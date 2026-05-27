Canadian town is having an election for ‘Dog Mayor’ to make a big point about local politics

The city politics of Kitimat, Canada, a small coastal district of under 9,000 people that’s 400 miles north of Vancouver, usually don’t make national headlines. However, people are talking about the town’s mayoral race because it’s between two dogs: Gus and Koko.

Of course, the people of Kitimat will also be able to cast their ballots in a traditional election for a human mayor on Saturday, October 17, 2026. Still, at Upworthy, we’re all about the dogs. You see, Gus and Koko have two distinct ways forward for the dogs and their guardians in Kitimat, and both are worth considering.

What does Gus stand for?

Gus looks out the window. Credit: District of Kitimat

“As Dog Mayor, I promise to make Kitimat better and more pet-friendly than ever!” he said in a statement, while making three very concrete campaign promises: “Free universal pet healthcare, more fire hydrants, and more poop bags in the local parks.”

How will Koko help the people of Kitimat?

Koko plays at the park. Credit: District of Kitimat

Koko, on the other hand, is the perfect candidate for fiscally conservative Kitimat dog owners. She pledges to reduce property taxes on homes with dogs, allow dog days at the local pool, and add more pet-friendly sirens to emergency vehicles. “I believe that people in Kitimat deserve a strong Dog Leader, and I will be that leader as Dog Mayor!” Koko said in a statement.

The election for Dog Mayor is cute, but it serves two important purposes: the first is to promote the mayoral election at a time when voter turnout is incredibly low. In 2022, Kitimat had only a 21.7% voter turnout, with just 1,354 people casting ballots, while the other 4.921 eligible voters didn’t turn in ballots. To promote the election, Gus and Koko will appear at the Kitimat Canada Day Parade on July 1.

The election is also a way to promote civics in local schools. Gus and Koko will appear at local schools to teach kids what the city council does for the people of Kitimat and the importance of voting.

“Perhaps the most important lesson of all is that voting matters! Whether you are voting for the Dog Mayor or are eligible to vote for the Mayor and Council, your vote helps decide who will guide the community’s direction. Voting can also be fun, and with Dog Mayor, it can also involve the whole family. We hope to see you out on election day, on October 17, 2026,” the city wrote on its website.

Kitimat has a wonderful sense of humor

The Dog Mayor is another example of how the folks at Kitimat have no problem cracking a joke at their own expense. Last year, a tongue-in-cheek campaign to bring more people and companies to Kitimat bragged that the town was “Not for everyone.” It touted the town’s incredible rainfall, love for oysters, and intimidating bears as reasons for its limited appeal. But the video’s humor showcased its appealing laid-back, coastal vibe. “Come to Kitimat, certainly, it’s not for everyone. But, in its own charismatically coastal way, it’s perfect,” the announcer concludes the video.