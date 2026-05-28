US Men’s Soccer players salute unsung mentors who made their World Cup dreams happen in ‘The Assist’

The FIFA World Cup 2026, the biggest sporting event in the world, will be here before we know it. In it, the US Men’s National Soccer Team will be a major focal point as the games are played in venues across North America. Three of the team’s stars, midfielder Tyler Adams, goalkeeper Mart Turner, and center-back/left-back Tim Ream, are using their moment in the spotlight to salute those who helped them reach the world’s biggest stage.

The USMNT stars share their stories in The Assist, a new short-form documentary series produced by New York Life as part of its “More Powerful, Together” brand promise and U.S. Soccer partnership. The goal of the campaign is to leverage the World Cup to highlight the importance of teamwork, mentorship, and community impact. This docuseries does just that.

Tim Ream returns to where it all began

One of the most moving moments in The Assist is when Ream returns to the St. Louis warehouse where coaches Kevin Kalish and Tommy Howe drilled him on the fundamentals that he still relies on today.

“When people look at your career, they usually see the games, the trophies, or the big moments, but they don’t always see the people who helped you get there,” Ream told Upworthy. “For me, that started with coaches like Kevin and Tommy back in St. Louis, who taught me discipline, confidence, and fundamentals that still show up in my game today. That’s what The Assist is all about, recognizing the people who help shape your journey.”

Turner praises the coach who saw something in him that he didn’t

One of the most heartfelt moments in The Assist is when Turner leaned on his coach and protector, Javier Decoima, after a “horrendous” error: dropping a ball in his own goal.

“My journey wasn’t traditional, and there were definitely moments where I doubted whether I could reach this level,” Turner told Upworthy. “Javier was someone who believed in me before I fully believed in myself, and that made all the difference. The Assist is really about recognizing those people behind the scenes who help shape your path, and I’m incredibly grateful for mine.”

Tyler Adams salutes Bradley Wright-Phillips

Adams reconnects with his childhood role model and one of his first professional teammates with the New York Red Bulls, Bradley Wright-Phillips. Wright-Phillips played a big role in Adams’ professional development by showing him the ropes when he started his Major League Soccer career at just 16.

“Early in my career, Bradley Wright-Phillips took me under his wing and showed me what it meant to be a professional, how to prepare, how to stay confident, and how to carry yourself every day,” Adams told Upworthy. “Those lessons stayed with me. The Assist shines a light on the mentors and support systems that help make dreams possible.”

You can get ready for the World Cup kickoff by watching The Assist at New York Life’s website. You can also experience it in person through New York Life’s community events, clinics, and other experiences celebrating the USMNT across the U.S.