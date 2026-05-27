Granddaughter teaches 102-year-old grandpa and 89-year-old grandma how to order Uber Eats

Younger generations swiftly adapt when learning the latest technologies. Whether it’s the latest iPhone, Meta Glasses, or a new app, it’s usually easily mastered in minutes.

And, although older generations may not naturally be the most tech-savvy, some are eager to learn and keep up with the times—especially when it involves food delivery. Their success rate all comes down to instruction from a patient teacher.

So, when Francesca Rietti’s 102-year-old Grandpa George and 89-year-old Grandma Annie asked her to help them learn how to use Uber Eats, she happily stepped up. Rietti documented the journey in a series of touching videos that have the Internet smiling.

“I think people connect with them because they’re genuinely just very positive, curious people who are still excited to learn new things,” Rietti tells Upworthy.

Introduction to Uber Eats

Rietti shared the first lesson with her grandparents in a series of TikTok videos.

“Welcome to UberEats 101,” she says at the beginning.

Rietti sits in front of a desktop computer with her grandparents on either side of her as she takes them to Ubereats.com to get started.

“I had to teach them on the desktop computer because their iPhones are too old to support the Uber Eats app. It literally wouldn’t let me download it on their phones, which honestly made the whole thing even funnier,” she tells Upworthy.

The camera pans to her Grandma Annie, who has a notebook and pen to take notes. Step by step, Rietti explains the browser and how to find the Uber Eats homepage.

Grandma Annie is locked in, asking lots of questions. At one point, Rietti touches the computer screen, not knowing it is a touchscreen—but her grandma is well-aware.

“Whoa!” says Rietti.

She shares that her grandparents can choose from any kind of food, like pizza or sushi or steak. They settle on testing things out with Morton’s Steakhouse, adding that they can see how long a delivery is estimated to arrive, how to “add to cart,” and more. Her grandpa asks about tipping, and she explains the default setting for it.

@francescarietti my phone died but don’t fret, they are about to be @Uber Eats top customer ♬ original sound – Francesca Rietti

The grandparents test it out

In a second video, Grandma Annie gives it a shot with ordering a steak. However, she wants a different steakhouse.

A sweet banter between the couple arises, as they can’t remember the name of the local place they want to order from.

“My mind is a sieve. It’s been there a thousand years. They only accept cash. They may not even do Uber,” her grandma dryly quips.

Rietti’s videos following her technology lesson on Uber Eats have gone viral, and she shared a third video showing her grandparents’ excitment at the news.

“Waking up to call my grandma and let her know the video of me teaching her how to use Uber Eats went viral and that millions of people are loving it!” she wrote in the video’s caption. “She immediately started taking notes on all the stats I was telling her so she could update my grandpa when he wakes up.”

She also shared that they plan to place an order together during their next visit.

“Now we have a dinner date next week to actually place an order and eat together,” she concluded.

They officially place an order

Finally, the three are back together and place an Uber Eats order, this time with Grandpa George leading the helm. “lowkey quick learners,” Rietti captioned the video.

Dinner will be steak, and the three sit at the computer as Grandpa George goes to work.

“I’m letting George do it!” Annie exclaims as they pick out their steaks, appetizers, and dessert.

Grandpa George reads out the final order in the cart before proclaiming 10% is a fair tip for delivery (unlike 20% in a restaurant, Annie says) and placing the order.

“This is fantastic! I love Uber Eats!” proclaims Grandma Annie. “Good work, George!”

Rietti tells Upworthy that the videos have put her in touch with Uber to help other senior citizens interested in trying Uber Eats.

“I’m actually now in conversations with Uber about potentially finding ways to bring this idea to more seniors somehow, whether that’s a class, lunch and learn, or something similar,” she says. “I think there are so many older people who would genuinely benefit from technology like this if someone just took the time to sit with them and make it feel approachable.”

Viewers respond

Rietti’s grandparents captured the hearts of viewers. “So many comments are from people saying the videos made them call their grandparents or wish they had more time with them, which has been really emotional and meaningful for our family to read,” Rietti tells Upworthy. “What’s been coolest for me is seeing how much joy this has brought them. At their age, to suddenly have millions of strangers cheering them on every day is honestly really special. They’ve even started getting recognized occasionally, which completely blows their minds.”

Viewers left many encouraging comments:

“Big respect to your grandparents for even trying to learn!!!”

“Grandpa knows grandma will be doing it anyways.”

“As a UX student, I appreciate seeing these videos because I get a small glimpse of what a new user experiences and their thought processes! ✨”

“I’ve been an Uber driver for 7 years. I wish I could deliver to them 🥺💕💕”

“She’s taking notes!! So cute 🥺🥺”

“Their computer room 😭”

“❤️Showing our parents love and compassion with tech as they age is so important. You got me happy crying over here with your examples of patience and love.”

“I admire your grandparents for continuing to learn on how to order for themselves. My parents are in their 70s and are not willing to learn how to navigate Uber eats.”