.

According to psychologists, there are plenty of good reasons to hold onto that inner child. Traits like wonder, imagination, and creativity are often associated with high intelligence.

The science of the youthful brain: Neoteny

When we think about growing up, we typically view it as a linear path from school to career. But becoming a serious, structured adult doesn’t have to mean abandoning the curiosity you had as a kid. Evolutionary biologists and psychologists have suggested that some of the most brilliant minds tend to eschew rigid thinking. Instead, they remain eagerly open to new ways of receiving and processing information.

Neoteny is the retention of juvenile traits into adulthood. In psychological terms, it refers to the brain’s extended plasticity. A typical brain gradually loses some of its hyper-flexible, sponge-like quality with age, favoring efficiency over exploration. Some researchers have suggested that people with higher cognitive ability may retain aspects of this childlike mental flexibility for longer, allowing them to remain more open to new ideas and ways of thinking.

This extended period of mental flexibility may allow highly intelligent people not only to better understand the world around them but also to explore it from multiple perspectives. To adapt, question, and grow. According to some experts, this slower shift away from cognitive flexibility may be an important factor in lifelong learning. Some scientists also believe neoteny played a key role in the evolution of human intelligence in the first place.

Why ‘childish’ traits can fuel extraordinary creativity

So, what does psychological neoteny look like in day-to-day life? It often manifests as traits that society mistakenly labels as immature—but we’re not talking about throwing temper tantrums when you don’t get your way.

It’s more to do with how highly intelligent people approach learning and problem-solving, including:

Unbounded curiosity: While many adults become goal-oriented and overlook the details they encounter along the way in order to focus on the end goal, highly intelligent people maintain a deep thirst for exploration. When they encounter new information, it often sparks side quests or prompts them to dive deeper into the subject. The drive to close a “knowledge gap” overrides the rigidity of staying on task.

Unrestricted emotional expression: According to Cognition Today, highly intelligent people often display bold, unfiltered enthusiasm or a level of emotional honesty that resembles a child’s lack of social inhibition.

High playfulness: Highly intelligent people aren’t just sitting in dark rooms calculating equations. To make breakthroughs, they often play with concepts, ideas, and even literal toys or games to spark new ways of thinking.

The theory of relativity required breaking the mold

When we think of a genius who colored outside the lines, we often think of Albert Einstein. The German-born theoretical physicist famously attributed his groundbreaking discoveries to his childlike perspective on the universe. In a 1955 interview with Life magazine, Einstein said, “The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing. It is enough if one tries merely to comprehend a little of this mystery every day.”

So, the next time someone rolls their eyes because you’re too curious or a little too fascinated by something ordinary, take it as a compliment. Your willingness to see the world with fresh eyes isn’t a flaw. It’s your superpower.