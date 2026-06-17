Japanese World Cup fans brought trash bags to clean up post-game. People are in awe.

The stands and seats following most sporting events are usually atrocious. Between plastic cups, used napkins, and food containers left behind, most people leave their trash for stadium employees to pick up after them.

But this commonplace behavior is simply unheard of in Japanese culture. Japanese World Cup fans in the United States are showing the world how courteous they are by cleaning up after themselves after the game.

Clips of Japanese soccer fans have recently made headlines, showing fans collecting trash in blue garbage bags following their country’s first World Cup match between Japan and the Netherlands on Sunday, June 14. Their selfless act is having an impact on people around the world.

Why Japanese fans are cleaning up

Japanese fans carried blue bags with them to celebrate during the match against the Netherlands. But once the game was over, they immediately put them to use as trash bags.

In a video shared by FIFA, one Japanese fan cleaning up explained why they think it’s important to do so.

“That’s the culture. It’s respect for everything,” the fan said. “Respect for the players, supporters, and also for the stadium. We are honored to be here, so we don’t want to make a mess and then leave it. I think that’s the reason why we’re doing it.”

However, it wasn’t just Japanese fans who tidied up. The Japan national football team (also called the “Samurai Blue”) did its part in the locker room.

“Chairs were stacked, trash was collected, and towels were left neatly folded in the center of the room,” according to KDFW-TV. “The pink and orange bibs that players and coaches wore to indicate their stadium clearance were stacked by the door.”

A World Cup tradition

Japanese fans have practiced cleaning up stadiums after World Cup games since they played their first match in 1998, according to The Associated Press. Back then, Japanese soccer fans collected trash following World Cup games in France. Ever since, they’ve continued to do so.

But it’s also part of Japanese culture. The Japanese term for it is “atarimae.” It translates to “natural, reasonable, obvious,” as well as “usual, common, ordinary, commonplace, the norm.” That’s exactly how Japanese World Cup fans view picking up trash after the game.

Viewers respond

Soccer fans and viewers from around the world shared their thoughts on the Japanese tradition, with many noting that more countries should adopt the courteous practice:

“This should be the norm. Thanks Japan for reminding us 🇯🇵👏❤️.”

“I have always loved this and always marveled at Japan. And the good news is we ALL can do it. Respect wins always. So leeets go America. We can do this!!!”

“The players also cleaned the dressing rooms and even left their shirts folded and sorted. Superior culture.”

“We should all be doing this by ensuring that whatever we came with inside the stadium is carried back with us to where it belongs.”

“This is why I love the Japanese. They are the most respectful people I have ever met.”

“You guys are incredible, so much respect for your culture and your principles.”

“This should be the world’s standard.”