Spain fan asked to swap jerseys with Cabo Verde fan at the World Cup. Pure wholesomeness ensued.

The 2026 World Cup has brought the world together in the most delightful and unexpected ways. We’ve seen story after story from what’s been coined “The Great American Sleepover,” as people from different countries and cultures celebrate the joy of international sport together.

One beautiful example of this joy came in the wake of one of the most talked-about games of the tournament: Spain vs. Cabo Verde. Spain is one of the top teams predicted to win the whole shebang. Cabo Verde, a tiny country off the west coast of Africa, is competing in its first World Cup ever. By all accounts, it should have been an easy win for Spain, but the Cabo Verde team defied all odds. In an impressively skilled showing, they held Spain to zero points, with the game ending in a 0-0 tie.

A simple shirt swap becomes an enthusiastic love fest

At the end of the game, a fan from Spain showed his respect for the Cabo Verde team by asking a Cabo Verde fan to swap jerseys. The two men were about the same size, and the exchange turned from a simple shirt swap into a beautiful hug fest between perfect strangers. Watch:

@thewalkingbookclub The man behind us gestured that he wanted to swap jerseys with the man below us. When the man with the Spain jersey got down there they hugged, and the man from Cabo Verde was so touched and honored that the man wanted to wear his country’s jersey. It was incredible, and real, and if I wasn’t on lexapro I would have been bawling for sure! #caboverde #spain #worldcup #fifa @FIFA World Cup #soccer ♬ World Cup Song 2026 – DJ Twilight

The video was shared by @thewalkingbookclub with the story:

“The man behind us gestured that he wanted to swap jerseys with the man below us. When the man with the Spain jersey got down there they hugged, and the man from Cabo Verde was so touched and honored that the man wanted to wear his country’s jersey. It was incredible, and real, and if I wasn’t on lexapro I would have been bawling for sure!”

People in the comments loved seeing it, sharing how moments like this are what it’s all about:

“I love when we human right 😭💜.”

“This World Cup is showing that people are not their Government. Everyone is representing their countries in such a beautiful way!”

“I think most of us are tired of the hate and division. We’re looking for love and acceptance because it’s just time for it!”

“The World Cup is healing the world. Love and unity.”

“This is what the world should be!!! Thank you!!! What an example!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“The World Cup is giving me so much hope that I haven’t felt in such a long time as an American. Love it so much!”

“I love that they could have thrown the jerseys to one another, but that man climbed down so they could embrace!!!! I am sobbing with hope in my heart that this brings so much healing to us all. The World Cup is everything good!!!!”

Sports competition proves rivals don’t have to be enemies

One of the best parts of team sports is that they offer people a way to feel part of a group identity, which humans tend to gravitate towards. But sports allow for rivalries between those identities to exist in a space of good fun. As long as people don’t take it too seriously, fandom can become a way to bond, even with those we see as temporary rivals. A crowded stadium for a soccer match (Photo credit: Canva)

When we respect the competition, we can come out of a tough match-up even closer to one another. The World Cup is reminding us that when we remove the politics, politicians, media narratives, and social media negativity, we really are just one big family.