Cafes in Japan are exclusively hiring people over 70 and it could help cure the loneliness epidemic

The loneliness epidemic and economic anxieties have been growing concerns for the elderly across the world. And in Japan, the issue is impossible to ignore. The The World Economic Forum noted that “more than one in ten people in Japan are aged 80 or over.” Nearly one-third of Japan’s population is over 65, which equates to well over 35 million citizens. So many employers in Japan are now addressing the issue head-on.

More and more companies are exclusively hiring people who are 70 or older. An article posted on Japan Wire shares the story of a tea shop in the bustling district of Shibuya. (The area often leans fairly young in demographics due to it’s trendy stores.) The shop is called “G-Cha and Ba-Cha,” which they explain is a spin on endearing nicknames for Japanese grandparents mixed with “ocha,” meaning “tea.”

Must be over 70 years old

Seniors have to be at least 70 to work there. Japan Wire shares, “Work is carried out according to a unique set of rules. Staff serve customers while seated and can take breaks whenever they feel tired. The most important rule, though, is that work should be fun.”

They quote the store’s creative director, Suguru Myoen, who addressed the fact that Japan is aging quickly. “One of Japan’s biggest challenges is its aging population. It’s meaningful that we are sharing our ideas about how to address this from Shibuya, a place where new cultures and new ways of thinking are born.”

Many are flocking to the opportunity. The piece mentions that the shop has received over 100 applications since putting out an employment ad. People from all walks of life are excited by the idea of reconnecting and being of service.

They make it easy on the staff

The shop has a system for those nervous about getting the orders right. “To reduce the need for staff to memorize orders, customers detail their orders on forms available in Japanese and English, including requests to chat and take pictures with the staff. Bright pink marker pens make writing easier to read.”

A video posted by the Kyodo News English YouTube channel shows a young man filling out an order sheet, which helps keep all the information clear. Then, an employee dressed head to toe in the shop’s merch sits comfortably while ringing up the order on a laptop.

A country that protects its elderly

This opportunity isn’t just unique to this tea shop. In a piece for Japan Policy Forum, “A Society Where People Can Work Even at Age 70,” Professor GENDA Yuji shares that Japan has often focused on its senior citizens. “Japan enacted the Act on the Stabilization of Employment for Elderly Persons, also known as the Elderly Persons Employment Stabilization Act, in 1971.

Since then, it has been revised repeatedly in response to changing times and demands. The Amendment to the Elderly Persons Employment Stabilization Act, which took effect in 2013, had a direct impact on the recent increase in employment among people in their 60s.”

As times change, so do employment trends. Yuji adds, “When we think of people aged 70 and over who are employed, we tend to imagine those working in self-employment sectors such as agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and retail. Actually, only 1.81 million of the 5.4 million employed people are self-employed. A recent trend is that most people continue to work as employees even into old age.”

Nearly every adult, no matter their age, wants to feel like they’re still a part of the fabric of their community. As some people get older, the fabric begins to pill, leading to loose threads. In less metaphorical terms, the elderly often feel lonely because they perhaps believe they’ve lost their place in society. “Who am I now? Where do I fit in?” This trend to help them answer those questions is a good start.